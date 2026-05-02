DAN GOLDBERG | Delayed payments are destroying SA’s supplier economy

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Late-paying corporates are the operating reality for SMEs in South Africa. By the end of the second half of 2025 government departments had 95,399 invoices worth R12.4bn older than 30 days still outstanding.

The Xero State of Late Payments research found 91% of SMEs had invoices paid late, with the average overdue invoice only paid 18 days after terms. The reality is South African SMEs are generally only receiving payment 60 to 90 days from invoice.

The challenge is that these late payments choke SME growth and cash flow. The numbers equate to months of delays — they buy materials 30 to 60 days before delivery, deliver, then wait 90 to 120 days for payment. Add it up and the end-to-end cash cycle frequently exceeds 150 days or about five months. For an SME with tight margins, no treasury department and no access to cheap credit, this payment cycle makes it increasingly challenging to stay afloat.

Cash flow management, long-term sustainability and reputational risk, alongside eroded margins and employee payment delays, are success and growth friction points. They also affect how SMEs manage their employees and the hiring of skilled people. A significant percentage of SMEs are unable to pay their staff on time or can’t hire the talent they need to take on more advanced projects. Poor payment timeframes from corporates usually translates to payroll and employment risks.

What makes this worse is that most corporates doing this are perfectly capable of paying faster — they simply prefer not to. In some cases they’ve built a product around it: accelerated payment programme, early payment facility, supply chain finance. The names change, but the mechanics are the same. The corporate tells suppliers if they want their invoices settled within a reasonable time frame, they can have it for a fee. That fee is typically 3% to 5% of the invoice value.

What makes this worse is that most corporates doing this are perfectly capable of paying faster — they simply prefer not to.

This is a toll booth set up around money the corporate shouldn’t have held onto in the first place. The existence of these programmes is as much a toll as it is a confession — that the choice to not pay on time is deliberate. Extended payment terms are a cash management strategy providing the corporate with a zero-interest loan that has been extended involuntarily by the SME to a corporate with a treasury, a board and shareholders who receive dividends while the invoice remains outstanding.

Then there’s the paperwork. For many small companies the payment cycle is actively extended through administrative friction that borders on systemic. Invoices are submitted and rejected with unfailing frequency and each time they are rejected, the clock is reset. Most SMEs don’t have a person who managed this admin, they have an owner who is the salesperson, operations manager, HR department and lead project manager.

This admin burden, said the Sage “Sweating the Small Stuff: The Impact of the Bureaucracy Burden” research, takes up an average of 202 working days a year, the equivalent of 1,616 hours. Within that admin bucket generating invoices takes 17% of admin time, processing invoices 13%, and chasing late payments 10% at an average cost of R532,801 a year. Xero’s 2024 State of Small Business data reported nearly half of small business owners spend one to two months a year chasing overdue invoices, diverting time and resources away from growth and innovation.

Ironically, many large corporates invest in enterprise & supplier development (ESD) initiatives as part of their BEE scorecards, funding incubators, mentoring emerging suppliers and talking about transformation and growth. The structural conditions that make slow payments attractive haven’t changed, nor have the incentives. It’s a paradox that’s not lost on the SME that hasn’t been paid and may not survive the delays.

Ironically, many large corporates invest in enterprise & supplier development (ESD) initiatives as part of their BEE scorecards, funding incubators, mentoring emerging suppliers and talking about transformation and growth.

There are solutions beyond corporates paying on time and that avoid SMEs taking out loans that could further impact cash flow. The first port of call for any SME comes down to customers and suppliers because the faster you’re paid and the more flexible your payment terms, the more liquidity and stability you’re negotiating for your business.

If your largest client moved from paying you in 120 days to paying you in 30 days, the impact on your business would dwarf anything a lender could offer. So, collaborate with suppliers for more flexible payment terms and with customers for faster payment timelines. Then, if you do need to apply for a loan or funding, aim for the right product — if you need to finance an asset over five years, don’t apply for a working capital loan.

Instead, apply for funding that fits the nature of your business and cash flow and use a facility that doesn’t add to your admin burden — such as + three years of audited bank statements. The technology and data exist to simplify access to funding, and to support your financial management processes.

And corporates? It’s time to remember SMEs are accountable for nearly 60% of employment in South Africa and they are the people paying the salaries and keeping the economy moving. Anything unpaid beyond terms is a day in a chain growing weaker. Corporate South Africa doesn’t need another pledge, ESD programme or conference panel, it needs finance teams to deliver payments on time so SMEs can better navigate finance and growth.

• Goldberg is founder and CEO of SME funding technology company Bridgement.