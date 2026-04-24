MATTHEW MARRIAN | Casual investment talk can skew portfolio decisions

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The writer says a sensible investment approach is not built around producing the best story in the room, but around giving yourself a high probability of reaching a specific objective over time.

There is a point in many casual conversations where money or investments come up, without anyone planning it, and it doesn’t take long before returns follow. Someone mentions a share that has done well; someone else adds a similar story; and before long there is a clear pattern to what is being shared. The numbers sound strong, the stories feel simple, and everything comes across as far more certain than it was when those decisions were made.’

This is what I call dinner party returns. It feels harmless in the moment, but it tends to have more impact than people realise. What you are hearing is only a slice of what happened, presented in a way that removes most of the complexity. There is no sense of how much was invested, how big that position was relative to everything else, or how uncertain things felt at the time.

You don’t hear about the ideas that did not work, or how many attempts it took to get one that did, and timing, which often plays a bigger role than people are comfortable admitting, is mostly left out. What you are left with is a clean version of events, shaped with the benefit of hindsight.

The issue is not the conversation itself; it is what happens afterwards. Dinner party returns have a way of sticking, not always consciously but enough to shift how things feel. A strategy that made sense before starts to feel slow, and progress that felt deliberate starts to feel like it is falling short. Nothing has changed in the portfolio, but the way it is being judged has, and that is where the risk begins to build.

Once that shift happens it starts to influence how decisions are made. The focus moves away from whether the portfolio is doing what it is supposed to do, and towards whether it is keeping up with what others seem to be achieving. From there it is a short step to doing something about it, and that is where things tend to drift.

Sensible investment

The changes are usually small, which is why they are easy to justify. A bit more exposure to something that is working, a slightly bigger position than you would normally be comfortable with, or moving earlier than planned because it feels like you might be missing something. Each decision feels reasonable on its own, but over time they add up, and the portfolio starts to look quite different.

The tricky part is that dinner party returns are often real, which makes them more persuasive. The problem is everything you do not see around them, because for every investment that is mentioned there are others that did not work, and for every success there were risks taken and decisions that went nowhere. Without that broader context, it becomes all too easy to believe these kinds of results are more common and more repeatable than they are.

A sensible investment approach is not built around producing the best story in the room; it is built around giving yourself a high probability of reaching a specific objective over time. That requires consistency, diversification and accepting there will always be parts of the market doing better than your portfolio at any given point, and that today’s winners are often tomorrow’s losers, which is part of how the process works, even if it feels uncomfortable at times.

The discipline is in keeping that distinction clear because dinner party returns are part of the environment and they are not going away. The question is how much weight they are given and whether they are allowed to shift the way decisions are made.

In investing, the real danger is not that someone else has made a good investment; it is that dinner party returns, presented without context, start to reshape decisions that were originally grounded in a plan that made sense.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.