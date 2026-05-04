JAMES HAYWARD | The tsunamis few see coming

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Headlines are fixated on oil prices, but the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the largest disruption to global energy supply since the 1970s according to International Energy Agency insiders, is quietly setting off a chain reaction that will hit markets, grocery stores and even hospital waiting rooms in ways most people aren’t expecting.

The truth, it would seem, is that markets are not very good at processing slow-moving, potentially cascading crises. In early 2020 stocks hit a record high on February 19, even as Covid-19 was already spreading uncontrollably. The whole world shutting down wasn’t anyone’s base case, but then it was.

The same dynamic is playing out now. Strategic oil reserves and supplies already at sea have cushioned the initial blow, making the crisis feel more manageable than it is. Several energy specialists have also raised the alarm and the number of “missing” barrels is reaching almost 1-billion. But the damage is cumulative and the second wave hasn’t arrived yet.

Geopolitical shocks

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical shipping chokepoint. About 20% of all seaborne oil passes through it. But oil is only part of the story. The Gulf also supplies enormous quantities of the industrial raw materials that underpin modern life, such as the feedstocks that become plastics, the chemicals that become fertiliser and the gas that becomes helium. When the strait closes, it all grinds to a halt.

The historical playbook is useful here. Every major geopolitical shock over the past five decades ― the 1970s Opec embargoes, the 1990 Gulf War, the Ukraine invasion ― has followed a similar pattern. Crises don’t destroy value uniformly. Instead, they redistribute it. Supply disruptions create pricing power for whoever still has supply. The investors who do well aren’t those who panic but those who understand which supply chains are being broken and who benefits from the breakage.

Ripple effect

Most people don’t lie awake thinking about naphtha, the oily feedstock most of the world’s plastics are derived from. They should. About three quarters of Asia’s seaborne naphtha comes from the Middle East, and about 84% of the region’s polythene (the most common plastic in packaging) can only leave via the strait. When that route closes the ripple effect eventually reaches the price of almost everything sold in a packet, bottle or wrapper.

Plastic prices have already started increasing since the war began. Companies are panic buying inventory, but consumers haven’t felt it yet. Petrochemical price increases travel through months of supply chain lag before they show up on a supermarket shelf. The wave is already in motion; it just hasn’t hit the shore yet.

American chemical companies with domestic shale-based production, such as Dow and LyondellBasell, are relative beneficiaries here since large proportions of their raw materials come from US gas fields, not the Gulf. This is the kind of rotation that is missed when investors are focused on the oil price chart.

Fertiliser

This is the most alarming commodity at risk, and the most under-reported. About a third of globally traded fertiliser passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The Gulf supplies a big portion of the world’s urea, a nitrogen fertiliser commonly used for wheat and maize, and about 30% of ammonia. Since the war began urea prices have risen about 50%. At the import hub in New Orleans, prices jumped 32% in a single week in March.

The timing of this disruption is problematic as it landed directly in the northern hemisphere’s spring planting season. When fertiliser costs spike during planting season farmers apply less of it. This shows up in lower crop yields at harvest time and then in the price of bread, maize, livestock feed and meat in the following months.

We haven’t seen this flow through yet. Unlike oil there are no strategic fertiliser reserves. No government stockpile to release, no pipeline workaround. What doesn’t ship in planting season is simply not applied.

Brazil faces extensive exposure in this regard. It imports nearly half its fertiliser through the strait and it is the world’s largest producer of soya beans, about 40%. A sustained squeeze on Brazilian yields has global food price implications that dwarf the initial fertiliser price shock.

Helium, chips and MRI machines

Qatar produces nearly a third of the world’s helium as a byproduct of its natural gas operations. Strikes on Qatar’s main gas facility during the present conflict have knocked a huge portion of that supply offline, with damage expected to take years to fully repair. Helium spot prices have doubled in some markets and distributors are already rationing supply.

Why does this matter? Helium is essential to semiconductor manufacturing. It’s used in chip fabrication processes and there are few effective substitutes for most applications. It also keeps the superconducting magnets inside MRI scanners cold enough to function.

The semiconductor industry accounts for about a quarter of global helium demand. Large chipmakers might have several months of stockpiles on hand, but smaller manufacturers are more exposed. If the disruption is extended this feeds into chip supply, which feeds into everything from cars to data centres and any product containing some kind of microchip ― most things nowadays.

The big picture

Investors who crystallise losses by panic-selling at peak geopolitical fear tend to regret it. Volatility is not the same as permanent value destruction. But the pattern also shows that unlike short, sharp shocks prolonged disruptions produce genuine structural change. The 1970s oil crisis permanently reshaped the global vehicle industry. The Ukraine war permanently rewired European energy policy.

The question worth asking now isn’t just whether oil prices will stay elevated; it’s whether we are watching a short-term shock or a structural shift and whether the second wave of price increases in food, plastics and industrial materials is already priced in.

It isn’t. Not even close.

• Hayward is a portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.