Iran conflict stirs new fears over SA food inflation

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In the short term, the midstream costs across processing, packaging, transport and retail are likely to fuel food inflation.

The conflict in Iran has intensified debate about its potential impact on global and South African food price inflation. In its latest release on April 22, Stats SA reported annual consumer inflation of 3.1% in March, up slightly from 3% in February. For food and non-alcoholic beverages, inflation measured 3.6% year on year.

These outcomes do not yet reflect the much-feared surge in inflation, and monthly price increases in March also remained relatively subdued. However, as our estimates below illustrate, it typically takes time for exogenous shocks to filter through the economy.

Fuel and fertiliser prices are frequently cited as the primary transmission channels. However, a more granular assessment suggests the short- to medium-term impact on food prices depends less on farm-gate agricultural commodity prices and more on rising costs across the broader food value chain.

Drawing on two decades of sector-specific modelling at the Bureau for Food & Agricultural Policy, we distinguish between primary shocks — notably higher energy and logistics costs — and secondary shocks associated with longer-term supply disruptions.

In the short term, food price inflation in South Africa is unlikely to be driven by higher agricultural commodity prices. Instead, the dominant pressure point lies in midstream costs across processing, packaging, transport and retail. Bureau estimates suggest increased fuel and energy costs could add between four and six percentage points to food inflation in the near term (over about three months).

These costs matter because farmers capture a relatively small share of the final retail price. Wheat accounts for only about 20% of the price of bread, maize roughly 45% of maize meal and dairy farmers receive about 40% of the retail value of full-cream milk. Apple producers receive about R5.50/kg for fruit sold at about R26/kg on supermarket shelves. Energy-intensive logistics and processing costs therefore amplify the inflationary impact of fuel and electricity shocks well beyond the farm gate.

The prevailing narrative that rising input costs at farm level immediately transmit to supermarket prices misreads agricultural market dynamics. Farmers are price takers, not price makers. They lack the market power to pass higher costs directly to consumers, particularly in surplus-driven commodity markets.

South Africa’s surplus production position further dampens short-term price risks. The country is a net exporter of most major agricultural products, including maize, soybeans, citrus, sugar, beef and dairy. These surpluses, built on sustained investments in technology and productivity by farmers, result in export parity pricing — global prices minus transport to international markets — which typically makes domestic food prices about 30% lower than they would be under import dependence.

Contrary to popular expectations, higher input costs are coinciding with falling domestic prices for key staples. Summer crop farmers are entering harvest season with a large crop, increasing market supply. Because surplus volumes must be exported, higher transport and shipping costs exert downward pressure on local prices. While global grain prices have edged higher since the outbreak of conflict, this has been more than offset by a stronger rand, which has appreciated from about R18.60/$ a year ago to about R16.37/$ recently.

As a result, South Africa is currently one of the cheapest maize suppliers globally, trading near $195/tonne compared with about $220/tonne in the US. Against this backdrop, grain farmers have already experienced margin compression of 30% to 60% compared to last season, driven primarily by lower commodity prices and exchange rate effects. The immediate impact of the war is therefore not soaring prices for consumers, but further erosion of producer margins through higher input costs.

Similar dynamics are evident in industries such as citrus. A record crop is expected, yet producer prices are under severe pressure due to high shipping and port costs, logistics bottlenecks, exchange rate movements and limited access to Middle Eastern markets affected by the conflict. Products normally destined for these markets are diverted elsewhere, leading to oversupply. Even imported commodities such as wheat are trading at lower import parity prices than last year due to the stronger rand.

The more serious inflation risk lies in the conflict’s secondary effects. A sustained period of elevated fertiliser and fuel prices, compounded by potential supply chain disruptions, could trigger a structural contraction in global and local agricultural supply.

Globally, early indications from the US suggest adequate planting intentions for the current season, with some shift from maize to soybeans. Crop outcomes will therefore hinge largely on weather. This introduces significant uncertainty. Forecasts point to a growing probability of another El Niño event in 2026/27. While El Niño tends to benefit US maize and soybean yields slightly, it is typically negative for Southern African summer crops. Our simulations show maize and maize meal prices present the widest range of future outcomes under extreme drought scenarios.

Importantly, South Africa enters this period with a substantial buffer. The current maize crop, estimated at 16.5-million tonnes, exceeds local requirements of roughly 12.5-million tonnes, providing ample export capacity and carry-over stocks. The South African Futures Exchange, supported by transparent supply and demand data, has consistently helped manage such uncertainty by signalling risk through forward prices, encouraging stock accumulation and moderating exports when necessary.

With half of South Africa’s low-income households living below the poverty line, food inflation is a matter of national security. While global oil prices remain outside our control, significant gains can be achieved by improving efficiency across food value chains beyond the farm gate.

The Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan outlines clear priorities to enhance competitiveness and inclusivity. Many of these interventions require co-ordination rather than large fiscal outlays. In an era of heightened global volatility, decisive, collaborative execution by all stakeholders is no longer optional — it is imperative.