BRIGHT TIBANE, LERATO THAHANE AND NERISSA NAIDOO | Rand-pegged stablecoins — M&A opportunity emerges from regulatory clarity

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The discussion paper from South Africa’s Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) on rand-pegged stablecoins has implications for merger & acquisition (M&A) activity in the fintech, payments and financial services sectors.

Most notably, the IFWG paper signals South African regulators expect rand-pegged stablecoins to remain a feature of the financial landscape and are therefore preparing to regulate, rather than prohibit, them. Having ruled out an outright prohibition, the regulatory direction of travel appears to favour a bespoke, risk-based framework tailored to the specific functions that constitute typical stablecoin arrangements.

Notwithstanding this, the position set out in the IFWG paper represents more than a conceptual shift; it may also serve as a catalyst for future transactional activity.

Financial mainstream

The IFWG paper characterises stablecoins not as exotic crypto assets but as functional financial arrangements. This reflects a growing recognition that stablecoins are increasingly embedded in real-world payment flows and financial services infrastructure, rather than operating at the margins of the financial system.

From an M&A perspective, this recharacterisation is significant. Assets that are viewed as infrastructure, rather than speculative instruments, attract a broader universe of potential acquirers. Banks, payment processors, fintech platforms and private equity investors are, as a general proposition, comfortable deploying capital into infrastructure businesses; they are considerably less so where regulatory uncertainty persists.

The rand‑pegged stablecoin ecosystem as constituted at present is highly fragmented, comprising different entities, in some instances across many jurisdictions, performing a range of functions, including issuance, custody, reserve management, governance and the provision of distributed ledger technology. While this structure has supported early-stage experimentation, it is unlikely to prove sustainable in a regulated market.

As a result, an increase in regulatory expectations is likely to prompt the development of compliant, end-to-end platforms with clear lines of accountability and robust governance structures. We anticipate potential consolidation and vertical integration to follow. For M&A markets, fragmentation creates opportunity, particularly in acquisitions aimed at integrating critical functions within a single group, and divestments of non‑core capabilities.

Bank payment systems

The IFWG paper also brings into sharper focus the degree of overlap between stablecoin issuance and traditional banking activities. While stablecoin issuers do not engage in traditional lending per se, their core function — namely the acceptance of funds and the facilitation of payments — inevitably places them in competitive tension with banks’ payment and deposit products.

Against this backdrop, banks may be compelled to reassess their strategic posture. Rather than remaining on the periphery, we anticipate greater interest in acquiring, partnering with or developing in-house stablecoin-enabled platforms to retain control over customer relationships and payment flows. For certain institutions, M&A may represent the most expedient route to closing capability gaps in a market evolving at pace.

There is a well-established pattern in regulated financial markets: once prudential, governance and capital requirements are introduced, the number of compliant participants contracts. It follows that regulatory clarity frequently increases valuations for the strongest businesses.

Well-governed, prudentially sound stablecoin platforms that are already substantively aligned with anticipated regulatory expectations are likely to command a premium. Such businesses may emerge as attractive acquisition targets for global fintechs, crypto exchanges and financial institutions seeking reliable entry points into the South African market.

Early regulatory engagement and institutional credibility are therefore not merely compliance considerations; they are increasingly functioning as value drivers in the context of transaction discussions.

Managing uncertainty

Though the IFWG discussion paper points towards regulatory certainty, material uncertainty persists. While certain investors will await final regulations before committing capital, others will seek to move pre-emptively, deploying transaction structures designed to manage regulatory uncertainty rather than eliminate it.

We therefore anticipate the continued use of established structuring tools (including minority investments, joint ventures, earn-out mechanisms and option-based acquisitions) that enable investors to secure strategic positions without assuming full exposure pending the finalisation of regulatory expectations.

In a continent where regulatory fragmentation remains a significant impediment for investors, jurisdictions that offer credibility and predictability attract capital. The increasing alignment of South Africa’s approach with prevailing international thinking on stablecoin regulation positions the country as a potential gateway for African-focused stablecoin platforms.

From an M&A perspective this opens the door to cross-border expansion strategies and multi-jurisdictional transactions. Investors and acquirers may view South African-based platforms as viable launchpads for broader African payment networks, particularly in circumstances where regulatory credibility underpins cross-border trust.

Distressed M&A

Historically, regulatory tightening frequently produces distressed or remediation-driven M&A. As identified in the IFWG paper, certain market participants will struggle to satisfy future regulatory expectations relating to reserve quality, governance and redemption rights.

Where platforms possess valuable technology or user bases but lack adequate compliance infrastructure, we may see opportunistic acquisitions by buyers with the requisite capital and compliance capability to extract value where incumbent operators are unable to adapt with sufficient speed.

Stablecoins are rapidly evolving into a new layer of financial market infrastructure. The IFWG paper marks a step in that evolution because it offers stablecoin-specific regulatory recognition. As the regulatory framework crystallises, we anticipate consolidation, strategic partnerships and sponsor-backed platform development across the ecosystem.

• Tibane and Thahane are partners, and Naidoo candidate legal practitioner at Bowmans.