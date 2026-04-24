SONJA BOSHOFF | When regional trade rules collapse, so does SA’s industrial ambition

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The Southern African Customs Union is too weak to cope with the pressures it now faces, the writer says.

South Africa’s economic growth can never be achieved without predictable access to neighbouring markets and a trade system built on certainty.

The unfolding instability at the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) is not a minor disagreement or a passing trade irritation that can be ignored.

What is unfolding in Sacu is a direct challenge to South Africa’s regional trade model and to our wider economic strategy. The immediate concern may appear to be agriculture, but the consequences stretch far wider.

It had been reported earlier in the month that a few partners in the region, including Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique, were among countries that had introduced restrictions on South African exports. This was when the country had undertaken huge strides, at least on the agricultural front, to vaccinate livestock en masse in trying to bring under control an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Increasingly placing restrictions on South African agricultural imports is no longer occasional friction that can be explained away as domestic politics. It is becoming a pattern that strikes at the very heart of a rules-based customs union.

A significant share of South Africa’s agricultural exports move into the Sacu region. When those markets become uncertain, the impact is felt quickly. Farmers delay decisions. Exporters reconsider contracts. Logistics networks become harder to manage. Investment plans are postponed. Confidence begins to fade.

Our industrialisation agenda has always depended on one basic truth — that we need regional markets that can absorb our goods, support our producers and help South African businesses grow beyond its borders. Often, we speak about beneficiation, export growth, value chains and jobs, all goals that are correct and necessary. Industrialisation does not happen in isolation; it requires scale, shipping or movement of goods; confidence that products can cross borders efficiently and consistently.

That confidence is now under pressure. This issue is not only about agriculture, but also whether the system itself can still be trusted. If agricultural goods can face restrictions today, then manufactured goods and processed products may face the same uncertainty tomorrow. A customs union without enforcement is not truly a union. It becomes an arrangement that functions only when it is convenient.

South Africa has historically carried much of the economic weight within Sacu. We remain the largest economy in the bloc and a central contributor to the customs revenue pool on which other member states depend. Yet what is emerging is an increasingly uneven relationship where obligations are selective and compliance is inconsistent.

A customs union without enforcement is not truly a union. It becomes an arrangement that functions only when it is convenient.

If rules bind only some members then in time they bind no-one. That is how regional integration quietly begins to unravel. South Africa must also be honest enough to acknowledge that trade tensions are not always one-sided. There have been disputes where Pretoria has faced criticism over market access barriers and restrictive practices of its own. But that does not weaken the case for enforcement. It strengthens it. A regional trade system only works when the rules apply fairly to everyone, including South Africa.

What we are seeing more broadly is a shift towards economic nationalism across the region. Domestic pressures are beginning to outweigh collective commitments. This is not unique to southern Africa. Around the world governments are under pressure to protect local industries and preserve jobs. That is precisely why regional institutions exist. They are meant to manage those tensions through common rules and credible dispute mechanisms.

At present Sacu appears too weak for the pressures it now faces. The result is a slow erosion of trust. Exporters lose confidence in market access. Investors begin to factor in political risk. Governments become more inclined to act alone because they no longer trust the system to restrain others. And without trust there is no trade architecture worth defending.

What we are seeing more broadly is a shift towards economic nationalism across the region. Domestic pressures are beginning to outweigh collective commitments.

This creates a more strategic concern for South Africa. Our country is positioning itself as a champion of industrialisation within the G20 and as a serious participant in the African Continental Free Trade Area. These are important ambitions. South Africa should be using every available platform to promote value-added production, infrastructure-led growth and deeper African trade integration. But credibility in those arenas is not built on speeches and slogans. It is built on the ability to uphold agreements close to home.

It is difficult to call for continental integration when regional agreements are allowed to drift into non-compliance. That contradiction will be noticed by investors, trading partners and our African peers. What is required now is not diplomatic posturing but institutional clarity. Regional integration cannot survive on goodwill alone. It requires enforcement, consistency and consequence. Sacu dispute resolution mechanisms must be activated and strengthened.

Unilateral trade restrictions must have consequences. Clear timelines for resolving disputes should be established. Technical barriers must be addressed before they become political standoffs. South Africa must also be willing to review its own conduct where legitimate concerns are raised.

This does not require hostility toward neighbours. It requires seriousness about rules. The cost of inaction is never neutral; it grows over time. If South Africa is serious about industrialisation then the first test is not in global summits or declarations. It is in ensuring that the agreements closest to home function.

• Boshoff, a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces from Mpumalanga, chairs the council’s select committee on economic development & trade.