NEERAN NAIDOO AND PHILIPPE BORREMANS | Rethinking reputation and crisis management

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Reputation management is shifting away from managing perception and towards demonstrating alignment with stated values, according to the writers.

Trust has become the default currency of reputation. But it may also be the wrong starting point.

The reputation economy is estimated at $7-trillion, with as much as 4.7% in unexpected shareholder returns attributed to reputation. Yet much of the discipline still treats trust as something organisations can directly build, manage or restore.

In practice, trust is not a lever. It is an outcome of experience. What drives it is behaviour. And what shapes behaviour, especially under pressure, are values.

Simon Susman, former CEO of Woolworths South Africa, consistently spoke about values. But what mattered was not the messaging, but the system behind it.

Values at Woolworths were not statements. They were codified behavioural expectations embedded into recruitment, induction, performance management and daily operations.

About 60% of performance assessments were linked to values-aligned behaviour. Expectations were defined at every level, from executives to frontline staff. For a cashier, this included greeting customers by name if possible.

These were not symbolic gestures. They were mechanisms for consistency. The result was a reputation built not through campaigns, but through lived experience. This distinction matters, particularly in a crisis.

Traditional crisis communication often focuses on “building trust” through transparency and crafted messaging. But trust is vague, culturally contingent and inherently reactive. It cannot be managed directly because it is not formed in statements, but in judgment and experience.

Research into risk communication reinforces this. Public reactions in a crisis are rarely driven by trust alone. They are shaped by perceived violations of fairness, responsibility, control and morality.

When stakeholders respond with anger, it is not because trust is low, but because something feels wrong. Values address this — not as rhetoric but as a decision-making framework.

In conditions of uncertainty, in which rules are insufficient and information incomplete, values reduce ambiguity. They answer a simple question: what is the right thing to do, consistent with who we are?

When that answer is embedded across an organisation, behaviour becomes more predictable. Over time, stakeholders experience that consistency as trust.

The distinction between cognitive and affective trust further clarifies the risk. Cognitive trust is based on competence: can the organisation do what it says? Affective trust is based on values: does it act in ways we recognise as right?

A values-led approach

Failures of competence can often be repaired through correction and explanation. Failures of values trigger something deeper: anger, disillusionment and moral judgment. These are harder to recover from because they challenge identity, not performance.

This is why reputation risk increasingly stems not from the incident itself, but from perceived hypocrisy. When there is a gap between what organisations say and what they do, stakeholders interpret it as a values failure. The response is not scepticism, but outrage.

A values-led approach also travels better across cultures than many trust-based models. Transparency and directness are often treated as universal trust-builders, but they reflect a narrow cultural lens. In many contexts, trust is relational and situational.

Values operate differently. While their expression may vary, the underlying principles remain recognisable. They provide a consistent signal, even when communication styles differ.

Ultimately, reputation management is shifting away from managing perception and towards demonstrating alignment. Values, when treated as organisational infrastructure rather than decorative language, guide behaviour, reduce decision latency and anchor responses under pressure.

In an environment defined by polarisation, misinformation and eroding shared reality, organisations cannot rely on trust-building as a strategy. Trust follows judgment, which follows values.

Reputation is no longer what organisations say. It is what stakeholders can predict those organisations will do.

• Naidoo is founder and CEO of reputation consultancy Hewers, and Borremans a specialist in risk and crisis communication.