MATTHEW MARRIAN | The comfort trap of cash

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Something is reassuring about cash. You can see it, you can access it and it doesn’t move around or surprise you. For many people that sense of control is mistaken for safety. But there is a difference between cash that has a role and cash that is simply sitting there. One is intentional, the other is quietly costing you money.

Most people do not think about cash as an asset that needs to perform. It becomes the default setting, money comes in, expenses go out and whatever is left accumulates in your bank account. Over time that balance starts to feel like progress. But if you step back and ask a simple question ― what is this cash doing for me? ― it becomes clear that in most cases there is no clear answer.

Cash should only exist for a specific reason and in practice there are three: an emergency buffer, short-term commitments due within the next 12 months and a smaller allocation for opportunities that require flexibility. Beyond that, surplus cash is not being safe; it is simply unallocated.

The real issue with idle cash is that the damage is invisible. On the surface, earning interest feels like progress, but once you account for tax and inflation the reality is quite different. Interest is taxed as income, which reduces the return you keep. After tax, what looks like a reasonable return often falls below inflation. In real terms your money is not growing; it is slowly losing purchasing power.

This is the paradox of cash ― it feels safe because there is no volatility, no red numbers forcing a decision and no visible drawdowns. But the lack of movement is not the same as the lack of risk. The risk shows up through erosion rather than fluctuation and because it is gradual it is often ignored.

The good news is fixing it does not require taking on excessive risk or making complex decisions. Moving surplus cash into a well-structured portfolio, aligned to a clear time horizon, is one of the simplest adjustments you can make. Even a conservative portfolio can outperform cash after tax and over time that gap compounds into a meaningful difference.

This is the paradox of cash ― it feels safe because there is no volatility, no red numbers forcing a decision and no visible drawdowns. But the lack of movement is not the same as the lack of risk. The risk shows up through erosion rather than fluctuation and because it is gradual it is often ignored.

The tax treatment strengthens the case. Interest earned in a bank account is taxed as income, whereas investment returns are treated differently. Capital gains are taxed at a lower effective rate and only when realised, creating a deferral benefit, and dividends are taxed at a flat rate that is often more favourable. The result is not just a higher return but a more efficient one.

The shift is not about eliminating cash but about being more deliberate with it. Instead of treating it as a single pool, it needs to be structured. You keep what you need for immediate access, set aside what you will require within the next year and make a conscious decision about anything beyond that.

This is one of the most overlooked areas of personal balance sheets. Clients will spend time debating investment managers and performance but often hold much cash without revisiting whether it still makes sense.

A useful starting point is to quantify it properly. How much cash do you need to feel secure, what do you need to fund over the next 12 months, and what is sitting with no clear purpose. That last number is where the opportunity sits.

This is not about chasing higher returns it is about aligning each part of your capital with a clear role. Cash has a role, but it is a limited one. When it extends beyond that it begins to work against you rather than for you.

Cash should be used deliberately, providing stability and flexibility where needed. When it is left unstructured it becomes inefficient and can quietly drag on outcomes over time.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.