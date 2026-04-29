HEATH MUCHENA | Markets brace for change as central banks lose control

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A View of the facade on the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington.

The shift is subtle but hard to ignore. For years markets believed the US Federal Reserve could guide the economic cycle with precision. Inflation could be controlled. Growth could be supported. Stability, even if imperfect, would hold.

That belief is now under pressure, not because policymakers lack intent but because the system itself has become more constrained. Debt is higher, global demand is shifting and inflation is being driven by forces beyond central bank control.

The pressure begins in the real economy. Energy prices surged earlier this year amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. While prices have eased, the impact is already working through the system. Fuel costs feed into transport, food and manufacturing with a delay.

By the time inflation shows up in official data, much of the process is already under way. This creates a fundamental problem. Central banks respond to past inflation, while markets price future costs.

High interest rates briefly restored a sense of order. Cash and short-term debt offered real returns, allowing investors to stay cautious without losing purchasing power.

That balance is fragile. If inflation rises above short-term yields, cash begins to lose value in real terms. Investors are pushed toward risk assets or alternative stores of value, not out of confidence but necessity. These moments often mark the beginning of broader capital shifts.

The deeper issue is US government debt. Interest payments have become a major component of federal spending. As yields rise, so does the cost of servicing that debt. Each refinancing cycle increases pressure, limiting how long rates can remain elevated.

This is shaping expectations around future Federal Reserve leadership, including figures such as Kevin Warsh. The debate may focus on policy stance, but the constraints are already set.

Even experienced figures such as Henry Paulson have warned of strain in the Treasury market. Foreign demand is softening, while reliance on leveraged domestic buyers is increasing. That is not a stable foundation.

At the same time a new narrative is emerging. AI is expected to reduce costs and improve productivity. There is truth in that, but it is incomplete.

AI lowers costs in software and services, but not in energy, raw materials or infrastructure. In some cases it increases demand for them. The result is a divided economy. Digital deflation alongside physical inflation. This gives policymakers room to ease conditions, even as inflation remains uneven.

While policymakers assess, markets are already adjusting. Bitcoin has shown resilience despite cautious sentiment. Analysts often see this as a response to liquidity expectations rather than short-term fundamentals. Bitcoin has historically tracked real rates. When real yields fall, it tends to perform well.

More broadly, alternative assets suggest that parts of the market are positioning for looser financial conditions, even as inflation risks persist. For households, this translates into rising costs and greater uncertainty. Saving becomes less predictable. Planning becomes harder.

For policymakers, the challenge is balancing inflation control with financial stability and debt sustainability. The most likely outcome is not a sudden break but a gradual shift.

Central banks will adapt as pressures build. Governments will continue to rely on debt markets. Markets, however, are unlikely to wait. This is not a collapse. It is a transition. One where control is becoming a constraint and where the system itself is beginning to dictate the next move.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.