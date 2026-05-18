GRAEME LOCKLEY | South Africa’s AI opportunity isn’t bigger models — it’s smarter systems

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When internal services, suppliers and teams are connected through intelligent systems, decision-making accelerates, costs decline and human effort can be redirected towards creativity and judgement.

The spotlight almost always lands on scale when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI). Bigger models. More parameters. Faster chips.

One just has to look at the launch of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos — an AI model said to be “capable of identifying and then exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in every major operating system” — to see how each new release is framed as a leap forward, a glimpse of a future driven by ever more powerful machines.

About the author: Graeme Lockley is the chief information officer of Investec Specialist Bank South Africa. (Investec)

However, that framing also misses the most important opportunity for South Africa. The country’s AI advantage does not lie in building the biggest or most advanced models, it sits in building smarter systems.

The global race for frontier AI models is capital-intensive, infrastructure-heavy and dominated by a small number of players. Expecting local organisations to compete on that level risks turning AI into an exclusive game, accessible only to those with deep pockets and international scope.

But the truth is, intelligence is no longer defined by how powerful a single model is. Increasingly, it emerges from how systems are organised, how multiple models interact and how they are coordinated towards a common purpose. In other words, the real shift in AI is not technological alone; it is organisational.

Currently AI in developed markets is trapped in the “superman” mindset — the bigger, the stronger, the best. Singular brilliance. And as a result, the assumption is that to create value, organisations need access to the smartest possible model.

But history tells a different story. The most meaningful breakthroughs — biological, social and technological — do not emerge from isolated intelligence, but rather from networks.

As AI models become cheaper, easier to access and more compact, the value will move away from model-building and towards model use.

When multiple AI agents are connected — each having its own objectives, memory and ability to interact with the real world — new behaviours emerge. These networked systems can accomplish far more together than any single model operating in isolation. The intelligence, in effect, moves into the system itself.

However, many organisations are still approaching AI in narrow ways and understandably so. They use it as a productivity tool or embed it into predefined workflows.

In more advanced cases, it is being integrated into specific processes with operational guardrails and tight human management. While useful, these approaches fall short of unlocking AI’s broader potential.

The next evolution is distributed or networked AI — systems of self-governing agents operating across functions, interacting with each other and pursuing objectives by design rather than by constant instruction.

In these environments, no single human sits in direct control. Instead, value is created through coordination, emergence and intuitive learning and feedback.

This can feel unsettling, however history offers a strong parallel: the internet itself emerged from decentralised systems whose impact was neither fully predictable nor centrally controlled — yet few would question that it has changed the world.

South Africans do not need to become a nation of AI model builders. Rather, we need to become expert model users — Graeme Lockley, CIO at Investec Specialist Bank South Africa

Fear of the unknown is understandable, but paralysis carries its own risks. The greater risk is not experimentation but rather inaction. One cannot remain relevant in a fast-changing environment by standing still.

If organisations fail to explore how AI systems can progress alongside their people, competitors will do so instead.

And for South Africa, we do not need to become a nation of AI model builders. Rather, we need to become expert model users — skilled at wiring systems together, designing workflows, optimising processes and integrating AI into everyday decision-making.

These are not cost-prohibitive capabilities; they are accessible, participatory and inclusive.

Smarter systems also encourage businesses to rethink how work is organised. AI should not simply automate isolated tasks. Its real promise rests in redesigning organisations for efficiency, speed and adaptability.

When internal services, suppliers and teams are connected through intelligent systems, decision-making accelerates, costs decline and human effort can be redirected towards creativity and judgement — the areas where people still excel.

Organisations must create safe environments where employees can experiment, learn and build healthy relationships with AI tools — Graeme Lockley, CIO at Investec Specialist Bank South Africa

This rebalancing also challenges the common fear that AI will replace people. The truth is subtler. AI replaces static roles far more quickly than it replaces curious, adaptive humans.

The responsibility lies with organisations to create safe environments where employees can experiment, learn and build healthy relationships with AI tools — much just like teaching a child how to navigate the world responsibly.

The risk of reckless use is real, but so is the risk of refusing to engage at all.

For emerging markets, AI can be a leveller rather than a disruptor. Geography matters less. Infrastructure barriers are lower. The same tools are increasingly available to individuals, SMEs and large enterprises alike.

What differentiates outcomes is not access to technology, but culture, curiosity, experimentation and a willingness to explore.

For South Africa, which is grappling with the creation of a national AI policy that repositions it from a purely technical capability into a national priority tied to economic growth and job creation, the next chapter of AI should be about investing in people before platforms.

Businesses should be encouraging constant experimentation, focusing on connected systems and not silos, and building organisational AI networks that allow intelligence to flow across functions.

Resist the temptation to wait for the perfect platform, the perfect time and the perfect model. AI will continue to improve. Models will come and go, but systems — the ones that are carefully designed, responsibly deployed and deeply human-centred — will determine who creates lasting value.

Visit Investec Focus to read more of Investec’s latest insights on innovation and technology.

Learn more about the author of this article, Graeme Lockely, on the Investec website.

This article was sponsored by Investec.