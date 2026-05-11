MAAHIR JAKOET | Exploring Islamic equity investing in a fragmented global market

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Global markets are shifting and investors are turning to disciplined, diversified strategies to navigate uncertainty.

Global markets are navigating an era of heightened uncertainty.

Geopolitical fragmentation is reshaping trade alliances; inflation remains structurally higher than in the decade following the global financial crisis; interest rate cycles are less predictable; and technological disruption is accelerating across industries.

Maahir Jakoet is a portfolio manager of the Old Mutual Global Islamic Equity Feeder Fund. (Old Mutual Investment Group)

Against this backdrop, global investors are rethinking portfolio construction — seeking resilience, diversification, and sustainable sources of growth.

Pension reform across Gulf Cooperation Council countries is accelerating the shift towards funded, long-term savings frameworks, increasing demand for diversified, Shari’ah-compliant investment solutions.

As institutional pools deepen, Islamic equities stand to benefit from sustained inflows, particularly into high-quality, low-leverage companies.

In such an environment, Islamic equity investing offers a distinct advantage. Built on Shari’ah principles that emphasise ethical conduct, asset-backing, and financial prudence, Islamic equity strategies embed discipline at the structural level.

But beyond their ethical alignment, they play a powerful diversification role — particularly when considered alongside global sukuk allocations (Shari’ah-compliant fixed-income instruments similar to bonds).

Structural quality in a higher-rate world

Islamic equity screening imposes both sector and financial filters. Companies involved in prohibited activities are excluded, and firms must meet specific financial ratio thresholds, including limits on leverage and interest-based income.

The result is a natural tilt towards businesses with stronger balance sheets and more conservative capital structures. In a world of elevated borrowing costs and tighter liquidity, such characteristics are valuable.

Companies with manageable debt levels are generally better positioned to navigate rate volatility and economic slowdowns.

Additionally, the absence of conventional banking exposure reduces vulnerability to systemic financial stress — an important consideration in periods of monetary tightening.

The diversification advantage

A key strategic benefit of Shari’ah-compliant or Islamic equity investing lies in its complementary role alongside sukuk in global portfolios.

Sukuk, by design, are structured to provide income stability and asset-backed exposure. Their performance drivers are typically linked to profit distributions, credit conditions, and prevailing rate environments.

Islamic equities, by contrast, are primarily driven by corporate earnings growth, innovation cycles, and broader economic expansion.

Because these return drivers differ, Islamic equities and sukuk tend to exhibit lower correlation relative to assets within the same class.

While both adhere to Shari’ah principles, their market behaviour can diverge meaningfully — particularly during periods when interest rate movements dominate fixed-income performance or when equity markets respond to growth expectations.

Taking this into the global market environment, this lower correlation enhances portfolio efficiency across a far broader universe.

The inclusion of Islamic equities in a global portfolio provides capital appreciation potential during growth cycles. The result is a more balanced risk-return profile over time.

In modern portfolio construction, diversification is not merely about holding multiple assets — it is about combining asset classes that respond differently to economic forces. Islamic equities fulfil that role effectively within Shari’ah-compliant portfolios.

Professional management in practice

The Old Mutual Islamic Equity Feeder Fund illustrates how global Islamic equity exposure can be implemented with discipline and depth.

The fund recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, maintaining a top quartile performance for a decade since its inception.

It has achieved this by using a systematic investment approach, providing access to a global pool of equity stocks, while applying a Shari’ah-compliant process that screens out non-compliant stocks.

This international exposure enhances its role as a complement to sukuk allocations, which may be more sensitive to rate movements and credit spreads. Fundamentally, sukuk, while similar to bonds, are based on risk and reward sharing driven by real assets.

By incorporating Islamic equities holistically in a strategy alongside global sukuk, investors can construct strategies that balance income stability with long-term capital growth —while maintaining faith alignment.

A forward-looking portfolio approach

Today’s investment environment demands adaptability. Elevated volatility, shifting policy cycles, and structural technological change mean that portfolios must be both resilient and growth-oriented.

Islamic equity investing meets this challenge on multiple fronts. Its screening methodology fosters financial discipline and its differentiated return drivers provide meaningful diversification benefits relative to global sukuk.

As Shari’ah-compliant investing continues to evolve, Islamic equities are emerging not simply as an alternative allocation, but as a strategic pillar within modern portfolios.

Strategies such as the Old Mutual Islamic Equity Feeder Fund demonstrate that investors need not choose between values and opportunity.

With thoughtful allocation across asset classes — including both sukuk and global equities — faith-based portfolios can be positioned to navigate uncertainty while participating fully in global growth.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Investment Group.