LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The reality is Cyril Ramaphosa has proved to be an unsuccessful president, a writer says. Picture:

Calls for cabinet reshuffle miss deeper governance failures

Your editorial opinion and its proposed remedy — that “Ramaphosa owes South Africans a fit-for-purpose cabinet” — missed the central tenet of political accountability (“Cabinet is failing on growth and corruption”, May 7).

The years of coalition governance under President Cyril Ramaphosa have delivered little meaningful benefit to ordinary South Africans. The problem is therefore not merely one of cabinet composition or ministerial performance.

Calls for wholesale dismissals at cabinet level amount to little more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. The deeper failure lies in the governance model itself, and ultimately in the president’s leadership.

The reality is Ramaphosa has proved to be an unsuccessful president, presiding over economic stagnation, declining state capacity, entrenched corruption and a political culture that continues to legitimise looting under the guise of institutional process. South Africa does not require another cosmetic reshuffle. It requires structural political reform.

That reform must begin with a reconsideration of the excessive concentration of power within central government. South Africa is too large, too economically uneven and too socially diverse for highly centralised governance to function effectively.

Power, resources and accountability need to shift meaningfully back to the provinces and metropolitan regions. Adopting a more federal system, similar to the US, would empower provinces with greater control over crucial areas such as economic policy, infrastructure, policing, energy and service delivery.

Granting provinces more autonomy would foster policy competition across regions and help mitigate the risks associated with a centralised government, particularly when national leadership falters.

Above all, South Africa urgently needs a fresh mandate from its voters to restore confidence in its leadership and chart a new course forward. The country cannot continue drifting under a political order that has lost public confidence and governing effectiveness.

The issue is no longer whether cabinet should be reshuffled. The issue is whether the current governing framework itself remains fit for purpose. Milton Freidman said it laconically: “The government solution to a problem is usually as bad as the problem.”

John Catsicas

Via email

Electric vehicle innovation hindered by lack of government support

It was depressing to see in your Motor News supplement that in April, for the first time, a Chinese car, the Chery Tiggo 4, was South Africa’s best-selling car (“Chery Tiggo 4 Pro dominates AutoTrader pre-owned Chinese sales”, April 20).

There were also articles on the Kia Carens and tips on how to save fuel, but absolutely nothing on available electric vehicles, an obvious alternative, especially for those with surplus photovoltaic (PV) energy, as petrol and diesel prices continue to shoot through the roof. If Optimal Energy’s Joule had reached market, it would probably have been in pole position.

On the trucking front, there are tax incentives for the local production of electric truck tractors. If the Joule couldn’t get sufficient backing, why should electric trucks do any better? Where government should get involved is in setting up battery exchange points on the main routes, such as Cape Town to Gauteng, and subsidising the purchase of imported electric trucks/batteries.

Like the old stagecoach routes in the UK, where the horses were changed in about four minutes, batteries could be similarly swapped, with the depleted set being charged via PV panels during daylight hours. For refrigerated trucks, another high diesel consumer, electric PV and backup battery cooling units have been tested between Brisbane and Melbourne, and the Endurance range will soon be available locally from the UK-based Sunswap Group.

But these are private initiatives. What we need is a modicum of government initiative and drive so such alternatives are in place before the energy crisis really hits.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

Conflicting policies jeopardise rail and industrial reform

South Africa’s push to reform its rail sector hinges on the fragile assumption that there is a return on investment for the private sector to invest in the country’s public infrastructure.

The department of transport’s rail recovery strategy, which is anchored in the restructuring of Transnet, is explicitly designed to attract private sector participation (PSP). However, this reform effort is being directly undermined by the department of trade, industry & competition.

The department’s recent proposal is that manufacturers’ suppliers should be 100% black-owned, as opposed to the current 51%. This increases regulatory and ownership requirements, which raises the overall risk profile of doing business in South Africa.

Yet PSP in rail reform depends on the existence of anchor industries such as mining, manufacturing and large-scale exporters that generate predictable freight demand. Without them, rail corridors are not commercially viable, regardless of how efficiently they are managed.

The decrease in industrial investment as a direct consequence of increased bureaucracy is already evident. For example, Nissan recently announced it is opening a manufacturing plant in Egypt rather than South Africa. In turn, the consequences of industry disinvestment are reflected in output volumes; as of November 2025, South Africa faces a 2.7% year-on-year decline in mining output.

South Africa risks creating a reform paradox: the state is opening rail to private sector participation at the same time as broader economic policy reduces the incentives for the industries that make that participation viable.

Carika Middelberg

Via email

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