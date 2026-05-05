RAMATEU MONYOKOLO |Weighing mining growth against water security

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Acid mine drainage spills out of a disused mine shaft near Krugersdorp. The author notes mines depend on reliable water supplies, yet their activities can also threaten the ecosystems that sustain those supplies. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Minerals lie at the heart of South Africa’s history. Gold, diamonds, coal and platinum drove industrialisation, urban expansion and the political economy. In a country facing persistent unemployment, poverty and inequality, mining remains central to our prospects for economic growth.

Running parallel to this mineral wealth is the reality that South Africa is a water-scarce country. Mining is among the most water-intensive and water-polluting sectors of the economy. Acid mine drainage, groundwater contamination, destruction of wetlands and excessive water abstraction have left deep scars across mining regions from the Witwatersrand to Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

The uneasy relationship between mining and water has become one of the defining policy, ethical and developmental questions of our time. At stake is not only environmental sustainability but social justice, economic transformation and the dignity of communities that live with the consequences of extraction long after profits have been repatriated.

The central contradiction is evident. Mining requires large volumes of water to function, yet its operations frequently undermine the water systems on which communities, agriculture and future development depend. In a semi-arid country already experiencing the pressures of climate change, this contradiction can no longer be treated as a secondary issue.

Decades after the closure of many gold mines, toxic water continues to decant into rivers and groundwater systems, threatening human health and ecosystems. The costs of managing acid mine drainage are borne largely by the state and the public, while historical beneficiaries of mining have long exited the scene. This is an injustice that sits uneasily with the constitutional promise of environmental rights and intergenerational access.

South Africa’s constitution guarantees everyone the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being, and mandates the state to secure ecologically sustainable development while promoting justifiable economic and social development. Water, enshrined as a basic human right, is not a commodity to be sacrificed at the altar of short-term extraction. Any mining policy that undermines water security is therefore environmentally reckless and constitutionally defective.

Within this constitutional and ideological framework the department of water and sanitation, as custodian of South Africa’s water resources, bases its approach to water and mining on principles of sustainable use, justice, redress of past racial and gender discrimination, and inclusive growth. Water-use licensing is used to support economic activities, promote equity, ensure historically marginalised communities are prioritised, and position water as a developmental enabler rather than a mere input for profit.

Before 1998, water allocations were heavily skewed toward agriculture and historically advantaged individuals and corporations. Correcting this imbalance is central to South Africa’s development agenda. The department has identified practical measures to mitigate environmental and social risks while ensuring the mining sector thrives without compromising South Africa’s precious water resources. Operation Vulindlela has improved licence processing within statutory timelines, enhancing certainty for mining investors.

A critical question is whether South Africa has enough water to meet new investment demand. The answer depends on collective action. If water users across all sectors commit to conservation and efficient use, it is possible to meet new demand even without extensive new infrastructure. In short, there is enough water for new investment, but only if responsibility is shared.

Water governance is not only about limits, but also about enabling sustainable growth. Investments in regional bulk infrastructure, water reuse programmes and the exploration of acid mine water as a resource extend industrial capacity while generating local employment and skills development opportunities. Equally important, communities are central to water decision-making through catchment forums, water user associations and traditional authority participation. These frameworks ensure water is not only protected but leveraged as a tool for empowerment and inclusive development.

If we sacrifice our water resources today, the developmental gains from mining operations will prove hollow, unsustainable and ultimately worthless tomorrow because without clean, reliable water, true progress cannot endure. The measure of progress cannot be defined solely by the volume of mineral wealth extracted. It must also be assessed by whether we leave behind rivers that still flow, aquifers that still sustain life, and communities that are healthier, more prosperous and more empowered because water policy serves all, not only a few.

Water is not merely an input into the mining process, but the lifeblood of the nation. South Africa has an opportunity to demonstrate that growth, justice and sustainability are not competing imperatives but mutually reinforcing goals. Achieving this will require decisive action from government, industry, communities and institutions across the water sector.

It is in this space that the Association of Water & Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (Awsisa) has begun to play an increasingly important role. As Awsisa chair I have witnessed how collaboration can strengthen the governance of water resources and ensure sectors such as mining operate within a framework that respects environmental sustainability and social justice. Over the past year, Awsisa has deepened its contribution to continental discourse on water governance and investment. The association participates in continental forums, including the African Water & Sanitation Association (Afwasa), and is set to host the Afwasa congress in 2030, an important milestone that reflects Awsisa’s growing influence.

Through its memorandum of co-operation with national departments, the organisation sponsored a high-level panel at the AU-AIP G20 (South Africa) Water Investment Summit. This platform brought together governments, development finance institutions and private sector leaders to advance discussions on mobilising large-scale investment into Africa’s water infrastructure. It also enabled South Africa’s minister to report back to AU leadership on sector progress and priorities. The session was attended by a head of state and more than nine ministers responsible for water, underscoring the rising strategic importance of water security.

Building on this momentum, Awsisa convened the Awsisa Africa & Global South Water & Sanitation Dialogue 2025 late last year. The dialogue brought together policymakers, water utilities, engineers, researchers, financiers and industry representatives from across Africa and the Global South to reflect on the challenges facing water systems in emerging economies.

These engagements will continue when Awsisa hosts the dialogue this year from November 23 to 26 under the theme “Accelerating Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Solutions for Africa and the Global South — Every Drop Counts”. The dialogue will focus on strengthening institutional governance, mobilising climate-resilient infrastructure investment and fostering responsible water stewardship across industries, including the mining sector.

For mining companies operating in South Africa and across the continent, these conversations go to the heart of long-term operational sustainability. Mines depend on reliable water supplies, yet their activities can also threaten the ecosystems that sustain those supplies. The only durable solution lies in co-operation, where regulators enforce strong environmental standards, companies invest in responsible water management and institutions co-ordinate collective action.

The future of mining in South Africa will not only depend on the discovery of new mineral deposits or the attraction of new capital, but also on whether we can build a governance framework in which water security, environmental protection and economic development reinforce one another.

If we fail to act decisively, the next generation will inherit depleted rivers, contaminated groundwater and communities burdened by the consequences of today’s short-term gains. But if we act responsibly, mining can contribute not only to economic growth but also to restoring ecosystems and strengthening water resilience.

Monyokolo chairs Rand Water and the Association of Water & Sanitation Institutions of South Africa.