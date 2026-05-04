JUN KAJEE | Beyond the age of the mechanical professional

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When a machine can produce passable reports, memos and presentations in seconds, the premium attached to human output is called into question, the writer says.

In the late 19th century the mark of an educated man lay in his ability to produce a flawless handwritten ledger. Entire school systems were designed around this goal, training individuals to become precise and reliable producers of text. The human machinery for an expanding bureaucratic order. That model did not meet its end because literacy lost its value. It ended because the typewriter turned the production of text into a commodity.

A similar shift is now under way. For decades the modern corporate economy has operated as a digitised extension of that earlier system. Granted, the tools have changed. We went from ledgers to spreadsheets and from script to slide decks, but the underlying logic remains almost entirely intact.

Value accrued to those who could produce clean and well-structured output at scale. The “good professional” was, in essence, a more technologically enabled clerk who could collate and assemble information into forms that looked right, sounded right and provided utility for the intended audience.

Generative AI has exposed the fragility of that model. When a machine can produce passable reports, memos and presentations in seconds, the premium attached to human output is called into question. This does not mean such work disappears. But it does mean the skills associated with it are no longer scarce. And when something ceases to be scarce, it ceases to differentiate.

This raises a more difficult question: if automation can now handle the “output”, does the real value lie in the quality of thought? This is where many organisations seem unprepared. Performance reviews still evaluate employees as if output were the primary constraint. They reward what is easiest to observe and document in a review cycle: the visibility of output, the consistency of delivery and the fluency with which work is packaged for others.

Performance systems are by design constrained by their function. They must reduce complex, distributed judgment into a set of comparable signals. As a result, what gets measured is rarely the thinking itself but its artifacts: completed tasks, timely updates and well-structured narratives of progress.

A different model of professional expertise is beginning to emerge, one that is less mechanical and more interrogative. In this model the critical skill is not the ability to produce a comprehensive report but the ability to articulate and defend a position under scrutiny. The essential managerial role shifts accordingly: from reviewing outputs to testing reasoning. The relevant question is no longer “is this well presented?” but “what exactly does this claim mean and why should it matter?”

A different model of professional expertise is beginning to emerge, one that is less mechanical and more interrogative. In this model the critical skill is not the ability to produce a comprehensive report but the ability to articulate and defend a position under scrutiny.

This shift feels uncomfortable because it removes a long-standing layer of insulation. Just as the 19th-century clerk was once insulated by the aesthetic of his penmanship, many modern professionals have built successful careers on sounding authoritative without assuming the risks that genuine authority entails. They fed at the trough of indifference, where it has always been easier to practise rhetorical avoidance than to put a stake in the ground. But what happens when that becomes untenable?

The 19th-century clerk did not become obsolete because they lacked intelligence but because they continued to anchor their value in a function that technology had already rendered moot. Even though their skills remained intact, the value attributed to those skills did not.

What persists and becomes more visible as everything else is automated is the harder layer beneath: the ability to form a clear view, to reason through it and to accept accountability for where it leads. Judgment, in other words, under conditions where there is no template to follow and no safe space to retreat into.

These qualities resist standardisation. They take time to build, expose the individual to risk and cannot be convincingly simulated without underlying substance. They require not just the ability to express an idea, but the willingness to own it. And that is precisely why they endure. Not because they are abstractly valuable but because they remain scarce in a system where everything else is becoming abundant.

• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a nonresident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation.