LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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It is not an exaggeration to suggest the political career of the president is at stake as the Constitutional Court releases its long-awaited Phala Phala verdict on Friday, says a writer.

Phala Phala ruling could reshape Ramaphosa’s political fate

At 10am on Friday the Constitutional Court will release its long-awaited verdict on the spat between the EFF and parliament over the latter’s decision to kick the report of a panel led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo into the long grass (“Phala Phala shadow lingers over Ramaphosa as court ruling looms”, April 17).

That report examines the strange goings-on at the president’s Phala Phala ranch when more than $500,000 cash — the alleged purchase price of cattle that were never delivered to their Sudanese buyer — was stitched into a couch and then stolen by brazen burglars more than a month later. Apparently the president did not think the farm’s safe was safe enough for so much cash.

No-one is betting on the outcome of the matter. It seems likely that the long delay in getting to judgment will be explained by the multiplicity of judgments that will be handed down by the tardy justices. The political fortunes of the EFF, currently waning in opinion polls, are likely to be affected by the outcome — win, lose or draw. The “draw” is a possible result in which the majority of the court refuses to deal with the case on its merits by declining to exercise jurisdiction on some or other esoteric basis in law.

Whatever the outcome, a political shake-up is likely to follow. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that the political career of the president is at stake, if not in the outcome of the litigation, then in the processes that follow it.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

Lack of political will to manage borders has led to pushback.

Your editorial opinion (“Reject the ugly lies of xenophobes”, May 6) refers.

Julius Malema has been far from consistent on the matter of foreign nationals. He has flip-flopped between his pan-African “Africa for Africans” rhetoric and suggesting quotas for employment, conducting “oversight inspections” and talking about South Africans first. This is probably so because he tries to ride the prevailing public mood.

Your editorial failed to make the obvious point about the reasons for the rise of nationalism: weak political will to manage borders inevitably creates problems and leads to push-back.

In the US they talk of “undocumented migrants”, an issue fundamental to Donald Trump winning a second term. In the UK they talk about “refugees”, opposition to which has fuelled Reform’s surge at the polls. Here we describe these people as “foreign nationals” and decry the rise of xenophobia.

What is needed is for the political class to grasp the fundamental idea that a country’s borders are there for sound reasons, police them accordingly, and formulate and enforce fair policies in respect of people crossing them.

Burying one’s head in the sand and bemoaning how this brings out the worst in people simply means the issues will continue, if not worsen.

Martin Neethling

Via Business Day online

Foreign policy missteps risk economic stability and key trade ties

South Africa’s foreign policy is not an abstract moral exercise; it has real, measurable consequences for ordinary citizens. The growing strain in relations with the US should concern every South African who cares about jobs, investment and economic stability.

Programmes such as the African Growth & Opportunity Act have provided South Africa with preferential access to one of the world’s largest markets, supporting tens of thousands of local jobs in agriculture, manufacturing and automotive exports. Jeopardising this relationship through the ANC’s reckless diplomatic positioning with Iran risks undermining these livelihoods at a time when unemployment already exceeds 30%.

Recent commentary by Helen Zille and analysts like Prince Mashele and Nicholas Nyati has highlighted the economic self-harm embedded in antagonising key trade partners. Even US voices, including US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III, have signalled concern about South Africa’s policy trajectory.

This is not about abandoning principles; it is about recognising trade-offs. A weakened relationship with the US could mean reduced foreign direct investment, declining export revenue and ultimately more pressure on an already strained fiscus. The cost will not be borne by policymakers but by workers, small businesses and vulnerable communities.

South Africa cannot afford ideological posturing that sacrifices economic wellbeing. Pragmatism, not political theatre, must guide our foreign policy.

Daniel Jacobi

SA Friends of Israel

Minister’s claims don’t match data on Iran oil imports

One must wonder what mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe does in his department. A few days ago he assured us there is no petrol shortage thanks to us being great friends with Iran. (“Fuel supply not at risk due to good terms with Iran, Mantashe says”, April 21).

Yet now I read that his department’s statistics show 48% of our imports come from Nigeria, 18% from Saudi Arabia, 15% from Angola, 8% from the US and 6% from Ghana. That amounts to 95%, leaving 5% from Iran. Where did he put all this oil from our friend Iran?

FJ Muller

Parys

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