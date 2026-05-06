ISMAIL LAGARDIEN | Global networks of family and friends make life-and-death decisions

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A Lockhead Ventura bomber during World War 2. The writer says since 1945 access to the transnational capitalist class has been controlled by the North Atlantic Community,

The mere mention of “capitalism” causes antagonism in popular discussions. These antagonisms grow in response to references about the “transnational capitalist class”.

In its liberal form capitalism is the most powerful and pervasive form of social organisation in the world and therefore deserves scrutiny. This system does not run on mystical or mythical powers. To think otherwise, John Maynard Keynes once wrote, would be a “doctrinaire delusion which disregards the lessons of historical experience”.

The system was put together and is kept in place by people through beliefs, values and institutions ― and historically, sometimes, by force. Seen together, it helps us understand how we got to where we are in the world today and why there are so many fractures within and across national territories.

All of that seems passé. It does, nonetheless, cause tensions and fractures, and undermines things like loyalty, patriotism, national belonging and stable identities. It’s all up for grabs now.

Transnational elites

Let’s toss around some ideas. Imagine you’re a high-ranking official of a country and you have access to vital trade secrets and information. You then get appointed as an envoy to another country. For whatever reasons you share your country’s trade secrets with your host country. Loyalty, patriotism and national pride have evaporated.

Let’s not ask why, but let’s step back and make this more interesting. Imagine you’re a citizen of a country (say the US or Saudi Arabia) and belong to a religion (say Catholicism or Wahhabism). Imagine, also, that you self-identify as an Irish-American, African-American, Indian-American or Arab-American.

You may be a billionaire CEO of a California-based tech company with a personal fortune invested in Swiss bank accounts. And, not to be taken lightly, you probably have children attending some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. This is not insignificant. It ensures continuity. The choice of educational trajectories is invariably based on parents’ wishes to “launch” the careers of their children into a transnational capitalist class. It’s called kin selection; the favouring of family and friends.

And so, every year at Davos or at the Bank for International Settlements (hypothetically) in Switzerland, or at the annual meetings of the IMF in Washington, the leaders of this class, who share multiple affiliations, solidarities and “interests”, discuss the things that make the world hang together. Significantly, they also discuss who should be given access to the control panel.

Since 1945 access has always been controlled by the North Atlantic Community, whose policymakers have sometimes lamented that cornerstone institutions of global governance were once a rich man’s club. Many of them wished it had stayed that way. Of course, a substantial part of the rest of the world had been bombed flat at that time.

Life and death

There is now a “flattening” under way in Western Asia, on the Steppe and in Sudan. One key here is who decides why bombs should be dropped, whose lives are worth saving and who is “allowed to die by human decision”, as the British historian Eric Hobsbawm wrote in 1994.

Which brings us back to the antagonisms mentioned above. There really is nothing conspiratorial about a transnational capitalist class. It simply refers to people and institutions located in offices around the world and held together by ideological solidarities as an intellectual infrastructure comprising businesspeople, journalists, academics, presidents, prime ministers, prelates and public policymakers – not forgetting columnists and other opinion writers!

While the rallying cry since 1945 has been about opening up the world for more capitalism in more places, transnational class formation is not new. For instance, the Hanseatic League of the 12th to 17th century operated across boundaries through a network of cities and guilds that drew extensively on networks of family and friends. I’m not sure the league is a perfect example, but it’s the one I am readily familiar with. Throughout its existence the Hanseatic League was undermined and eventually collapsed by recurrent wars.

Now think about the wars around the world since 1945 and where we are today. It’s unsurprising that the transnational capitalist class that seemed to have transcended religious, racial, ethnic, geographic or national boundaries may be riven with fractures and antagonisms. But notwithstanding these divisions they remain part of the collective decision about who is allowed to live or die to which Hobsbawm referred.

• Lagardien, an external examiner at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, has worked in the office of the chief economist of the World Bank as well as the secretariat of the National Planning Commission.