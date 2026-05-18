FRANCOIS VAN DER MERWE | Emerging markets rebound on structural reforms, lower rates

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Emerging markets could be at the beginning of a period of outperformance, the writer says.

After several years of underperformance, emerging market equities are again starting to look like an attractive investment option.

It’s been a long time coming. For more than a decade emerging market equities lagged behind their developed market peers until, in 2025, emerging markets finally managed to outperform the US markets for the first time since 2017 and for only the second time since 2012. After all those years of bearishness, investors have now finally turned more positive.

The same factors that fuelled the emerging markets rally in the early 2000s — a depreciating dollar, increasing commodity prices and attractive valuations — are starting to resurface. Ongoing structural reforms and lower interest rates are also helping.

We may now be entering the next phase of an extended cycle of international equity leadership, with emerging market equities being driven by several idiosyncratic factors.

Earnings momentum is improving across much of the asset class. The breadth of revisions is broadening beyond a narrow group of large-cap index constituents in the emerging market equity universe.

Many countries, assets, chances

Africa is a diverse continent with 54 nations, each with its own investment story. The same goes for emerging markets. In discussing emerging market equities we mean much more than only the Brics+ countries or a single type of asset.

There are idiosyncratic opportunities available from the reform and restructuring programmes of many different emerging market countries, a theme that has also benefited many frontier markets.

South Korean and Taiwanese companies are major players in the global AI market, particularly in hardware infrastructure, in which they command a big market share. Backed by government initiatives, giants including Samsung, TSMC and SK Hynix are the backbone of AI by producing high-bandwidth memory chips for AI data centres.

Developed markets, and especially the US market, are overrepresented in global equity indices, especially when comparing regions by their contribution to global GDP. One can expect this feature to be gradually corrected over time as investors reallocate to more attractively valued regions such as emerging markets, where structural growth themes underpin valuation and improve fundamentals.

Resilience despite volatility

Emerging market equities showed resilience after US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements in April. Their strong earnings growth, locally and in dollars, set them apart from developed markets. For example, Brazil performed well even with little technology exposure, while South Korea and Taiwan benefited from their strong tech sectors.

In 2026, amid the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic, emerging market countries that are net importers of oil might face short-term headwinds. Oil price shocks have had varying effects on growth, inflation and monetary policy in the past. However, Latin American emerging market countries are likely to benefit from higher commodity prices.

South Korean and Taiwanese companies involved in semiconductor manufacturing are riding the wave of a global chip shortage and continue to benefit from the surge in the AI-related theme.

It’s not surprising that emerging market equities have recently rebounded strongly. Many emerging market countries have made structural reforms to stabilise their economies, especially after the bull market of the 2000s led to weaker policies. In contrast, developed economies are seeing higher debt-to-GDP ratios and growing fiscal deficits during times of political uncertainty.

A strong investment case is to be made for emerging market equities. They generally offer appealing relative valuations compared with their developed market counterparts, and ownership remains low. With investor flows and positions nowhere near extremes, it appears emerging markets could be at the beginning of a period of outperformance.

• Van der Merwe is head of Global Solutions at Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.