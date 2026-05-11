OFENTSE DAVHIE | Setting tripwires to prepare for political risks

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More broadly, the lesson is not limited to Hormuz, and the global economy is organised around chokepoints, says the writer.

When a patient arrives in an emergency room with symptoms of a cardiac event, no-one convenes a meeting. No-one waits for the department head to weigh in.

A flatlined ECG crosses the tripwire and the room moves. A crash cart is fetched and cardiopulmonary resuscitation begins. One team member prepares epinephrine, another works through the Hs and Ts (a clinical mnemonic for identifying possible causes of cardiac arrest), and a third keeps time and records the process.

Roles are predefined and sequences are pre-committed. This protocol was designed long before the patient arrived. Contrast that with what happened in boardrooms across the world on February 28 this year when US and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. No crash cart, no protocol, and no-one who had decided in advance what crossing that line would mean.

The line nobody drew

On an aircraft carrier a bright red line runs the length of the flight deck, called the foul line. All personnel not on shift must stand behind it during flight operations, without exception. Anyone crossing it is physically removed by a designated safety officer. Flight operations are immediately suspended, red lights flash, approaching aircraft are waved off, airborne aircraft are rerouted, and a full deck safety sweep begins.

The foul line is not a guideline, but a tripwire: a predefined threshold whose breach triggers a sequence of pre-committed actions, automatically, without deliberation, without hierarchy.

Thousands of sailors operate safely on a carrier flight deck because the system is built on the assumption that dangerous thresholds will be crossed, and on the discipline to define, in advance, exactly what happens when they are.

Most businesses are operating with no equivalent mechanism. The 2026 Iran conflict is a clear demonstration of that gap. The risk category of geopolitical conflict affecting a critical maritime chokepoint is among the most well-documented in political risk literature. Yet documentation did not translate into operational readiness.

What tripwires are and are not

A tripwire is not a forecast. Forecasting asks: what will happen? A tripwire asks: if this observable condition is met, what do we do?

Geopolitical forecasting is genuinely difficult, and the quickest way to embarrass yourself is to pretend you have a crystal ball into how conflicts will play out. The timing of the February 2026 strikes, the scale of Iran’s retaliation, and the precise trajectory of Brent crude, could not be known in advance with confidence.

But other things could be known: that the Strait of Hormuz carried roughly a fifth of global seaborne oil trade; that sustained conflict in the Gulf would threaten its navigability; that South African fuel prices are directly exposed to Brent crude; and that supply chains dependent on Gulf-routed shipping lack short-term substitutes without adding 10 to 14 days to voyage times and significant cost.

An organisation with tripwires in place had already answered the question: at what point does this scenario require action, and what does that action entail? The trigger might be Brent crude sustained above a defined threshold, confirmed disruption to Hormuz traffic, or a force majeure declaration by a key supplier. The specific indicator matters less than the discipline of defining it in advance and linking it to a protocol.

When the tripwire is crossed the decision is not made under pressure because it has already been made.

Anatomy of a tripwire system

Generic awareness of geopolitical risk is not a tripwire; a clearly defined indicator is. That might be Brent crude above a specified level for a sustained period, or supplier lead times exceeding a fixed threshold. The indicator must be concrete and unambiguous. Ambiguity introduces delay; and delay is where cost accumulates.

The protocol must specify who does what and in what sequence, automatically. Protocols are not contingency plans in the traditional sense, like long documents that describe scenarios in exhaustive detail and then gather dust. They are pre-committed action chains: if the indicator is met, this person is notified, this decision process is triggered, this contract clause is activated, this pricing mechanism adjusts.

The emergency room team does not consult a manual when the ECG flatlines. The protocol is already internalised, and that is the standard to which organisations should hold themselves.

Finally, tripwires require an explicit and shared understanding of risk appetite within the organisation. Without it, thresholds must be meaningfully set. Risk tolerance must be defined, regularly updated and understood across business units. Not assumed at the senior level and left to individual interpretation on the trading floor, in procurement, or in operations. When the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, each part of the organisation should already know its response.

The case for building the system now

A prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz creates fundamentally different operating conditions from a short-lived shock. The current ceasefire architecture remains fragile, having resolved none of the underlying disputes that produced the June 2025 12-day war and the February 2026 escalation.

More broadly, the lesson is not limited to Hormuz, and the global economy is organised around chokepoints. What this geopolitical event has shone a light on is that the global economy is not run by those with the largest military, but by actors who control or can disrupt the narrow corridors. Hormuz is not the only chokepoint, and not all chokepoints revolve around oil and gas passage.

The question is therefore not whether another disruption will occur, but where and whether firms have defined, in advance, the conditions under which they act.

The Iran conflict has extended beyond 60 days. What are the next thresholds (91 days, 121 days) and what actions do they trigger? And beyond this conflict, what tripwires exist for the next inevitable shock centred on a critical chokepoint?

• Davhie is research associate at the Centre for Risk Analysis, focusing on political risk and foreign policy.