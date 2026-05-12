SCOTT TIMCKE | Five AI reforms South Africa should prioritise now

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African AI development is economically viable only if there is a market large enough to justify the investment, the writer says.

The government has announced that it is rebooting its national AI policy. Good. The previous document was a list of aspirations and assigned responsibilities dressed up as a strategy.

The question now is whether this coming iteration will do the same, or whether it will make actual decisions about who governs what, on what legal basis, and with what consequences for non-compliance.

Here are five things that would make it real.

Ask regulators what they are already empowered to do

The draft policy assigns roles to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, the Information Regulator and the Competition Commission, which is welcome. But assigning a role is not the same as activating one.

These bodies should be formally required to publish how they believe their governing statutes already apply to AI systems operating in their sectors and what they intend to do about it this financial year. That requirement costs nothing to issue and would produce more useful governance faster than any new strategy document or institutional structure.

The same logic applies to professional bodies. The Law Society, Health Professions Council and engineering institutes should each be asked to publish guidance on appropriate AI use by their members, with disciplinary consequences attached. This is self-regulation with teeth, which is the only kind that works.

Regulate specific technologies, not ‘AI’

The EU spent four years writing a comprehensive AI Act that classifies risk in four tiers and runs to hundreds of pages. It is not clear it will be effectively enforced and it was written for a regulatory capacity South Africa does not have. The draft policy drew inspiration from this model. That was a mistake.

China’s approach is more instructive. Regulate sequentially, one technology at a time. It started with recommendation algorithms in 2021, then synthetic media in 2022 and generative AI in 2023. Each set of rules was specific enough to enforce while building staff capability that could carry over to the next exercise.

South Africa should start with synthetic media. In a country with a young democracy and high political volatility, and with the next election fast approaching, deepfakes could cause havoc. Set rules for the production and distribution of synthetic media. Then move to algorithmic decision-making in credit and employment. Concrete problems, concrete rules.

Read the economic historians, not the futurists

Daron Acemoglu, who shared last year’s Nobel prize in economics, has spent his career studying why some countries grow wealthy while others do not. His recent book with Simon Johnson, Power and Progress, makes a straightforward argument. The gains from new technology go to those who control it, not those who use it, unless political institutions are deliberately designed to redirect those gains. This happened with mechanised weaving. It happened with electrification. It happened with computing.

The AI transition differs only in how concentrated the ownership is and how fast the concentration is moving. Any AI policy that does not name this dynamic and design pre-distribution mechanisms is merely a lengthy press release. South Africa can use competition policy to help address this problem, and the policy’s nod to the Competition Commission was a start, but it needs to be far more explicit about what that means in practice.

Use AfCFTA to build at scale

The draft policy references the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the AU Agenda 2063 and cross-border data governance extensively, which is welcome. The gap is that these references remain aspirational. It makes little sense to build a domestic AI rule set in isolation from the bigger commitment to AfCFTA, and the policy acknowledged this. What it does not do is commit South Africa to leading the development of common data governance frameworks, liability standards and procurement rules at the continental level.

African AI development is only economically viable if there is a market large enough to justify the investment. As the continent’s most developed economy, South Africa has both the obligation and the interest to lead that effort. Data sovereignty means nothing without market sovereignty to back it.

Make state procurement do the regulatory work

This is the one mechanism that is largely absent from the withdrawn draft and the one that could have the most immediate effect. Government digital procurement should be restricted to members of a recognised industry body. The condition of open membership to firms of any size would be binding agreement to jointly determined technical and ethical standards. This shifts the cost of compliance verification from the state on to industry.

Companies that want public contracts join the body and meet the standards. Companies that refuse do not get the contracts. It also solves a political problem. When industry sets the standards itself, it cannot credibly complain that regulation is arbitrary or burdensome. The state’s leverage is enormous and almost entirely unused.

The temptation in any policy reboot is to minimise the upheaval from one iteration to another. But the hallucination scandal shows the copy-paste nature of how the policy was conceived. Now is the time for a reconception.

• Timcke is a senior research associate with the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change and an affiliate of the Centre for Information, Technology & Public Life at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.