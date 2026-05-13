CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI | Home affairs drains venom of ‘green mamba’ graft

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The rise of South African passports in the Henley ranking should be read with optimism and discipline, but the longer trend still warns against complacency, writes the author.

South Africa’s passport was quietly given a modest lift last month in the latest Henley passport index update. The “green mamba” climbed to 46th place, tied with Belize, after sitting at 48th in January.

On its own, that two-place rise is not a revolution and should not be oversold. However, it represents a useful moment to take stock of the effort to restore institutional trust in the department of home affairs, and with it South Africa’s competitiveness in a world where secure, efficient identity systems are no longer only administrative tools, but economic enablers.

Credibility begins at home

A passport is more than a travel document; it is the state’s guarantee to the rest of the world of its integrity. When that guarantee is compromised by corruption, fraud or administrative decay other countries respond with suspicion and South African citizens pay for it in longer visa processes, tighter scrutiny and fewer open doors.

Passport strength is earned slowly and lost quickly. Weak civil registration systems, fraudulently issued identity documents, compromised visa processes and unpredictable immigration control damage more than domestic administration. They affect tourism, business travel, investment scouting, conference access, family mobility, sporting participation, academic exchange and the ease with which citizens move through the world.

(Karen Moolman)

The Singaporean lion did not reach the top of the passport rankings by accident. Its travel document reflects administrative reliability, secure identity systems, low tolerance for corruption and an economy plugged into global flows.

The rise of the United Arab Emirates points to the same conclusion from a different angle: passport power can be built through mobility diplomacy, administrative security and a state’s reputation for execution. In January 2024 it was in 11th place with a visa-free score of 183; by April 2026 it had reached joint second with a score of 187.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE)

South Africa’s green mamba has a different history to overcome: years of underinvestment, paper-based processes, weak accountability and the stubborn perception that home affairs was too often a gatekeeper rather than an economic enabler.

The work being done under home affairs minister Leon Schreiber deserves careful, positive recognition. While far from complete, the reform effort aligns with a broader global mobility objective: restoring confidence in the systems behind South African identity and travel documents. The department is finally proactively targeting the deeper foundations of mobility: corruption, identity integrity and digital capability.

This is not an invitation to an overall celebratory reading. South Africans abroad continue to face serious difficulties accessing civic services through missions, including delays in identity documentation, ordinary passport applications and verification processes. Those difficulties must remain part of the ongoing assessment and reform, because home affairs’ credibility is tested not only at counters inside South Africa, but wherever South Africans are and rely on the state to keep their identity and travel documents valid.

The anticorruption drive is the most immediate and refreshingly visible layer. For years corruption at home affairs survived behind institutional silence, internal loyalties and the difficulty of dislodging entrenched networks. The recent dismissals, convictions and prosecutions suggest those protections are beginning to fall. The test, especially in a politically charged period, is whether enforcement becomes a durable institutional practice rather than a passing image of reform.

This goes to home affairs’ statutory role as custodian, protector and verifier of identity and status in South Africa. Syndicates that penetrate civil registration, refugee processing, visas or passport production create international distrust. Other countries respond with tighter visa requirements, longer scrutiny and less confidence in South African documents and, by extension, in the South Africans who carry them.

That is why the dismissals, convictions and prosecutions of corrupt home affairs officials matter beyond internal discipline. Schreiber has, from inception, framed the task as disciplinary and structural: accountability must be coupled with reform that closes the loopholes criminals exploit. The fight against corruption forms part of rebuilding the credibility of South African documents.

The credibility of a South African passport abroad depends on the integrity of the systems that produce it at home. Where those systems are vulnerable to fraud or corruption, the cost is borne by the citizen seeking to travel, work, study or do business beyond South Africa’s borders, particularly in an era in which profiling, suspicion and unequal scrutiny are realities of global mobility.

Ecosystems of integrity

The second layer is identity integrity. The National Population Register is the quiet infrastructure beneath identity documents, passports, banking verification, social grants, tax administration, voter confidence, antifraud systems and border control. An unreliable register compromises the entire identity ecosystem. A secure, responsive register reduces the space for false identities, duplicate records and fraudulent documents, addressing the very weaknesses that invite suspicion at home and abroad.

The rollout of an upgraded National Population Register verification service amounts to more than an IT improvement; it represents a long-overdue repair of the machinery through which South Africa verifies identity. A modern state cannot compete globally while relying on brittle verification systems and manual workarounds. In a world of biometric checks, electronic travel authorisations and interoperable border systems, the integrity of the population register becomes a competitiveness asset.

The third layer is digital capability. Home affairs’ electronic travel authorisation and the trusted tour operator scheme show a department beginning to treat immigration control and economic growth as compatible objectives. Properly designed and implemented digital systems can improve risk assessment, speed up legitimate travel and make abuse harder.

South Africa has long spoken about attracting visitors from large markets such as India and China, while often making the visa process cumbersome for precisely those travellers. A country cannot market itself as a world-class destination while forcing legitimate tourists through slow, paper-heavy and unpredictable channels. Digital authorisation, vetted operators and risk-based processing are instruments of growth.

Access is leverage

There is also a reciprocity lesson. South Africa wants more doors opened to its citizens. Diplomatic mobility is strengthened when a country can show its own systems are secure, efficient and modern. The world will trust the green passport only if South Africa keeps improving the institutions behind it. Passport power begins at home.

The Henley ranking should be read with optimism and discipline, but the longer trend still warns against complacency. South Africa ranked 53rd in January 2024 with a visa-free score of 108, improved to 48th in January 2025 with a score of 106, and reached 46th in April 2026 with a score of 100. The ranking shows how South Africa compares with other passports. The score shows how many doors are actually open. For the individual traveller that is the number that matters, because it represents access in its most practical form: the ability to travel without first having to seek vetted permission.

The rise of the green mamba provides the occasion to recognise that the right kind of institutional repair is underway. Schreiber’s approach treats home affairs as a central economic institution rather than a paperwork department peripheral to South Africa’s growth agenda.

The work is difficult and incomplete, but there is a coherence of intent that deserves recognition. Mammoth challenges from the past remain. Still, South Africa is beginning to rebuild the machinery that will make future mobility gains possible.

• Pizzocri is CEO of immigration and citizenship law firm Eisenberg & Associates Inc.