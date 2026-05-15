RUEN NAIDU AND BRIAN KAHN | The Fed, Trump and Warsh — a test of independence

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The US Federal Reserve has long operated at arm’s length from politics, but recent events suggest that distance is being tested in unusually direct ways. What began as a dispute over cost overruns on Fed building renovations has become a broader question about whether political pressure can influence the people, processes and decisions of the world’s most important central bank.

At the centre of the story are Fed chair Jerome Powell, whose term ended on May 14; US President Donald Trump; and Kevin Warsh, the man whose nomination to succeed Powell was confirmed by the US Senate on Wednesday.

The issue reached a crescendo in January when Powell used a rare Sunday night broadcast to address a justice department subpoena. Officially, the subpoena related to the renovation project, but Powell framed it as part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to pressure the Fed into lowering interest rates.

US presidents have criticised Fed chairs before, but this episode stood out because legal pressure appeared to accompany public criticism, raising the possibility of a new route for influencing the institution.

Fed independence exists to prevent monetary policy from being shaped by short-term political incentives. A central bank subject to political influence could be pushed to keep rates too low for too long.

While that might support growth in the near term, it also increases the risk of higher inflation, financial imbalances and weaker confidence in bond markets.

For that reason, pressure on Powell is not merely a political story. The Fed’s credibility helps anchor US interest rates, inflation expectations and, by extension, a large part of global asset pricing.

Warsh appears to meet two objectives for the administration. He has shown a greater inclination than Powell toward lower rates, which aligns with Trump’s preference for easier policy, but he also brings enough institutional credibility to remain acceptable to markets.

As a former Fed governor who served during a time of financial stress, he is not seen as a purely political appointment. In effect, he is dovish enough for the White House yet credible enough for investors. He also has a reformist appeal.

Warsh has criticised aspects of how the Fed operates, especially its communication style, use of forward guidance and the size of its balance sheet. That is likely to appeal to Trump because it suggests a willingness to challenge the Fed’s internal culture rather than simply preserve the status quo.

Powell, meanwhile, has indicated he intends to remain on the committee until the legal and political pressure on the Fed has eased and the institution’s independence is more secure. That limits the administration’s ability to create another immediate vacancy on the board.

It also matters because the Fed chair serves a four-year term while governors serve long, staggered terms of up to 14 years, a structure designed to insulate the institution from political cycles.

In practical terms, Powell’s continued presence helps preserve continuity while the Fed’s independence is under unusual scrutiny and reduces any perception that Warsh would be under direct pressure to follow a political script.

Yet, the chair does not control policy alone. Decisions are made by the federal open market committee (FOMC), which includes seven governors and 12 regional Fed presidents, though only 12 members vote at any given meeting: the governors, the New York Fed president and four rotating regional presidents.

That committee structure matters because Warsh’s appointment would make him an important voice, but not the sole decision-maker. His nomination also does not automatically imply a sharp shift in policy, particularly as he would be replacing a dovish member and joining a committee that appears to be moving toward a more neutral stance.

Bond markets have not treated the nomination as a simple story of easier policy and imminent rate cuts. Markets had previously priced some chance of a cut later this year, but expectations have shifted toward the Fed staying on hold, with even a small probability of a hike.

That suggests investors may see Warsh as more aligned with Trump’s preference for lower rates, but they are not assuming he would deliver cuts on demand. Part of his credibility rests on the possibility he may prove less dovish than some expect.

The risk case is therefore two-sided. If Warsh’s earlier hawkish instincts re-emerge, especially on inflation, forward guidance and the balance sheet, the front end of the US yield curve could face upward pressure. More broadly, a Warsh-led Fed would probably represent a shift in emphasis rather than an immediate break with existing policy.

He is likely to favour less forward guidance, meaning the Fed may say less about the future path of interest rates and put more weight on incoming data. He may also prefer a smaller balance sheet, in line with his long-standing concerns about the Fed’s postcrisis expansion, though any change would probably be gradual, technical and possibly linked to regulatory adjustments rather than used as an immediate policy lever.

The biggest uncertainty is how dovish Warsh would actually be. He has recently shown greater openness to lower rates, but his earlier instincts were more hawkish, so markets do not have a settled view of how he would react if inflation remains sticky or growth slows.

Recent events have provided a clear test of whether the Fed’s institutional design can withstand more direct political pressure. For now, the framework appears to be holding. Powell’s decision to stay, Warsh’s credibility and the FOMC’s committee-based structure all help preserve continuity. But the boundary between politics and monetary policy is being tested more visibly than before.

For investors, the key question is not simply whether the Fed cuts or holds rates at its next meeting, but whether markets continue to trust the process that produces those decisions. We believe the immediate threat to Fed independence has diminished, but it has not disappeared entirely.

• Naidu is portfolio manager: fixed income, and Kahn a consultant on fixed income at Ninety One.