LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China opens doors to African exports but hurdles remain

China’s decision to extend zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations with effect from May 1 deserves a measured rather than triumphalist reading (“China opens tariff-free trade door to SA”, May 4).

The opportunity is genuine: South African agricultural exporters of citrus, nuts, wine and marine products now enter a 1.4-billion consumer market with meaningfully reduced price friction.

Wine, previously attracting a 14% tariff, can now compete more directly with Australian and Chilean producers. Mineral beneficiation, covering ferrochromium, refined metals and battery-related products, gains a stronger commercial case. South Africa enters this moment as China’s largest African trading partner, with bilateral trade of $53.58bn in 2025, and an established export base to build on.

But tariff removal is a necessary, not sufficient, condition for export growth. The China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement framework underpinning the bilateral dimension remains nonbinding until the Early Harvest Agreement is concluded and ratified — a process that could take two years.

China’s General Administration of Customs continues to apply sanitary and phytosanitary standards that have historically constrained South African agricultural access. And South Africa’s own binding constraints, chiefly electricity tariff inflation, port inefficiencies and logistics costs, are not going to change overnight.

Perhaps most importantly, China’s import decisions in critical minerals are state-directed. The Angola precedent is instructive: Chinese imports of Angolan oil fell 47% between 2012 and 2024 not because of tariff signals but because Beijing shifted strategically to Gulf suppliers. This means zero tariffs do not guarantee demand.

This policy window is real. Whether South Africa captures it depends on treating export competitiveness reform as a national strategic priority.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

Iran’s nuclear programme faces scrutiny despite IAEA co-operation

Both Stuart Meyer (“US was spot on – Iran admitted being a nuclear threat”, April 28) and Paul Kearney (“Iran should be depowered regardless of its nuclear threat”, April 29) need to broaden their perspective regarding Iran and its civilian nuclear programme so they can understand that:

As a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iran has allowed for the most intrusive inspections that have been carried out on any of the member states with a nuclear programme.

Iran has never expressed a desire to become nuclear weapon state. Since 1974 it has been promoting the establishment of a nuclear weapon free zone in the Middle East. In fact, as recently as April 21 it asked that the upcoming review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to be held in New York prioritise the creation of such a zone.

Iran has the right to a civilian nuclear programme, which has been recognised by the IAEA.

US national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard testified before Congress that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to violate international law and attack Iran to further their own nefarious agenda.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

AI offers hope for policy evaluation, but human oversight remains crucial

Your editorial opinion (“AI policy needs human oversight”, May 4) refers. The flipside of this instance is that all human-produced policies can now be sent through large language models, evaluated and their shortcomings identified in advance.

The withdrawn draft policy is a spectacular example of how badly it can go. I live in hope that policy proposals will be internationally benchmarked and appraised by AI, which can’t be disregarded out of hand as an ad hominem attack.

AI-generated submissions to calls for public comment need to be taken on merit. AI could, in turn, be used to compile, summarise and synthesise public comment. Submissions regarding the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill could have been heard and the shortcomings addressed. Honest evaluations would have identified the negative consequences of legislation such as that concerning National Health Insurance, expropriation without compensation and so on.

Having a clearer understanding of the implications and unintended consequences of proposed legislation can only help, and AI can help with that. Then again, someone not ideologically tied would need to take the feedback on board.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

Debate over fair pay and government salaries highlights SA’s equity challenges

Phathuxolo Maqavana’s article (“Fair Pay Bill confronts income inequality where it begins”, April 30) refers.

Would the author also support a situation where a person who is vastly overpaid because of they have black skin while being clueless about the job at hand is also put on a vastly reduced salary that actually reflects the real value of their input?

Would he advocate that 90% of deployed cadres be fired, made to re-apply for their jobs, and not be reinstated at the utterly undeserved levels they were on? I suspect not.

South Africa is forced to bear the burden of clueless cadres in jobs and “earning” salaries way beyond their ability or contribution. Just the other day there was a report of some joker in some or other government position giving himself an increase of over R4m, and not even blushing.

Andrea Robertson

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​