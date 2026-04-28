LEBOGANG LUVUNO | Inclusive partner ecosystems are the future of digital growth in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dynamic partner ecosystems are key to unlocking access and opportunity, says Microsoft South Africa. Apply for its Emerging Partner Programme now.

The digital economy presents one of the most significant economic opportunities, yet for many black-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), the barriers to entry remain stubbornly high.

Microsoft South Africa sees dynamic partner ecosystems as key to unlocking access and opportunity. This thinking underpins its Emerging Partner Programme (EPP).

Through this Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) B-BBEE initiative, ICT SMMEs are supported to become Microsoft Solutions Partners, creating mutual value that enables sustainable business growth.

What began as a commitment to inclusion has evolved into measurable transformation. Today, emerging partners represent 10% of Microsoft’s South African Partner Network — a tangible indicator of what is possible when such ecosystems are built with inclusion at their core and supported by the right structures to help partners succeed and scale.

The economics of inclusion

To fully appreciate why Microsoft’s EPP matters, it’s essential to understand the fundamental economics of its business model.

Put simply, Microsoft’s partners play an essential role in bringing its technology to life for customers.

While the company creates the solutions, its partners implement, customise and support them in real business environments, enabling organisations to adopt the technology effectively and achieve meaningful outcomes.

Deployment expertise, integration services, and change management support are vital, with partners acting as the bridge between Microsoft’s solutions and customer success.

The economic opportunity extends far beyond the software licence itself. Historically, however, too many small black-owned businesses have been locked out of this multiplier opportunity.

Removing barriers, building capabilities

Microsoft’s EPP was born from a simple but profound question: how does the company democratise access to its partner ecosystem?

The answer was a programme built around three integrated pillars designed to address the real barriers small businesses face:

1. Technical enablement

First comes training on Microsoft’s products and deployment capabilities. This is coupled with support to help each emerging partner manage their specific journey through the Microsoft Partner Network, which can be complex to navigate.

2. Business development support

Emerging partners are provided with holistic business support covering market positioning, financial planning, operational independence, and growth strategy. This recognises an often-overlooked reality: technical excellence without commercial discipline rarely scales.

3. Market access and deployment opportunities

Most importantly, the programme offers market access by funding deployment activities brought in by emerging partners, and by collaborating with Microsoft’s internal sales teams to link those partners with genuine customer prospects. This helps eliminate networking obstacles that often keep smaller organisations out of the sales pipeline.

Together, these pillars have laid the foundation for a broader evolution in how Microsoft empowers its emerging partners.

Learning as the EPP grows

At the start of the EPP, Microsoft focused on providing technical training and offering deployment opportunities. Over time, it has made substantial progress by adding business enablement support and broadening the programme’s access-to-market component.

Recognising the importance of market perception, emerging partners are now showcased alongside Microsoft at prominent industry gatherings such as Africa Tech, GovTech, and provincial digital summits. This increases their visibility in the market and creates new commercial opportunities.

Geographically, the EPP has proactively been expanded beyond Gauteng, where opportunity traditionally concentrates. Microsoft customers in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and other provinces now have access to local partners developed through the programme.

The next horizon is co-investment and co-delivery. Microsoft invites customers and larger enterprise partners to participate in ESD initiatives that go beyond compliance.

Rather than being purely a corporate responsibility exercise, the EPP is positioned as ecosystem development that benefits all parties. Larger partners can adopt emerging partners in complementary areas, creating co-delivery models that benefit everyone involved.

Crucially, Microsoft’s EPP is increasingly being integrated into the company’s core business strategy rather than positioned as a separate initiative.

Its emerging partners are seen as co-creators of solutions to countrywide challenges through delivery, localisation, and innovation in real customer contexts. This is the foundation of the programme’s sustainable, scalable impact.

About the author: Lebogang Luvuno is Microsoft South Africa’s B-BBEE executive.

Apply for Microsoft’s EPP

ICT SMMEs interested in becoming certified Microsoft Solutions Partners are invited to register for the 2026 intake of its EPP.

Over 24 months, participating businesses will gain:

Technical skilling and Microsoft certifications;

Adoption and change management training;

Business development support;

Access to potential funding and market exposure.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

Be a 100% black-owned ICT business offering Microsoft solutions;

Qualify as an SMME (turnover of less than R50m);

Have a minimum of four technical staff; and

Have been operating and generating revenue for at least two years.

Applications close on June 30 2026. Register now.

This article was sponsored by Microsoft South Africa.