GUGU LOURIE | New tech promises seamless, ticketless parking

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The writer says Admyt’s licence plate recognition tech enables truly hands-free entry and exit to and from parking garages, similar to highway e-tolls but for urban parking. Picture:

With the surge in online shopping and the convenience of home deliveries - often arriving neatly packaged in boxes - many expected fewer shoppers and less parking at South Africa’s shopping centres and malls.

Yet parking remains a challenge and losing your parking lot ticket can be a shopper’s nightmare.

To the rescue is a new modern business, Admyt, a digital parking platform which is thriving in shopping centres and malls. Admyt is revolutionising the industry way beyond licence plate recognition tech to deliver a seamless, ticketless and cashless parking experience.

Since its founding in 2015 by Jordan Wainer, Admyt has eliminated the need for paper tickets, queues and cash payments, offering a smarter alternative for office parks, residential centres and shopping malls. Its tech is now in use at more than 80 active locations.

Unlike international platforms that often rely on app-based payments without full automation, Admyt’s licence plate recognition tech enables hands-free entry and exit, similar to highway e-tolls but for urban parking. This gives it an edge in convenience, particularly in high-traffic retail hubs.

But now the company appears to be seeking more innovation. Admyt recently announced that Discovery Bank cardholders will receive an automatic parking refund in Discovery Miles every time they park with Admyt and shop in-store.

This started as a 2025 holiday promotion and became a permanent benefit for qualifying bank account holders from April. Discovery Bank Gold, Platinum, Black and Purple Suite clients qualify, with monthly refund thresholds applying.

“Admyt’s mission is to make everyday experiences easier and more seamless,” said Admyt CEO Kfir Rusin. “With Discovery Bank we’re now extending that by making them more rewarding too.”

In the retail ecosystem Rusin said customers benefit from everyday rewards, landlords see increased footfall and retailers gain a direct, spend-linked incentive that drives in-centre purchases. Digital parking is seamlessly integrated with banking ecosystems, where the reward is an automatic cashback-like benefit.

One wonders whether an automatic cashback system would lead to Admyt’s customers not paying for parking at malls across South Africa, including Mall of Africa, V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Sandton City and Menlyn Park, among others.

Look at what is happening abroad. In the Middle East, the focus is on using parking platforms to drive local commerce. Earlier this month Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking in Dubai, launched Spots for Shops. As reported by ArabAd, drivers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating businesses, with the value credited directly back to their Parkin wallet.

One wonders whether an automatic cashback system would lead to Admyt’s customers not paying for parking at malls across South Africa, including Mall of Africa, V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Sandton City and Menlyn Park, among others.

The initiative brings the convenience of mall parking to the street ― transforming routine parking from a cost into a practical incentive to stop, discover and support the hidden gems tucked between the city’s better-known destinations. In that regard, Admyt could extend its partnership in South Africa to discounted electric vehicle charging, where most of the outside bays are used as small power stations for solar panels.

Imagine Admyt partnering with shopping centres and providers such as GridCars to offer cheaper charging services that also result in lower fees for parking. Customers could get cashback or credits usable across partner services, such as a car wash, or earn points for every paid parking session, redeemable for future free parking.

Admyt could also enable cross-brand rewards, letting customers earn when parking at a mall and then redeem discounts at retail stores, cinemas or restaurants within the same network.

Of course, some customers may be concerned about data privacy trade-offs if the rewards programme extends to other partners, as personalised offers require sharing location and schedule data.

That is a valid concern. But Discovery Bank clients are already comfortable with its shared-value banking, which rewards them for managing money well as they share their data voluntarily. It will be easy for them to be integrated with Admyt and attract new customers.

Meanwhile, there are signs that Admyt is moving towards integrating parking into larger ecosystems, whether for banking, housing or local retail, providing value far beyond just a free parking session.

• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.