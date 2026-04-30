RUFARO MAFINYANI | The code that hacks itself

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The writer says cyber risk is no longer episodic and has become continuous, automated pressure. Picture:

The most dangerous thing about Anthropic’s Mythos is not that it can break systems. It is that it erases the time between discovering how to break them and actually doing it. That narrow gap — once measured in days, sometimes weeks — quietly underpinned the entire modern cybersecurity model. It gave banks time to patch, regulators time to respond, and executives the comfort of managed risk.

Mythos turns that into fiction. In controlled testing it identified and weaponised zero-day vulnerabilities — including a 16-year-old flaw in the FFmpeg media library — forcing its creators to redesign their risk metrics. The previous public model found about 500 zero-days. Mythos found tens of thousands, more than 99% still unpatched.

The first-order reaction is predictable: AI will make hacking faster. That is true but trivial. The second-order reality is more uncomfortable. Mythos changes the economics of offence. It lowers the cost, removes the skill bottleneck and compresses complexity into repeatable processes.

What once required a specialist red team can now be initiated by a single operator with a capable model. The threat is no longer only more powerful. It is more accessible, more scalable and more consistent. That combination breaks systems.

Cyber risk is no longer episodic. It is continuous, automated pressure. Most organisations are still built to respond to incidents, not to pressure.

Where efficiency becomes exposure

South Africa is not watching this from a distance. It is already inside the early stages of the curve. The recent Standard Bank breach is instructive not because it was catastrophic, but because it was ordinary. Internal administrative systems were accessed over three weeks; 1.2TB of data — SA IDs, card numbers, addresses — entered the public domain. It was executed using methods the industry understands.

That is precisely the problem. If a conventional attack can extract records from peripheral systems undetected for weeks, what happens when an autonomous model begins mapping the entire architecture, identifying latent vulnerabilities across legacy and modern layers simultaneously, and chaining them into a single pathway? The distinction between “core systems” and “noncore systems” collapses. The attacker does not respect organisational boundaries.

South African banks operate in a hybrid environment: modern digital interfaces layered over decades-old infrastructure — COBOL-era cores and IBM mainframes still processing daily transactions in some institutions. This is not a flaw. It is the natural outcome of scale and continuity. But it creates a structural asymmetry. Defenders must secure everything. An AI-driven attacker only needs to find one viable path, and now it can find thousands in parallel.

The result is not only more breaches. It is a shift in where value is lost. Fraud becomes more adaptive. Social engineering becomes more convincing. Exploitation becomes less visible and more systemic. Efficiency has quietly expanded the attack surface faster than security has evolved to defend it.

From incidents to systemic risk

If many institutions rely on the same vendors, architectures and software stacks, which they do, then Mythos doesn’t only find vulnerabilities, it industrialises them. South African banks run on highly concentrated technology layers: legacy COBOL cores, shared middleware and common libraries such as OpenSSL, Log4j and FFmpeg. When Mythos identified tens of thousands of zero-days — more than 99% unpatched — it in effect mapped entire shared ecosystems, not isolated systems.

The implication is practical and severe. A single exploit in a widely used component is no longer a patching issue, it becomes a propagation event. If many banks and fintechs run similar stacks, one exploit pathway can be replicated and deployed across all of them in parallel at machine speed. What used to take months can now happen in hours.

The real threat is synchronised failure. An unpatched weakness in a payments gateway, identity layer or document system can be identified, tested and executed across institutions before detection systems — trained on known patterns — can respond. By the time one bank detects it, others are already compromised. That is how a cyber incident becomes systemic risk.

The vulnerability is structural. Vendor concentration, legacy dependencies and shared infrastructure mean the system is more interconnected than it appears. Mythos doesn’t create that risk. It simply weaponises it, turning a single unknown weakness into a co-ordinated exposure across the financial system.

The cost of delay

South Africa’s withdrawal of its draft AI policy signals intent is not readiness. Despite its well-known flaws, the draft outlined institutional structures and acknowledged gaps. Yet it deferred critical issues such as liability, enforcement and sector-specific application to later consultation stages. That delay matters. In a slow-moving domain it would be acceptable. In this domain it is a risk multiplier.

Banks are further along, but unevenly so. Leading institutions have invested in cybersecurity, analytics and AI-driven monitoring, and the FSCA-PA Joint Cybersecurity Standard, in effect since June 2025, mandates continuous monitoring and board accountability. But these systems are still largely designed around known threat patterns. Mythos-class capabilities introduce unknown unknowns at speed. That is a different problem entirely.

Preparedness, in this context, must be redefined. It is no longer about preventing breaches. It is about reducing the time between detection and containment to near-zero. It is about isolating legacy risk before it becomes an entry point. It is about integrating AI-assisted red-teaming into operations, not as an audit exercise but as a continuous function.

The logic is simple. If an attacker can operate at machine speed, defence must also operate at machine speed. Anything slower is not defence. It is documentation. Ultimately, Mythos does not introduce a new threat. It reveals how unprepared existing systems already were.

• Mafinyani is risk advisory & financial modelling partner at DiSeFu, a specialised financial technology and risk advisory firm operating in the Sub-Saharan region.