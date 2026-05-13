LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Those advocating for battery-powered energy need to speak of the storage capacity in terms of hours of energy held, which a writer says is no more than a rounding error.

Paris Agreement on climate change must be seen in present geopolitical context

Richard Halsey’s article (“Batteries are booming, so why is SA betting on gas?”, May 11) refers.

SA exports its best coal: building generation where our coal deposits are and avoiding transport costs and various premiums should be front and centre.

Those advocating for batteries need to speak of the battery storage capacity now in place in South Africa in terms of hours of energy held. It is no more than a rounding error. Battery storage is even dwarfed by pump storage, and pump storage can be increased far more cheaply.

Cherry-picked international examples need to be counterbalanced with either global statistics (to avoid selecting), or a range of international case studies: China, Germany and the recent rise in generation in the US due to data centres are good starting points.

Those championing alternatives to fossil fuels need to defend their calls for a carbon tax. The world economy has taken a hit due to sharp increases in fuel price rises as a result of war, leading to hardship and reduced economic growth.

This will pass, but it puts the Paris Agreement — and all options requiring taxes and subsidies — into perspective.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

AI-linked job losses spark questions about social cost and economic adaptation

Luke Feltham’s column (“‘AI-washing’ looms large as tens of thousands lose jobs”, May 11) refers.

I don’t see what the fuss is about. Throughout history people have been let go when the rationale for their job no longer existed.

As an independent operator, I’ve worked on countless mergers, buyouts, acquisitions and sales where doing the job right means there’ll be no job to do. And then you move on.

So, whether it’s steam turbines replacing water wheels or the combustion engine replacing horse carts, the human skills required in constantly evolving technology value chains have always shifted.

I don’t see how legislating against this, or expecting employers to take on the social costs of technological change, is an even remotely sustainable approach.

In fact, burdening employers with these costs will only hasten the obsolescence of humans in future value chains.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

Reporting anecdotes about DA governance demeans this publication

So Tara Roos interviews four Constantia residents and a dog, who all complain how dreadful the DA governance of Cape Town is (“Why Cape Town’s wealthy voters are turning on the DA”; 11 May).

One even moans about having to put locks on their dirt bin to stop poor people rifling through their garbage. Quite right, that’s intolerable and clearly justifies not voting for the DA!

What is worse is that Business Day feels this is worth printing over half a page with banner headlines announcing the demise of the DA.

I know your reporters are desperate for stories, but this kind of anecdotal nonsense, based on a few “interviews”, ought to be rejected by your editors. It demeans your newspaper.

PS: I managed to contact the Constantia dog, who complained that your reporter grossly misquoted him!

Jonathan Schrire

Via email

Honouring Soweto icon James Sofasonke Mpanza

As we approach May 15 we must remember James Sofasonke Mpanza (1889–1970), known as Umagebhula, a central yet underrecognised figure in the making of Soweto.

Born in Georgedale, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpanza emerged as a leader of the 1940s’ squatter movement that laid the foundation for Orlando West, Moroka and Jabavu. At a time when Africans were denied urban land, his organised land occupations were acts of resistance and self-determination. For that he was banned and banished by the apartheid government.

He attended the 1943 ANC congress and influenced political thinking on land and African urban settlement. Beyond politics, he founded the Orlando Boys’ Club, later Orlando Pirates, helping to institutionalise township football and community organisation.

Yet his legacy remains insufficiently honoured. His grave is neglected, no major landmark carries his name, and his Orlando home has not been preserved as a heritage site.

As Orlando approaches its 95th anniversary and Orlando Pirates marks 90 years, it is time to correct this omission. Let us formally honour Umagebhula through heritage recognition and public memorialisation.

Soweto’s story is incomplete without James Sofasonke Mpanza.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

Cape Town’s affluent suburbs don’t realise how good they’ve got it

While one has some understanding for a few hoity-toity residents getting hot under their fleece collars regarding Cape Town’s new rates model and the apparent lack of communication from the city, Constantia and other neighbouring suburb residents have not the foggiest clue how lucky they are. (“Why Cape Town’s wealthy voters are turning on the DA”, May 11).

Their cold and capricious attitude that their money and affluence are of more voter value than those in Khayelitsha or other lower-income areas of Cape Town is embarrassing.

It is about time that some of these residents wake up to the real world and the real South Africa. The privilege of being able to afford to live in these affluent areas is to show more compassion towards less fortunate communities.

Eckehardt Ficinus

Dunkeld

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