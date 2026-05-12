NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Power has shifted

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Dateline: May 7 2032

Over the past five years the greatest power shift in decades has occurred. I’m not talking about raw energy but power, electrical power. In all its forms.

For many years it was pretty simple. Electricity was AC, batteries were DC and if you needed to charge your batteries or convert your voltage you used transformers. Electromechanical devices.

Then solar arrived on the scene and portable electronics. And computers, phones and LEDs ... and life became a lot more complicated. Electric power, especially the low-voltage kind, became ubiquitous and electronically controlled.

But the biggest shift came with electric cars, home solar, inverters, energy storage and charging stations. Electromechanical systems were too bulky, heavy and slow to manage the workload and not smart enough. Low voltage electronic switches also needed an upgrade to cope with the high current and power demands.

A whole new breed of solid-state power controllers emerged, using exotic materials such as silicon carbide and rare earth metals. Efficiency is the name of the game and hybrid inverters and bidirectional switches optimise load distribution and regenerative power flows.

Now the grid has been transformed, integrating distributed generation, vehicle charging, microgrids, DC interconnects, flow batteries and instant demand customers for surplus power. Like AI factories. It’s complex and slightly chaotic, but it works.

Most consumers are unaware of the major power shift that has occurred behind the scenes. They just know they can plug in any car, device or whatever and it always works. Everywhere. Thanks to the new power chips. The smart, powerful future has suddenly arrived. /First published in Mindbullets May 7 2026.

Carbon dioxide rescues the power grid

Energy dome keeps the lights on

Dateline: August 27 2031

Solar power is the only solid-state energy technology. It doesn’t require any moving parts or fuel to do its job for years on end. And, like computer chips it gets more powerful and cheaper all the time.

But there’s a dark side to cheap solar power; while it empowers individuals to contribute to the energy internet, it also threatens to make power utilities, and the national grid, bankrupt and obsolete. And like it or not we need the grid for stability. Microgrids are just too fragile when there’s too much or too little energy to meet demand.

Utility-scale batteries are the answer and lithium is king of the battery technologies but has its limitations. For long duration, high efficiency energy storage you need something better and more affordable.

Enter the Energy Dome, a system that stores renewable energy as liquified gas and releases it again on demand, to drive turbines that power the grid. And what better gas than carbon dioxide? It’s denser than air, inert and non-toxic, and easier to compress and liquify than something like nitrogen.

From humble beginnings as a start-up backed by Google in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint, the Energy Dome has emerged as a key technology to efficiently store all that excess solar power on sunny days and keep feeding it back to the grid ― all week if necessary. Again and again, endlessly recyclable and easily topped up when necessary.

Who would have thought, just a few years ago, that the demon gas of climate change, carbon dioxide, would one day solve the storage problem? And rescue the power grid. /First published on Mindbullets August 28 2025.