WAYNE ALEXANDER | Freedom Day 2026: memory is no substitute for social justice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘Land in South Africa has never been simply property. It is identity, ancestry, economy and grief compressed into soil.’

Freedom Day 2026 does not arrive quietly — it arrives loaded.

It lands in a year when South Africa is commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Women’s March, 60 years since District Six was declared a white area, 50 years since the Soweto Uprising, and 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution and the first formal hearings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

About the author: Dr Wayne Alexander is chief director for the Regional Land Claims Commission in the Western Cape. (CRLR)

It also marks the 30th anniversary of the settlement of the country’s first land restitution case in Elandskloof, Western Cape.

The pain and inhumanity of forced removals — firstly by the colonisers and then the apartheid regime — is the backdrop for the liberation journey towards social justice, now led by a Government of National Unity.

In 2026, for the first time in South Africa’s democratic history, the minister of the department of land reform & rural development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, is a member of the Pan Africanist Congress — a party whose “Land First, All Shall Follow” slogan reflects a theory of liberation.

At an international conference in Colombia in February 2026, Nyhontso said there could be “simply no compromise on the question of redress”. Land restitution serves as a mechanism for transformation, social cohesion and nation building.

In March 2026, under Nyhontso’s department’s stewardship, President Cyril Ramaphosa handed title deeds to four KwaZulu-Natal communities — the St Paul, Ngunjini, Ndzimankulu/Vierkant and Lawrence communities — restoring over 17,000 hectares of land.

These are not symbolic gestures. They are the partial, hard-won redemption of a promise made to people whose grandparents were dispossessed. However, it is recognised that “partial” is not enough, and that honest accounting matters more than triumphalism.

Salt, stones and remembered streets

In mapping 2026, let’s start with a date that carries particular weight this year: February 11 1966. On that day, the mixed area of District Six, on the edge of Cape Town’s city centre, was declared a white area under the Group Areas Act. More than 60,000 people were ultimately expelled from the slopes of Devil’s Peak, their homes demolished, their streets erased.

In February 2026, families gathered at the District Six Museum for the 60th anniversary of this event. The museum director lifted the iconic floor map — that mosaic of remembered streets — and replaced it with salt and stones bearing handwritten names. Salt, activists once said, for “salted earth”: land cursed until its people returned. Some have returned. Many have not.

The wound this caused is understood by filmmaker professor Siona O’Connell, head of the department of History, Heritage and Cultural Tourism at the University of Pretoria — and she has spent her career ensuring others understand it too.

O’Connell’s grandparents were forcibly removed from District Six to Hanover Park, more than 20km away. She watched her grandfather, in her words, “diminish”, becoming a shadow of his former, looming self.

She has argued with unflinching clarity that land in South Africa has never been simply property. It is identity, ancestry, economy and grief compressed into soil.

When the apartheid state seized District Six, it did not merely take square metres. It dismantled the architecture of entire communities — the stoep conversations, the corner shops, the inherited knowledge of how to farm a particular earth.

What it created in their place, on the Cape Flats and in distant townships, was not merely poverty but an intergenerational wound that deeds alone cannot close.

‘Return to a ghost’

This is why Elandskloof remains the essential case study — the place where the possibilities and the failures of land restitution are most starkly visible.

In 1962, the farming community of Elandskloof in the Cederberg were uitgesmyt (cast out), their homes and belongings burnt and bulldozed.

In 1996, in post-apartheid South Africa’s first successful land claim, they came home. “Our dream has come true today,” a woman declared as hundreds returned.

And in 2025, the Western Cape High Court finally lifted an administration order that had strangled the community’s autonomy since 2005 — another real, hard-won step, and one that should be counted as such.

But O’Connell, who has worked alongside the community since 2017, has documented what “return” looked like in practice.

The community received land stripped of infrastructure. A farming culture severed for three decades could not be restored simply by transfer of title. Women in their eighties were reduced to collecting acorns to sell for livestock feed. The regulatory frameworks governing rooibos farming had been captured by interests they could not access.

The state had achieved the historic landmark without asking the essential questions: What support will these people need? What infrastructure? What trauma must be addressed before the land can become home again?

O’Connell’s argument — one of the most urgent in contemporary South African thought — is that restitution without healing is a return to a ghost. “It can’t be as simple as just getting back land or cash,” she has written. “Significant attention has to be paid to trauma and memory counselling around what happened through forced removals.”

O’Connell suggests that returning land without addressing the wound is not liberation. It is a procedural transaction dressed in liberation’s clothes. This, it is argued, requires a whole-of-society post-settlement strategy.

A nation of unfinished reckonings

The many historic South African events commemorated in 2026 make this clear from multiple directions.

The Women’s March of 1956 — 70 years ago — was not only a protest against pass laws. It was a declaration by women whose labour had fed the land, who kept families alive across the distances of apartheid migrancy, that they would not accept the terms of their dispossession. Their courage is inseparable from the land question.

Further, the 1976 Soweto Uprising was not just a shout by students against the teaching of Afrikaans, but a fight against white supremacy and racial discrimination. It was a plea for social justice, dignity and humanity.

And the TRC, now over 30 years old, promised a country that truth would be the foundation of healing. On the vexed question of land, that promise was never fully honoured. There was no “Land TRC”. There was no systematic reckoning with the trauma of forced removals.

The Constitution at 30 contains a tension still unresolved.

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights investigates and settles land claims in terms of the Restitution of Lands Rights Act of 1994. (CRLR)

Although there are many good land restitution stories to tell, more than 5,000 claims for restitution remain unsettled, from about 89,000 solicited, benefitting about 466,000 households.

The need to fast-track the settlement of claims remains a critical issue for the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR), which is mandated to investigate and resolve them.

However, challenges such as staffing capacity and other technical issues have, for example, delayed the payments to claimants who opted for financial awards, one of the forms of compensation.

The CRLR has acknowledged that the constraints related to the acquisition of land have created an imbalance weighted heavily towards cash settlements over physical return — cash being a symbolic form of restitution that, as O’Connell notes, can never restore what was lost.

What freedom can look like

So, what does Freedom Day urge us to do in 2026?

“Land first, all shall follow” was a statement about sequence, not just symbolism. It means that the work of land restitution must be backed by the resources, the political will and the post-settlement support that make return meaningful, not merely legal.

It urges us to insist that restitution be understood as repair, not transaction.

O’Connell and her collaborators have been building exactly this at Elandskloof: partnerships between universities, NGOs, government and the community itself, addressing food sovereignty, climate resilience, economic capacity, and the psychological weight of three generations of dispossession.

This model — whole-of-society, community-centred collaboration — is what the polity of land restitution requires. Land restitution is part of a larger ecosystem.

Freedom Day urges us, above all, to refuse the comfort of commemoration without accountability, and to continually work towards social justice, humanity and dignity.

To mark District Six at 60, the Women’s March at 70, the Soweto Uprising at 50, the Constitution and country’s first land claim at 30 — to lay stones and make speeches, then return to a society still ordered by apartheid geography — is to make memory a substitute for justice.

As O’Connell asks of her students and anyone who will listen: Who are we, and what can freedom actually look like?

This article was sponsored by the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.