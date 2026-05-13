EDDIE M RAKABE | State missing in action in the battle for spaza shop economy

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Debates on South Africa’s township retail and economic inclusion broadly are often clouded by populist rhetoric and narrow interests that are devoid of evidence-driven analysis.

What is frequently framed as a question of “competition” between local and foreign-owned spaza shops (informal convenience stores) is more accurately a reflection of the state’s incapacity and unwillingness to develop one of the few remaining accessible entry points into small business for most of the economically marginalised communities. The ultimate contest is not much over the retail space but who claims a bigger stake of the estimated R180bn spaza shop market.

It is unsurprising that the country continues to experience flare-ups from those who feel displaced or excluded, because township retail has material consequences for ownership, accumulation and the long-term trajectory of local economic development.

The recent “March on March” protest (save for the intimidation of foreign migrants) across major cities in the country suggests that the battle for economic space has transcended the traditional township boundaries where most spaza shops are located.

Comparative experience demonstrates that states routinely intervene in the economy to shape market participation in the interest of domestic capability. China employs a “negative list” to regulate foreign participation across various sectors; India maintains explicit reservations within segments of small-scale industry and the US exercises strict screening mechanisms where foreign investments are deemed to undermine their national or strategic interests.

Far from a radical market logic, these interventions are integral elements of industrial policy that recognises the inherent imbalances in global and domestic market structure.

South Africa’s approach to township retail reflects a rather pedestrian and reactive policy stance. When township shopkeepers raise concerns about being displaced in their own communities, the language shifts to abstract principles of free competition, lack of business acumen and patriotism. Yet when Eskom gives preferential tariffs to energy-intensive conglomerates it is called a “competitiveness policy”.

When large firms lobby for tariff protection, rebates or regulatory relief it is called industrial strategy. When the likes of Takealot demand a level playing field against Temu and Shein, it is treated as legitimate policy advocacy.

Established firms are actively supported to enhance competitiveness, while spaza shops are expected to compete with highly capitalised national retail chains in township malls sustained by social grants and organised network of foreign owned spaza shops under unfair market conditions, limited capital and weak institutional support.

This is not to suggest that local spaza shops must be completely insulated against market contest. However, it is to appreciate the distinct position they occupy within the township economy space. In the South African context spaza shops can reasonably be conceptualised as an “infant industry of necessity”, responding to exclusion from formal labour markets and capital-intensive sectors.

Their function can’t be reduced to retail outlets, as they are important nodes of livelihood, informal finance and local economic circulation. Their continued viability is therefore closely linked to broader questions of economic inclusion and distributive justice.

Competitive dynamics within townships are evolving in a manner that is rather detrimental to local spaza shops. Increasingly, the market share is being consolidated by networked forms of organisation characterised by pooled capital, bulk procurement, integrated logistics and digital commerce.

Listed companies such as Lesaka Technologies and Tiger Brands are actively shaping extractive distribution networks under the guise of “partnerships” with spaza shops, but in practice they are carving low-cost channels for brand penetration and product distribution, and circumventing high listing fees in formal retail chains.

Competitive dynamics within townships are evolving in a manner that is rather detrimental to local spaza shops. Increasingly, the market share is being consolidated by networked forms of organisation characterised by pooled capital, bulk procurement, integrated logistics and digital commerce.

These configurations introduce efficiencies that fragmented, independently operated, local spaza shops struggle to replicate. The resulting displacement of local operators is not simply a function of price competition but of adverse incorporation within the value chain.

The scale of this transformation is widely discussed but rarely measured. Very little attempt has been made to quantify the scale, ownership patterns and market concentration in township retail since the limited exercise in the grocery retail market inquiry conducted by the Competition Commission in 2019.

Policy responses to these shifts have to date been disappointing. Initiatives such as spaza shop registration drives and the spaza shop fund, reportedly in the region of R500m, have been implemented with limited transparency, consistency or the rigour needed to transform local markets. Even flagship interventions like the Gauteng township economy strategy, once touted as transformative, have joined a long list of policies that dissolved into empty slogans.

The absence of clear strategy for local productive economy, coupled with limited public reporting on outcomes, undermines both the credibility and effectiveness of these interventions. In this sense, policy measures only function as temporary fixes rather than substantive instruments for lasting spatial-economic transformation.

Another limitation lies in the treatment of township retail as an isolated economic activity. This approach overlooks the extent to which retail outcomes are shaped by upstream activities, particularly production and distribution. When local economies are predominantly consumption-orientated, as in townships, with goods sourced externally, opportunities for value capture, accumulation and participation shrink.

The experience of Taobao-linked rural industrial clusters in China presents an alternative locally inclusive development model, in which digital platforms, small-scale local manufacturing and logistics systems are integrated to support geographically concentrated production ecosystems with access to external markets.

Specialised small business zones

Translating such a model into the South African context would require a deliberate shift towards the development of specialised small business zones and manufacturing precincts linked to township consumption. These would serve as sites of co-ordinated production, focusing on goods such as household consumables, furniture and light manufactured products, while connecting local enterprises to distribution networks, retail outlets and digital platforms.

In so doing, township economies could fundamentally transform from the predominantly saturated retail-based and informal economies to more diversified productive ecosystems. Many of the apartheid-era township industrial parks that lie dormant and dilapidated can be repurposed for this model.

Crucially, the question of economic inclusion cannot be divorced from the issue of capability. While the policy rationale for introducing structured forms of local preference or participation within micro-retail segments, such measures are unlikely to yield sustainable outcomes in the absence of complementary investments in organisational and localised industrial capacity, accessible finance and supply chain integration.

Protection, in this context, is neither unjustified nor sufficient; its effectiveness depends on the alignment with broader developmental objectives. What is ultimately at stake is the role of government in shaping inclusive local markets. More importantly, it is about balancing industrial policy imperatives for the powerful with accommodating cut-throat laissez-faire approaches in poor markets.

A passive approach characterised by limited data, fragmented interventions and an over-reliance on abstract notions of market neutrality risks entrenching existing inequalities within fragile sectors.

By contrast, a more proactive strategy would recognise township retail as part of a wider economic system, requiring co-ordinated policy across retail, production, finance and infrastructure. The future of spaza shops and of township economies more broadly will depend on which of these paths is pursued.

• Rakabe is a political economy researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections. He writes in his personal capacity.