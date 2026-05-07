NICOLA DE JAGER | Opposition politics struggles in Southern Africa but that could be changing

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Protesters hold a banner with the face of Venancio Mondlane, independent candidate for the presidency of Mozambique, during a 'national shutdown' against the election outcome in Maputo on November 7 2024.

Across much of Southern Africa, elections are held regularly, opposition parties contest for power and constitutions promise democracy. Yet in most countries the same party has governed since independence. Why has opposition struggled to thrive, and why might this finally be changing?

Southern Africa tells a striking political story. In countries such as Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, the governing parties all began as liberation movements: the MPLA, Frelimo, Swapo, Zanu PF and ANC, respectively.

Each won legitimacy through armed struggle and later converted that legitimacy into prolonged control of executive power. In each case opposition parties exist, contest elections and win votes but remain beleaguered: constrained, distrusted and often portrayed as illegitimate.

This matters because opposition parties are not a democratic luxury. They are essential. Robust and responsible opposition curbs executive overreach, protects civil and political liberties and can offer citizens meaningful alternatives at the ballot box.

Liberation movements and the rise of dominant parties

A critical, often overlooked reason for Southern Africa’s opposition problem lies in ideology. Liberation movements fought armed struggles encouraged and supported by the Soviet Union, China, Cuba or North Korea during the Cold War. For example, in the 1970s the Soviet Union adopted an expansionist programme into Africa, militarily supporting southern Africa’s liberation movements with the intention of creating a tier of allied socialist-orientated countries and fermenting anti-Western sentiment. These movements would triumph militarily, and later electorally, but they brought with them a political mindset shaped by Marxism‑Leninism.

Central to this legacy are the ideas of the “vanguard party” — a movement seen as the sole representative of “the people” and guardian of the revolution, and “democratic centralism”. In theory, the latter allows debate within the movement, but once a decision is taken, unity and discipline are mandatory. In practice this fosters rigid hierarchy, intolerance of dissent and the concentration of power.

This organisational culture may have been effective in armed struggle, but it has proven deeply corrosive in democratic politics. Once in government, parties schooled in the idea of the vanguard party and democratic centralism struggle to accept pluralism. Dissent is seen not as legitimate disagreement but as disloyalty. In this worldview opposition is not simply an electoral competitor. It is cast as counter‑revolutionary, anti‑transformation or an enemy of the people.

The consequences are visible across the region. In Zimbabwe, Zanu PF has consistently framed opposition parties — from the MDC to today’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) — as enemies of the revolution, Western proxies or threats to national sovereignty. Elections, particularly since 2000, have been accompanied by intimidation, violence and legal repression, all justified as protecting the state. Opposition leaders have been jailed, supporters intimidated and results contested. Even today, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the political space remains heavily restricted.

In Angola the MPLA has governed since independence in 1975. Although multiparty elections were introduced in 1992, they have never resulted in alternation of power. In the 2022 election, the MPLA scraped just over 50% of the vote, with Unita securing an unprecedented 44%. Yet the incumbents retained control amid allegations of irregularities — a familiar pattern where opposition support grows.

In South Africa the ideological imprint is more subtle but no less significant. The ANC describes itself as the “vanguard of the national democratic revolution (NDR)” — a long-term project in which the party claims a unique historical responsibility to lead society through “transformation”.

The NDR is not merely rhetorical. It shapes how the ANC understands power and opposition. If the party is the vanguard of a historic mission, its critics — whether opposition parties, civil society organisations or the media — can be portrayed as obstacles to transformation.

Only in the 2024 election, when the ANC fell to 40% of the vote, was it compelled to share executive power nationally. The resulting coalition may signal change — or it may become, as critics fear, another “site of struggle” through which the ANC attempts to retain dominance.

Societies sceptical of opposition

History alone does not explain the problem. Public attitudes matter too. Survey data from Afrobarometer reveals widespread mistrust of opposition parties across Southern Africa. For decades majorities of citizens reported trusting opposition “not at all” or “just a little”. Opposition is often still understood not as “loyal opposition” — holding government accountable while respecting democratic rules — but as destabilising, divisive or unpatriotic.

This distrust has deep cultural roots. In many societies “opposition” historically meant an external enemy, not an internal democratic competitor. Liberation movements reinforced this perception, consistently framing themselves as the embodiment of the people and the opposition as hostile forces.

Yet attitudes are changing. Between the early 2000s and the early 2020s trust in opposition parties nearly doubled, even though scepticism remains high. Furthermore, the survey data indicates that citizens increasingly associate democracy with civil liberties, political rights and real choice — not simply with voting rituals.

Signs of political change

Recent elections suggest that dominant parties are losing their once‑unassailable position. In Angola, the MPLA narrowly won the 2022 election. In Namibia, Swapo has seen a sharp decline in electoral dominance. And in South Africa’s 2024 election, South Africans used the ballot box to voice their discontent, with the ANC losing its parliamentary majority for the first time, shifting the political dynamics of the country.

Opposition parties are also learning. Alliances, coalition thinking and strategic co-ordination are becoming more common. Citizens frustrated by corruption, economic stagnation and declining freedoms are increasingly willing to look beyond liberation credentials.

The road ahead

Southern Africa stands at a crossroads. The region’s dominant parties face a choice: continue clinging to a Leninist‑inspired vanguard identity or accept that democracy means alternation, accountability and shared power. Likewise, citizens face a challenge — to move beyond inherited distrust and embrace opposition as a legitimate and necessary democratic force.

If opposition politics strengthens, democracy in southern Africa can deepen. If it remains beleaguered, freedom risks remaining fragile. For the first time in decades the balance may be shifting.

• De Jager is an associate professor in the department of political science at Stellenbosch University.