Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dateline: April 23 2028

The 911 dispatcher on duty last night in Austin, Texas, received a strange emergency call in the middle of the night: “Help. Save me from my house.”

The caller, once he’d calmed down enough to explain the situation, was apparently the victim of a smart home that was too smart for its (and the owner’s) own good.

Having retired to bed after a late-night TV — it was a sci-fi series — Roger Kaputnik was drifting off to sleep when he was awakened by a hideous wailing sound and flashing lights coming from the living area. At first he thought he was having a terrible nightmare prompted by the movie.

Rushing to the open plan living space, Roger found himself in the middle of a real-life nightmare. Powered by AI. A continentwide internet outage lasting mere minutes had caused his smart home system to completely reset, with disastrous results.

The Wi-Fi lightbulbs were doing a colour-changing disco routine. Every smoke alarm in the house was trying to pair via Bluetooth while emitting a rapid beep and simultaneously screeching in failure mode.

The smart TV (Google Gemini) was constantly rebooting and shouting at the refrigerator (Alexa) to stop preventing it from connecting to the Starlink router — controlled by Grok, of course.

“Shut them all up, Hal,” yelled Roger. He’d made the mistake of naming his home system Hal, thinking it was clever. “I’m sorry, I can’t do that Dave,” came the reply. Who’s Dave? thought Roger, feeling the panic rising in his chest, just as his wristband (Siri) chimed loudly with a heart palpitation warning.

Grabbing his phone, Roger headed for the door, only to find the smart deadbolt had engaged as a failsafe, and he couldn’t budge it. In desperation, he forced a window open and tumbled into the flower bed, where he was summarily drenched by the auto-sprinkler (Garden Gnome).

On autopilot, he dialed 911. “What is the nature of your emergency?” Thank God, a human voice. “Help, I’m being attacked. By my house. Save me, please!” / First published on Mindbullets April 23 2028.

When your home appliance goes rogue

Dateline: August 12 2026

Now that we’re all connected on the internet of everything, together with our cars, homes, robots and city amenities, it’s bound to happen that things sometimes go wrong. But whoever heard of someone being attacked by their washing machine? In a recent spate of 911 calls, callers have identified the assailant as a machine.

Most of us have seen that movie, where the super-smart robot, in an attempt to protect itself, becomes a potential threat to people, and society. But sometimes it’s a bit close to home. We’ve got smart wearables and smart speakers, appliances with fuzzy logic, garden robots and smart homes. Our cars are packed with artificial intelligence, and our smart streets connect with smart suburbs to create a smart city.

Which is great when everything is working properly. Roger Kaputnik, coming home unexpectedly after one too many at the local watering hole, was temporarily disabled by his own home security system. His erratic behaviour was identified by the scanners as a “potential intruder” and, when he tried the wrong access code, he was stunned by an “appropriate” electric shock.

In another incident the female caller claimed she had been deliberately chased into the bathroom and trapped there by the cleaning robot, which she said was “out to get me” since the day it was installed. We all know the story of the Jeep that was hacked, but how about a Model E that trashed the front lawn — all on its own?

Everything from the microwave to the coffee machine is now controlled by microchips, and they’re all connected. It’s not small potatoes; consumer technology is a trillion-dollar business. But machine logic isn’t always the same as human reasoning.

So, remember to check that all the water has drained from the washing machine before you say, in a commanding voice: “Open the door, Sam,” / First published on Mindbullets August 11 2022.