BARRY JANSEN VAN RENSBURG | Nonexecutive directors’ role grows from oversight to influence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Effective nonexecutive directors must be independent enough to hold the executive accountable, yet sufficiently aligned to support the organisation’s strategic ambitions, the writer says.

In South Africa’s evolving corporate landscape the role of the nonexecutive director is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation.

Once primarily tasked with oversight and compliance, today’s nonexecutive director is increasingly expected to contribute meaningfully to strategy, risk navigation and long-term value creation. This shift reflects heightened governance expectations and the growing complexity of doing business in a challenging environment.

At the heart of this evolution is a move from passive supervision to active influence. Frameworks such as King IV have long emphasised ethical leadership, stakeholder inclusivity and integrated thinking. However, the practical application of these principles now demands more from boards.

Nonexecutive directors are no longer simply guardians of governance; instead, they are increasingly being seen as strategic partners who must engage deeply with the business, its context and its future direction.

This does not mean simply stepping into management territory. Rather, it requires a more nuanced contribution: asking better questions, challenging fixed assumptions and bringing external perspective to internal decision-making.

In sectors such as financial services, energy and mining, where regulatory scrutiny and sociopolitical pressures are high, boards that fail to leverage the full strategic capacity of their nonexecutive directors risk becoming reactive rather than resilient.

The accountability function

A key tension in this expanded role lies in balancing challenge with collaboration. Effective nonexecutive directors must be independent enough to hold the executive accountable, yet sufficiently aligned to support the organisation’s strategic ambitions. In South Africa, where relationships and trust often underpin business dynamics, this balance is particularly delicate.

Boards that succeed tend to foster a culture of constructive engagement. Nonexecutive directors are encouraged to probe but not undermine, and to guide, but not dictate. For example, in several leading JSE-listed companies nonexecutive directors have played a critical role in navigating environmental, social & governance-related challenges.

This has been achieved not by imposing solutions, but by helping executive teams to think more broadly about stakeholder impact and sustainability. A collaborative tension such as this often leads to better, more impactful outcomes.

Finding a delicate balance

Conversely, where this balance is mismanaged the consequences can be significant. There are instances where boards have either been too passive — failing to interrogate flawed strategies — or too intrusive, blurring the lines between governance and management. In both cases value is eroded. Passive boards risk reputational and financial fallout, while overbearing boards can stifle executive efficacy and slow down critical decision-making.

Case-style observations across South African organisations reveal a clear pattern: boards add the most value when nonexecutive directors bring independence of thought and relevance of experience. This includes industry knowledge and broader capabilities such as digital literacy, stakeholder engagement and crisis navigation. A diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and thinking also plays a critical role in strengthening the impact of a board.

However, the mere presence of experienced individuals is not enough. Board dynamics, structure and leadership dynamics determine whether that experience translates into impact. Strong chairpersons, in particular, are instrumental in setting the tone; they can ensure nonexecutive directors are neither sidelined nor overextended, and that discussions move beyond compliance checklists to meaningful strategic dialogue.

Taking a forward-looking perspective

Ultimately, the expanding role of the nonexecutive director reflects a broader shift in how governance is understood. It is no longer a backward-looking exercise focused solely on accountability, but a forward-looking function that shapes organisational trajectory. In the South African context, marked by economic uncertainty, transformation imperatives and global integration, this shift is necessary and inevitable.

For firms operating in this space, the implication is clear: the value of a nonexecutive director is no longer defined by presence, but by contribution. Organisations that recognise and cultivate this approach will not only strengthen their governance, but also unlock a more powerful source of strategic insight at the board level.

• Jansen van Rensburg is a director at BossJansen Executive Search.