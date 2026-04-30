MPUMEZO RALO | Ministers caught between ANC loyalty and SACP ideals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dual membership of the ANC and SACP was sustainable only while they shared a single electoral vehicle, the writer says. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

Dual membership of the ANC and the SACP has caused a slow-motion constitutional crisis inside the tripartite alliance — and it is self–inflicted. The SACP’s move to contest elections independently doesn’t just strain the alliance, it forces a reckoning that has been deferred since 1994.

The dual membership worked when the SACP’s role was to be the ANC’s “ideological vanguard” without seeking state power directly. The ANC got Marxist cadres and discipline; the SACP got influence without accountability. That deal held while the ANC delivered jobs, grants and growth. Now that that delivery has collapsed, the SACP wants to test its own brand at the ballot box.

Ministers, MECs and mayors who wear red and black have an impossible choice. Cabinet posts are ANC deployments, not the other way around. If the SACP runs against the ANC, does a communist minister campaign for the ANC or recuse himself? The public service code and the executive ethics code do not contemplate serving two masters. Expect resignations or “redeployments” once candidate lists are finalised.

The tripartite alliance is not a legal entity, it is a political convention. Union federation Cosatu already withdrew unconditional election support in 2017. If the SACP goes independently, the alliance becomes the ANC plus the South African National Civic Organisation plus small affiliates. That strips the ANC of its last claim of being a “broad church of the left” and leaves it electorally naked against the MK Party and EFF on one flank, and the DA/IFP/Action SA on the other.

In framing the war, the ANC will say “adventurism” split the progressive vote. The SACP will call it “renewal” and accuse the ANC of betraying the national democratic revolution. Whoever wins the narrative keeps the activists.

The careerists will follow the patronage. In short, it is not just delicate, it is existential. The ANC without the SACP is a liberation movement without ideology. The SACP without the ANC is a party without a base. And the ministers caught in between? Their loyalty will be to whoever signs the paycheque.

Dual membership was sustainable only while the ANC and SACP shared a single electoral vehicle. Once the SACP declared its intention to contest elections independently, dual membership mutated from alliance glue to a conflict of interest. Cabinet ministers and senior officials now owe executive authority to the ANC president while owing party discipline to an SACP that may campaign against that very administration.

The careerists will follow the patronage. In short, it is not just delicate, it is existential. The ANC without the SACP is a liberation movement without ideology.

In Westminster systems that is a resignation matter. In South Africa’s cadre deployment reality it creates a class of officials whose continued employment depends on suppressing one party’s manifesto to implement another’s. The crisis is therefore structural, not personal — the state itself becomes the terrain of party competition.

The tripartite alliance survived policy failures because it still distributed access to the state. For careers, dual membership was less ideological than instrumental — the SACP provided credentials, the ANC provided positions. An independent SACP severs that pipeline.

ANC deployment will face a loyalty test before the next election: retain the ministry and renounce the SACP, or keep the SACP card and forfeit deployment. Most will choose the paycheque, which means the SACP’s breakaway risks hollowing out its leadership tier.

The ANC, in turn, loses a layer of administrators who actually read Marx, accelerating its drift into pure electoral machine without ballast. So the split will not just divide votes, it will uproot the entire patronage economy that kept both parties functional.

The outcome hinges less on ballot papers than on who controls the narrative of betrayal. If the ANC successfully frames the SACP as “splitters” weakening the national democratic revolution, it retains the moral high ground and forces SACP members to choose movement loyalty and party label.

The split will not just divide votes, it will uproot the entire patronage economy that kept both parties functional.

If the SACP frames the ANC as a “bourgeois” and “corrupt” formation that abandoned socialism, it could pull unionised and urban working-class voters and justify its ministers staying in cabinet to “defend working-class gains from inside”.

Both stories cannot be true simultaneously. Whichever sticks determines whether dual members resign quietly or trigger a cabinet crisis. The delicate part is that both parties need each other’s myth — the ANC needs the SACP’s red flag to claim legitimacy; the SACP needs ANC state power to remain relevant. A clean divorce leaves both ideologically exposed.

The ANC’s 2024 result of a little more than 40% of the vote already exposed its reliance on alliance turnout machinery. The SACP activists are disproportionately concentrated in Cosatu unions, metros and ANC branches — the exact nodes that get out the vote.

If the SACP runs independently, even a modest 3%–4% national share would likely come straight from the ANC’s base, not from DA or EFF voters. In Gauteng and eThekwini, where margins are thin, that bleed could flip councils and collapse coalitions.

The SACP does not need to win to wound, it only needs to prove the ANC cannot command the left on its own. For the ANC the danger is not a revival government, it is minority status without a natural coalition partner.

Breakaways from the ANC only succeed when they carry a compelling grievance narrative and a visible leader. Cope had Terror Lekota and Mbhazima Shilowa but not grassroots theory, and it collapsed. MK had Jacob Zuma and provincial machinery, and took 14.6%.

The SACP does not need to win to wound, it only needs to prove the ANC cannot command the left on its own. For the ANC the danger is not a revival government, it is minority status without a natural coalition partner.

The SACP has neither a charismatic national face nor an organic mass base outside the alliance. Its strength is ideological coherence and union networks. That makes it a threat in a proportional representation system — it can convert cadres into councillors and MPs without needing to win wards outright.

The ANC’s response to MK — expulsions and legal challenges — won’t work here because dual members are still legally ANC until they resign. The ANC must either tolerate open opposition within its caucus or purge itself and shrink.

Cosatu’s 2017 resolution to no longer blindly support the ANC was never tested because the SACP stayed inside. An independent SACP and Cosatu federation will have to choose: back the ANC for jobs and bargaining councils, or back the SACP ideology and risk losing access.

Most union leaders are also dual members and sit in parliament via ANC lists. If Cosatu tilts SACP, the SACP becomes a party of intellectuals with no foot soldiers. Watch the National Union of Mineworkers, National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union and South African Democratic Teachers Union conferences — their resolutions will signal where the bodies go before the ballots do.

‘Deployment churn’

The government already suffers from “deployment churn” every election cycle. A hostile split institutionalises this churn. Directors-general, CEOs of state-owned entities and board members who are SACP members would face pressure to implement ANC manifestos that contradict SACP congress resolutions. That breeds either sabotage or paralysis.

We have seen mini versions during ANC faction fights, but this would be factionalism with two letterheads. The short–term result is slower delivery right when the ANC needs to prove competence to win back voters. Ironically, the SACP leaving to protest ANC failures could deepen that failure by destabilising the bureaucracy.

The alliance model was built for a hegemonic ANC in a one-party–dominant system. That system ended in 2024. In a coalition era dual membership is a constitutional anomaly; no other party lets MPs serve in rival executives.

So the crisis will resolve in one of two ways; the ANC formalises a ban on dual membership and accepts it is now a centre–left party competing with the SACP, or the SACP retreats and remains a faction, not a party.

There is no stable middle. Either path accelerates the post–liberation realignment of South African politics: from movement versus opposition, to competing blocs on the left and right. For careerists the memo is clear — the era of holding two cards is closing.

The ANC’s claim on black voters still rests on a story of deliverance. The SACP’s claim rests on a story of unfinished deliverance. Both stories derive legitimacy from the same past, but they license different futures. When the stories diverge at the ballot box, voters are asked to adjudicate history.

But history is not adjudicated, it is inherited or rejected. The philosophical problem is this: can a people reject the party of liberation without rejecting the liberation itself? Can they choose reform over change without conceding that change failed?

The ANC-SACP fracture makes that question explicit. And explicit questions, once asked, cannot be unasked by party disciplines. The answer will determine South Africa’s future political identity.

• Ralo, founder and director of Lwazi Research Consulting, serves on the National Dialogue’s academic think–tank and its research sector steering committee. He writes in his personal capacity.