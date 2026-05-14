LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Nelson Mandela Bay University chancellor Naledi Pandor. A writer says some South African universities are opening the door to increasingly politicised religious extremism through alignments that have blurred the line between legitimate activism and ideological influence.

Universities under scrutiny as foreign influence shapes campus discourse

Universities should be spaces of critical thinking, not conduits for foreign propaganda. Yet globally, there is mounting concern about state-backed influence operations linked to countries such as Iran and Qatar shaping discourse on campuses.

Sadly, South Africa is not immune.

Former foreign minister Naledi Pandor, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the University of Cape Town (UCT) are all responsible for opening the door to increasingly politicised religious extremism through alignments that have blurred the line between legitimate activism and ideological influence.

The consequences are now visible in rising polarisation and an odd importation of Middle Eastern conflicts into South African academic spaces.

Recent developments, such as UCT’s honorary recognition of figures such as Imtiaz Sooliman, who is linked to several extremist organisations, and Pandor’s own academic appointment at Nelson Mandela Bay University, raise important questions about how certain narratives are legitimised by amplification across borders.

While humanitarian work must be respected and protected, it cannot be shielded from scrutiny when it intersects with violent religious extremism and hate speech.

Across the world, Iranian- and Qatari-linked funding networks have been associated with promoting highly selective narratives that often erase context, particularly regarding Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. When these narratives take root unchallenged, they risk fostering division rather than understanding.

South Africa’s campuses must remain anchored in intellectual independence. That means transparency about funding, vigilance against foreign influence, and a commitment to balanced, fact-based discourse.

If we fail to address this trend, we risk allowing external actors to shape our national conversation at the expense of truth, social cohesion and academic integrity.

Daniel Jacobi

SA Friends of Israel

SA once had a world-leading mining and agricultural vision

Shawn Hagedorn is 100% correct that South Africa “lacks a vision which contributes to the global economy” (“Lessons from UAE in developing ― and executing ― workable visions”, May 12).

But we weren’t always so visionless and rudderless. As old-fashioned and uncool as they may appear now, South Africa once had a world-leading mining and agricultural vision. Under the ANC, we’ve destroyed the former and are working hard on wrecking the latter.

Both could be revived overnight simply by taking government out of the equation.

Similarly, removing exchange controls could reposition South Africa’s pointless financial services sector (merely focused on externalising domestic savings) to instead aggregate and catalyse African domestic savings for a continent-wide fixed investment bonanza.

Similarly, getting government out of the way could turn our oceans’ energy proposition into a competitive global offering. And so it goes on … But none of this happens until government is taken out of the equation. Not just the ANC, but any government.

South African state failure puts us in a unique position to show the world just how innovative, efficient and successful a postgovernment state and economy could be. And that could be the biggest vision and evolution we contribute to the global economy.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

Phala Phala scandal fuels demand for accountability before national polls

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again chosen the path of delay rather than embracing full accountability in the Phala Phala matter (“I will not resign over Phala Phala, says Ramaphosa”, May 11).

The president of the republic should remain beyond reproach. It is for this reason that the ANC previously saw fit to distance itself from former president Jacob Zuma when serious allegations threatened the integrity of the office.

Ramaphosa and his allies are entitled to pursue every legal avenue available to them. They may continue to insist they are defending the constitution and portray him as the only individual capable of leading South Africa, despite the gravity of the allegations surrounding him. However, the electorate is under no obligation to accept this conduct indefinitely.

Every voter should ask a simple and unavoidable question: what would happen to an ordinary South African found in possession of nearly R10m worth of undeclared foreign currency hidden inside couches and cupboards? The answer is self-evident. Accountability would be swift and uncompromising.

When elected representatives fail to uphold the standards demanded by their oaths of office, it becomes the responsibility of citizens to act decisively through the democratic process.

Voters must hold public officials accountable by rejecting politicians and political parties that place loyalty to individuals above the rule of law and constitutional principles.

Fortunately, South Africans do not have to wait months or years for review proceedings and legal manoeuvres to run their course. In November citizens will have an opportunity to deliver their own verdict at the ballot box.

Every eligible voter should register, participate and vote decisively against the ANC and against all political parties that have chosen to shield the president from accountability.

Rozario Brown

Cape Town

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