JAMES BEATTY | Electricity distribution reform can no longer wait

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The writer says the real risk is no longer only whether South Africa can generate enough electricity. It is whether the institutions responsible for delivering that electricity can remain financially and operationally viable in a rapidly evolving energy market. Picture:

South Africa’s electricity crisis has entered a new phase. While load-shedding has eased, the country now faces a growing risk inside the electricity distribution system itself, a financial and operational crisis that threatens municipalities, Eskom and long-term energy security.

Eskom’s latest warnings on municipal debt should therefore be viewed as more than a collections problem. They are a signal that the electricity distribution industry has reached a critical breaking point. Municipal debt owed to Eskom has now exceeded R110bn, with the utility warning that this figure could rise to R358bn within five years if no meaningful interventions are implemented.

The scale of the deterioration is no longer sustainable for either Eskom or the fiscus. In response, Eskom has accelerated the rollout of distribution agency agreements (DAAs), under which the utility acts as an agent for municipalities in functions such as billing, collections, metering and certain maintenance activities. Cabinet has endorsed the approach and Eskom has identified multiple municipalities for implementation following threats of supply interruptions.

While the DAAs may provide short-term revenue collection support, they do not on their own address the broader structural transition already under way in South Africa’s electricity market. The sector is rapidly decentralising. Private generation is scaling. Wheeling transactions are increasing. Electricity traders are entering the market. Large energy users are becoming more sophisticated in how they procure and manage power supply. Municipalities are therefore increasingly required to accommodate third-party generators, wheeling arrangements and private electricity market participants operating within a more decentralised energy system.

This transition requires municipalities to evolve beyond their traditional role as electricity distributors towards becoming capable facilitators and participants in a more modern electricity market ecosystem. Across the country private generators, traders, financiers and large customers are already developing energy solutions that can help unlock investment, improve market liquidity, support grid utilisation and accelerate new generation capacity.

But these models depend on municipalities operating within clear regulatory frameworks and financially stable distribution environments. The controversy surrounding the DAAs reflects these wider tensions. The South African Local Government Association’s concerns that the agreements could amount to a de facto transfer of municipal electricity functions highlights the governance and political sensitivities that are likely to intensify as reforms accelerate.

Prolonged legal disputes or regulatory uncertainty would have consequences beyond Eskom’s balance sheet. They risk slowing private sector investment into generation, wheeling and trading arrangements that depend on clear municipal participation frameworks and bankable distribution systems.

This matters because municipalities remain central to South Africa’s electricity system. They distribute more than half of the country’s electricity to homes and businesses and will play a critical role in enabling universal access, economic development and decarbonisation over the coming decades. Yet many municipalities are increasingly trapped in a cycle of financial instability, ageing infrastructure, governance failures, revenue leakage and technical skills shortages.

In many cases electricity revenues intended for infrastructure maintenance and network investment have instead been diverted to support broader municipal funding pressures. The result has been chronic underinvestment in distribution networks precisely at the moment when South Africa requires stronger grid capability, improved municipal coordination and greater private sector participation to support economic growth and energy transition objectives.

This is why the long-awaited electricity distribution industry reform roadmap, being developed under the National Electricity Crisis Committee (Necom) and now under review with the department of electricity & energy, is so important. It represents one of the few opportunities to establish a credible long-term framework for financially sustainable and operationally capable distributors.

The roadmap cannot simply focus on debt recovery mechanisms. It must confront the structural foundations of the crisis. That includes difficult but necessary reforms: proper ringfencing of electricity revenues, improved governance and accountability, investment in modern metering and network infrastructure, reduction of nontechnical losses, professionalisation of utilities, and the creation of financially viable municipal entities capable of participating in a more competitive electricity market.

Critically, reform must also create conditions that crowd in long-term private sector investment into distribution infrastructure and market development. South Africa’s evolving electricity market will increasingly depend on collaboration between municipalities, Eskom, network operators, private generators, traders and large energy users.

A modern electricity system cannot function effectively without financially stable and operationally capable municipal partners. The economic implications are significant. Weak distribution systems increase operational risk for businesses, undermine investor confidence and slow the pace of industrial growth and energy transition investment.

There will undoubtedly be political resistance to some reforms, particularly in a local government election cycle. But maintaining the status quo is no longer a viable option. Continuing down the present path simply transfers growing financial liabilities to Eskom, the fiscus and ultimately the broader economy.

South Africa has already experienced the consequences of delayed reform in generation. The country cannot afford to repeat the same mistake in distribution. The release of the electricity distribution industry roadmap for public comment will therefore be a pivotal moment for the electricity sector.

The focus should not only be on stabilising municipal finances in the short term, but on building a modern, efficient and financially sustainable distribution industry capable of supporting long-term investment, competition and economic growth.

The real risk is no longer only whether South Africa can generate enough electricity, it is whether the institutions responsible for delivering that electricity can remain financially and operationally viable in a rapidly evolving energy market.

Beatty is CEO and cofounder of Enpower Trading, a member of the South African Energy Traders Association, which commissioned Krutham to produce the report “Policy to Power: 10 actions to deliver green, accessible and secure electricity”.