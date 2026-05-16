MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA | SA is advancing a renewed era of global partnerships

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Minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, says the Global Partnerships Conference taking place in London this week is not an endpoint but a call to action and opportunity to ensure co-operation again becomes the cornerstone of global progress. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

South Africa and the UK will co-host the Global Partnerships Conference in London from May 19-20. The convening of this conference comes at a moment when the international community is facing complex challenges such as intensifying climate shocks, deepening economic fragmentation, entrenched inequality and strained public systems.

There is thus a growing recognition that the current development paradigm is no longer fit for purpose. These challenges are not discrete — they are systemic, interconnected and increasingly global in their impact. Addressing them demands a fundamental shift in how we conceive, structure and operationalise international co-operation.

The Global Partnerships Conference aims to respond to this imperative. It will bring together governments, multilateral institutions, international organisations, investors, philanthropists, civil society and innovators with a clear objective: to move beyond dialogue and towards implementation. The emphasis is on partnerships that are practical, scalable and grounded in country priorities — partnerships capable of delivering measurable outcomes rather than aspirational commitments.

For South Africa, co-hosting this conference reflects continuity, ambition and a firm commitment to multilateralism and solidarity. During our G20 presidency in 2025 we championed an agenda centred on inclusive growth, resilience and development that leaves no one behind. These are not abstract principles — they are the foundation of a development approach that recognises the importance of equity, sustainability and shared prosperity. This conference provides an opportunity to advance this agenda within a broader global coalition.

Our partnership with the UK is symbolic of what modern development co-operation can and should be. Rooted in mutual respect, aligned around shared goals and orientated towards long-term impact. Yet this partnership also signals something larger — the emergence of a new model of global engagement that moves beyond traditional donor-recipient dynamics.

Indeed, the evolution of development co-operation is already under way. We are witnessing a decisive shift: from aid dependency to investment mobilisation, from fragmented, project-based interventions to integrated, systems-level approaches, and from externally driven solutions to country-led development pathways. This transition is not only desirable, it is essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth in a rapidly changing world.

South Africa is firmly committed to this transformation. We believe development must be anchored in country ownership, supported by innovative and blended financing mechanisms, and driven by partnerships that effectively leverage both public and private capital. This includes unlocking domestic resources, strengthening institutions and fostering an enabling environment for investment and innovation.

Crucially, partnerships must also be accountable. The measure of success can no longer be the volume of pledges announced, but the extent to which these translate into improvements in people’s lives — expanded economic opportunities, strengthened resilience and enhanced human wellbeing.

The Global Partnerships Conference is therefore more than a diplomatic engagement. It is an opportunity to redefine the architecture of international co-operation — to build partnerships that are fit for complexity, responsive to local realities and capable of delivering at scale.

At a time when global uncertainty is rising, there is a risk of retreat into narrow national interests. Yet history has shown that progress is achieved not through isolation but through co-operation. The challenges we face today demand a renewed commitment to collective action — one that is inclusive, pragmatic and results-oriented.

As South Africa prepares to co-host and participate at this important gathering, our objective is clear: to help catalyse a new generation of global partnerships that deliver real, lasting impact. Partnerships that do not merely respond to crises but shape a more resilient, equitable and sustainable future.

The Global Partnerships Conference is not an endpoint. It is a call to action, and an opportunity to ensure that co-operation again becomes the cornerstone of global progress.

• Ramokgopa is minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring & evaluation.