HIGGINS MDLULI | Tongaat relief buys time, but sugar crisis deepens

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The R200m in additional funding of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to keep Tongaat Hulett operational has brought some relief to the 18,000 sugarcane growers who depend on the company’s mills for their livelihoods.

Most are small-scale farmers based in rural Zululand, where livelihoods and entire communities are closely tied to the vagaries of the sugar value chain. For these communities, the spectre of Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation is an existential threat.

But the IDC’s intervention is only a temporary lifeline. Between now and mid-June, the IDC, Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners, the Vision Consortium and other interested parties must agree on a plan to keep the group operating beyond June, or it faces near-certain liquidation.

Tongaat Hulett is the country’s largest sugar-milling company, playing a central role in converting sugarcane into raw and refined sugar and the only South African company that can produce refined white sugar. It is the only milling company available to almost two-thirds of South Africa’s 1,200 large-scale and 27,000 small-scale growers.

If it collapses, two-thirds of growers will lose their livelihoods, and food and beverage companies will buy white sugar abroad, weakening local demand. In short, the sugar industry would collapse along with Tongaat Hulett. If its operations were to be disrupted by an unfunded liquidation, the ripple effects would extend far beyond a company’s balance sheet, affecting rural incomes, employment and food security.

The IDC, a government organisation under the department of trade, industry & competition, met this urgent moment with seriousness, and all growers are grateful. But it would be a mistake to think it is the only crisis in the sugar industry. Far from it. We are not only confronting a key strategic sugar company in distress but an entire industry on the precipice.

Chief among the industry’s concerns is the surge in sugar imports from countries such as Brazil and India, enabled partly by a local tariff regime that has not kept pace with global market distortions.

Subsidies by countries like Brazil and India have distorted the global sugar price, and the imports entering the South African market do not fairly reflect the true production cost. Sugar imports have arrived in South Africa at an unprecedented scale, displacing huge amounts of locally grown sugar from the market.

For the 2025/26 season the surge in sugar imports has cost the local industry R1.5bn in lost revenue. For growers, and especially small-scale farmers with limited buffers, this loss in income is immediate and severe.

Compounding this challenge is a series of concurrent crises. Fuel prices have risen sharply in the past month, with further fuel price hikes expected in May, increasing the cost of transporting cane and operating farm machinery. Electricity tariffs continue to climb for growers who need to irrigate in Mpumalanga and northern KwaZulu-Natal. Input costs, from fertiliser to chemicals, have escalated in line with the supply chain disruptions from the Middle East, placing additional strain on already thin margins.

And looming over all of this is the threat of drought this year, with expectations that 2026 will see a Super El Niño, which could further reduce yields and intensify financial pressure on growers. Then there is the health promotion levy, commonly referred to as the sugar tax, which has had no proven health benefits in the eight years it has been on the books but has led to job losses instead.

The sugar industry has no room to absorb further shocks. But the South African policy environment can offer many lifelines. The current crisis should catalyse the following more coherent, forward-looking approach to the sugar sector that aligns policy across government and positions the industry for long-term sustainability:

There is an urgent need to revisit the sugar tax. Consideration should be given to its broader economic impact. We believe this ill-considered policy should be scrapped.

South Africa must accelerate the development of a biofuels industry, with sugarcane as a key feedstock. This represents a significant opportunity to diversify revenue streams, reduce reliance on traditional sugar markets and contribute to the country’s energy transition. Government policies need to create the right incentives through supportive regulation, investment frameworks and market access, which could unlock substantial value for the sector.

The import tariff regime must be urgently addressed. The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is considering the dollar-based reference price mechanism for sugar, but the same level of urgency is needed to finalise its review to ensure the 2026/27 season won’t see a repeat of the surge in imports that occurred under the outdated reference price. A dollar-based reference price determines when an import tariff is enacted or adjusted.

The point is simple: government action cannot be fragmented. The IDC intervention demonstrates what is possible when there is urgency and intent. But if other arms of the government pull in the opposite direction, the net effect is to neutralise the IDC’s investment and effort.

What is required is an urgent, cohesive, whole-of-government response. This means aligning policies across departments, ensuring interventions are mutually reinforcing rather than contradictory, and engaging closely with industry stakeholders to develop practical, implementable solutions.

The stakes could not be higher. The sugar industry supports 1-million livelihoods. For the estimated 28,000 sugarcane growers at the start of this value chain, temporary relief at Tongaat Hulett is a good start. However, urgency is needed across the board.

• Mdluli chairs SA Canegrowers.