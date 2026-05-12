ANESU M CHATIKOBO | The Great Atlantic pivot — trading retail friction for technical rent

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The reported $1bn sale of Shell’s 600-station South African retail network to Adnoc, announced on April 14, is a textbook example of portfolio optimisation, says the writer. Picture: WERNER HILLS

Supply disruptions don’t merely interrupt trade routes. They re-base them. The South African energy landscape has moved beyond crisis response and settled into a new structural reality.

The temporary R3/l general fuel levy cut has offered a short fiscal cushion, yet the story that matters to institutional capital is the clinical rotation under way among the world’s energy majors, and the risk of a growth trap in our macroeconomic forecasts.

The 1% growth illusion

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April 14 revision of South Africa’s 2026 annual economic growth outlook to 1%, down from 1.4% in January, requires some unpacking. The January figure already had structural headwinds pricing in sluggish implementation of electricity and transport reforms and the impact of US tariffs of 25% to 30% on South African motor vehicles and citrus exports. That 1.4% was, in the IMF’s own framing, a tentative recovery built on institutional stabilisation.

The 0.4 of a percentage point cut is attributed directly to the geopolitical crisis driven by the Middle East conflict, resulting in higher oil prices and household spending pressure. However, the IMF’s reference scenario assumes the conflict will be relatively short-lived.

The six to 12 month pass-through to manufacturing and agricultural input costs, which emerges when inventory buffers hit their floors, is not yet reflected in the 1% figure.

Oxford Economics, working with a Brent oil price assumption roughly $10 per barrel higher than the IMF’s, is already more pessimistic.

Clinical capital rotation

The reported $1bn sale of Shell’s 600-station South African retail network to Adnoc, announced on April 14, is a textbook example of portfolio optimisation. This transaction is not a retreat from the African continent, nor is it comparable to Shell’s earlier $1.3bn sale of its onshore Shell Petroleum Development Company assets in Nigeria.

Instead, the company is reallocating capital away from 124 years of low-margin, heavily regulated retail operations into the higher-return opportunities of Atlantic deep-water production.

For the integrated majors the forecourt has become a regulatory minefield with thin profits. In contrast, upstream projects now deliver what the industry terms “technical rent” — high-margin returns generated by advanced technology with break-even thresholds as low as $35\bbl.

The new owners of friction

As the majors withdraw, two new classes of owner are stepping in. First come the logistics masters such as Glencore through its Astron Energy unit, which treat retail networks as a hedge for global supply-chain arbitrage. Second are the sovereign infrastructure partners such as Adnoc or Alpha MBM, which view the assets as infrastructure equity that guarantees an outlet for their own crude production.

Evidence of this rotation appeared immediately across the border. Within 48 hours of the Shell-Adnoc announcement BP took up the role of operator in three Namibian exploration blocks in the Walvis Basin. The majors are exchanging pumps for molecules.

The Atlantic Basin pivot

South Africa’s fuel supply chain is pivoting away from the Gulf. The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa has confirmed forward contracts for the second quarter of 2026 secure shipments from the Atlantic Basin, Brazil and the US.

The more profound change though is occurring within the continent itself. In April Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery dispatched 317,000 barrels of gasoline to Mozambique, confirming its emergence as a net exporter. East African buyers are substituting West African supply for traditional Middle Eastern imports, creating a durable South-South trade route that bypasses older chokepoints.

The high regret trap

As the majors complete their exit from retail and domestic refining pressure to restart, facilities such as Sapref carry a high risk of regret. In a country with no domestic crude production, restarting refineries merely swaps one form of import dependence (finished products) for another (crude oil).

The strategic choice for South Africa is whether to commit billions to petrodollar infrastructure or to accelerate the transition to an electricity-led energy economy. Spending on assets that may reach payback just as the global vehicle fleet electrifies does not build resilience; it creates stranded assets.

The era of the integrated “well-to-wick” major is over. The era of the Atlantic molecule has begun.

Chatikobo is a CA specialising in M&A advisory. He writes in his personal capacity.