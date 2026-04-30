LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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SA has one of the highest Gini coefficients in the world, and inequality is worse now than when democracy dawned, a letter writer says. Picture:

Inequality in SA is worse now than when democracy dawned

After more than three decades the enjoyment by all South Africans of the transition to constitutional democracy remains elusive.

Certainly, South Africa is a better place than it was during the struggle years, but the expressed resolve of the constitution (section 198) for the nation to “live as equals, to live in peace and harmony, to be free from fear and want and to seek a better life” has not been achieved.

We have one of the highest Gini coefficients in the world, and inequality is worse now than when democracy dawned.

According to Stats SA: “As of late 2025, approximately 37.9% of South Africans, or 23-million people, [lived] below the lower-bound poverty line of R1,300 per person per month. While poverty has declined from 46.7% in 2015, high inequality, a 31.4% unemployment rate and high costs of living mean a large portion of the population remains vulnerable.”

South African households that earn less than R1,300 per person per month cannot feed their young appropriately. To our national shame, roughly 30 children die daily in South Africa from starvation and extreme malnutrition. All this occurs while South Africa consigns to landfills about a third of the food it produces.

The unacceptably high unemployment rate is a critical factor if hunger is to be addressed. Stats SA says youth unemployment is a severe structural crisis, with the unemployment rate for those aged 15-34 reaching 46.1% in early 2025. Over 4.6-million young people are jobless, with roughly 43% neither employed nor in education or training (Neets).

South Africa’s almost nonexistent economic growth is a symptom of the lack of investor confidence in the future of the economy and the country. Cautious investors, both local and foreign, are apprehensive about the poor state of the rule of law. Government policies around expropriation without compensation and BEE give otherwise interested investors the jitters.

The spat with Elon Musk over Starlink has exacerbated investors’ apprehensions. The rise in violent crime and the recent sharp increase in kidnappings also tend to scare off investors.

Voters, especially those in waterless or sewage-soaked towns, should answer this question and vote with the answer in mind: “For how long will the ever-swelling ranks of our Neets be prepared to continue to tolerate their lot in life in South Africa?”

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

Anti-white legislation no substitute for a solution

Shawn Hagedorn’s most recent column refers (“Stagnation stems from patronage and protectionism”, April 28).

Ultimately, racial retribution (in the form of anti-white legislation) is not a substitute for a solution to South Africa’s economic challenges.

South Africa is excluding the use of white skills and human and financial capital, and spending an inordinate amount of money educating white youngsters to the benefit of other countries and to our detriment.

This, together with a complete lack of governance accountability, leads directly to a plummeting of national productivity, besides the many other major ills that beset us.

The 30-year rule of the ANC is a perfect example of how unqualified democracy (one man, one vote) in a multicultural state actually leads to majoritarianism rather than to benefit all who live in the country.

Unsurprisingly, this has not led to much benefit to the young, poor, black majority, and it is difficult to see how we will not drift into some form of benevolent dictatorship (populism) as we all start losing faith with “democracy” as practised in South Africa.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

Cadre deployment contaminated by Zuma

While reading a book detailing former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s commendable efforts to fight procurement corruption at the state entity, I was reminded of my own research, which found that public procurement was negatively affected by the ANC’s cadre deployment policy under the Zuma administration.

The deployment of cadres in relation to Eskom and SAA was found by the Zondo commission to have had an intended objective when it came to state tenders, which was to misappropriate public funds. It is likely that the people in the ANC who developed the cadre deployment policy never anticipated the Zuma factor.

Even now, the after-effects of the contamination of the cadre deployment practice are felt in the South African Police Service (SAPS). If one reads what De Ruyter highlights as the impact of the politicisation of procurement at Eskom, it is easier to draw parallels with what happened at the SAPS.

These negative effects of cadre deployment on public procurement had their genesis in the Zuma era. Therefore, the criticism of De Ruyter’s tenure at Eskom, especially his methods of fighting procurement corruption, must be understood in a context not of his own making.

Dr Lazola Vabaza

Via email

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