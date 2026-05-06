HEATH MUCHENA | The Fed is waiting, markets aren’t

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Higher interest rates are no longer only a policy tool — they carry a cost that spreads across the economy, says the writer.

The US Federal Reserve has chosen to pause. Interest rates are on hold. Officials say they want more data before making the next move. Inflation has cooled from its peak, growth has held up and the labour market remains resilient. On the surface, the system looks stable.

But markets are not focused on the present. They are focused on what comes next. For years, the pattern was familiar. When inflation rose the Fed tightened. When growth slowed, it eased. Markets followed that rhythm. It was not perfect, but it was predictable.

That predictability is fading. The reason is not a single economic indicator. It is the structure of the system itself. Inflation has not fully disappeared. Energy prices remain sensitive to geopolitical tension. And behind it all sits a level of debt that limits how long interest rates can remain elevated.

Higher rates are no longer only a policy tool. They carry a cost that spreads across the economy. Government borrowing becomes more expensive. Corporate refinancing tightens. Households feel the strain through mortgages and credit.

This creates a narrow path. Hold rates too high for too long and the system slows in ways that are difficult to manage. Lower them too soon and inflation risks becoming embedded again.

There is no easy balance. That is why a pause matters more than it appears. It suggests the Fed is approaching the limits of what it can do without creating new risks. It is not only waiting for clarity. It is managing constraint.

For individuals this can feel like uncertainty. Prices move in ways that do not always align with official narratives. Saving feels less straightforward. The future is harder to anchor. For markets, it is something else. It is a transition.

Markets tend to recognise that before it is fully acknowledged. When investors look at a rate pause they do not see a neutral moment. They see the end of a tightening phase and the beginning of something else. They begin to consider when conditions will ease, even if inflation has not fully returned to target.

That shift in expectation is subtle, but powerful. It changes how capital moves. The effect is not immediate. It builds gradually. Investors begin to question whether holding cash will continue to preserve value. If inflation remains close to current levels while yields drift lower, real returns begin to shrink.

At that point, the logic of waiting starts to weaken. Capital looks for alternatives. This is where liquidity becomes the central story. Markets do not wait for rate cuts. They move on the expectation of them. Financial conditions can begin to loosen before policy officially changes direction. That has been a consistent feature of previous cycles.

It is starting to appear again. One place where this shift is becoming visible is in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is not reacting to the Fed’s current stance. It is reacting to the likelihood that the current stance cannot be sustained indefinitely. Its behaviour is tied less to policy statements and more to changes in underlying conditions.

When real returns begin to compress and expectations shift toward easier policy, Bitcoin has often moved earlier than traditional assets. It is volatile and unpredictable, but it is also sensitive to liquidity in ways that few other assets are.

That sensitivity is becoming more relevant. The broader system is not breaking. The US Federal Reserve still has influence and the dollar remains dominant. But the balance is shifting. Policy is becoming more reactive. Constraints are more visible. Markets are playing a larger role in interpreting what happens next.

For individuals this can feel like uncertainty. Prices move in ways that do not always align with official narratives. Saving feels less straightforward. The future is harder to anchor.

For markets, it is something else. It is a transition. Not from one system to another, but from a period of relative control to one defined by limits. And in that environment, markets tend to move first, adjusting to realities that policy is still in the process of acknowledging.

The Fed can afford to wait. Markets, as always, cannot.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of Artificial Intelligence Applied and Tokenized Trillions.