MOOKETSI MOCUMI | SA may already have the digital champion it needs

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The state’s digital model is showing signs of strain, the writer says.

This week’s communications and digital technologies budget debate in parliament offered a revealing glimpse into the growing tension between developmental ambition and fiscal reality in the country’s digital infrastructure agenda.

Across party lines MPs acknowledged varying degrees of concern over fragmented implementation, financially distressed entities, delayed infrastructure rollout and weak co-ordination across the state’s ICT ecosystem.

However, beneath the political contestation sat a deeper structural issue: whether South Africa’s current digital infrastructure model remains sustainable in its present form.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi articulated this most directly when he said “100% state ownership of our entities is no longer sustainable in the context of our fiscal reality”.

That acknowledgement is significant. For more than two decades South Africa’s digital development strategy has relied heavily on many state-owned entities operating across broadband infrastructure, broadcasting, digital services and communications oversight.

However, mounting fiscal pressure, governance instability and overlapping mandates are exposing the limitations of this model.

Parliamentary discussions this week repeatedly reflected these concerns. ANC MPs warned against “fragmented policy implementation and inadequate co-ordination across the three spheres of government”.

The committee emphasised a synergised and unified ICT master plan is therefore “no longer optional. It is imperative”.

At the same time, concerns persist around the sustainability and operational effectiveness of institutions such as Broadband Infraco, Sentech, the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the SABC.

Against this backdrop an important strategic question emerges: should government be thinking differently about how national digital infrastructure capability is organised?

More specifically, should Telkom play a more central role in the country’s long-term digital infrastructure architecture? This question is no longer purely theoretical.

Through Openserve, Telkom owns and operates one of South Africa’s largest fibre and transmission networks, with extensive national reach across enterprise, government and residential markets.

Unlike many public ICT entities that are still focused on stabilisation and restructuring, Telkom operates in a commercially competitive environment while retaining infrastructure depth and institutional capability.

The government already maintains a strategic shareholding in the company, and that creates a potentially unique hybrid model, a commercially disciplined infrastructure operator with partial state alignment and national developmental relevance.

This becomes more relevant as government seeks to accelerate broadband rollout while simultaneously containing fiscal exposure.

The minister emphasised “it is much more important to get people connected and ensure they have access to affordable, reliable and secure connectivity than who delivers that connectivity” .

This framing potentially paves the way for a more pragmatic infrastructure approach, one that prioritises delivery capability over institutional ownership.

Parliament also referenced discussions around consolidating Broadband Infraco, Sentech and Sita into a state digital infrastructure company.

Yet this raises a broader strategic consideration: whether South Africa should continue creating new institutional structures or rather leverage existing operators with proven infrastructure capability and operational scale.

This is not necessarily an argument for privatisation, but rather for infrastructure realism. Globally, successful digital economies increasingly rely on co-ordinated partnerships between policy-setting governments and capable infrastructure operators.

South Africa’s challenge is no longer simply one of policy design. It is about execution.

The country requires accelerated broadband deployment, improved affordability, digital inclusion and infrastructure modernisation. However, many of the institutions expected to deliver these outcomes remain under severe financial and operational pressure.

At the same time, private sector ICT investment continues to expand aggressively. The minister noted during the debate that more than R56bn in ICT mega-project investments had been committed through the South African Investment Conference.

That investment momentum suggests the market already recognises digital infrastructure as strategic economic infrastructure. The question is whether public policy will evolve quickly enough to align with that reality.

If it does, Telkom’s position within South Africa’s digital infrastructure landscape may become central, not as a matter of ideology, but as a matter of execution capability and national infrastructure economics.

• Mocumi is a strategic communications and corporate affairs adviser.