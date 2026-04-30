PHATHUXOLO MAQAVANA | Fair Pay Bill confronts income inequality where it begins

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Past remuneration reflects a labour market shaped by unequal access to opportunity, structural disadvantage and persistent bias, the writer says.

Today, April 30, the notice of the Fair Pay Bill will be gazetted, opening a period of public comment.

This moment presents South Africa with a meaningful opportunity to confront a structural driver of inequality that often goes unchallenged: how we determine and disclose pay.

I write as the founder of the Fair Pay Bill, developed through PayMeFairly.org and currently being advanced in parliament by Build One South Africa.

The bill is grounded in the proposition that remuneration should be based on the value of the work performed, not on what someone happened to earn in the past, and that pay practices should be transparent and assessed objectively.

A central feature of the bill is a prohibition of the use of salary history in determining pay. While this may appear to be a neutral or even efficient practice, its effects are anything but neutral.

Past remuneration reflects a labour market shaped by unequal access to opportunity, structural disadvantage and persistent bias. When employers rely on salary history, they do not merely reference past earnings but reinforce past inequality.

South Africa’s median gender pay gap is estimated to be 23%-35%. This means that on average women earn significantly less than men for comparable work. Over time this gap compounds, affecting lifetime earnings, savings and economic security. If past salaries continue to be used as a benchmark, the gap is not corrected; it is cemented.

The issue extends beyond gender. Race, geography and socioeconomic background all influence entry into the labour market and initial earning levels.

For many South Africans, especially those from historically disadvantaged communities, early career salaries are suppressed not by lack of ability, but by structural constraints. To anchor future pay to those initial figures is to institutionalise that disadvantage.

The Fair Pay Bill seeks to interrupt this cycle. It promotes a system where pay is determined through objective, transparent criteria such as skills, experience, responsibility and performance. Crucially, it also introduces a salary transparency framework.

Under this framework, employers would be required to disclose salary or salary ranges in job advertisements and provide candidates with clear information about the pay band applicable to the role.

This is not about exposing individual salaries. It is about ensuring that the structure of pay is visible, rational and capable of scrutiny. Transparency reduces information asymmetry, empowers employees to make informed decisions, and discourages arbitrary or inconsistent pay practices.

Importantly, the bill does not seek to impose rigid wage controls or undermine the functioning of the market. Employers will continue to have discretion in setting pay, rewarding performance and competing for talent.

What the bill does is ensure this discretion is exercised within a framework that is fair, rational and aligned with South Africa’s constitutional commitment to substantive equality.

There is international precedent for this approach. A growing number of jurisdictions in the US have introduced restrictions on the use of salary history alongside pay transparency measures as part of broader efforts to close wage gaps.

South Africa’s context is unique: income inequality cannot be addressed if it is allowed to reproduce itself through pay secrecy and historically anchored pay practices.

For too long inequality in South Africa has been treated as an inevitable condition. The reality is that it is often embedded in the systems and practices we accept without question. The Fair Pay Bill challenges these practices and offers a practical step towards a more equitable labour market.

As the bill moves into the public participation phase, it is crucial that engagement remains focused on substance rather than assumption. This is not about penalising employers or introducing unnecessary regulation. It is about augmenting existing legislation by ensuring the starting point for pay is fair and individuals are not defined by or limited by their past.

I encourage stakeholders across business, labour and civil society to engage with the bill in good faith. The consultation process is an opportunity to collectively consider how we build a labour market that rewards value and does so transparently.

• Maqavana is founder of PayMeFairly.org.