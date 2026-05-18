PAUL HOFFMAN | ANC’s 40% blocks Ramaphosa’s easy removal

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The writer says the motions of no confidence in the president that have been brought by the ATM and MK have more chance of succeeding than the impeachment process.

In 2022 a respected former chief justice, Sandile Ngcobo, chaired a panel tasked with ascertaining whether anything worthy of the considered attention of a presidential removal from office committee of the National Assembly was in evidence before his panel.

What was known then was that President Cyril Ramaphosa was conducting a farming business despite being constitutionally required to give his full time and attention to running the country, all the while avoiding the risk of any conflict of interest; that he was, from December 2019 to February 2020 in possession of more than $500,000 in cash stashed in a couch at his Phala Phala farm, without promptly banking the dollars as the law requires; and that after they were stolen in a brazen burglary the president did not report the theft to the Hawks as required by law, on pain of criminal consequences.

Instead, he instructed his security detail to conduct an “off the books” investigation that took them to Namibia, a move since frowned upon by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The president apparently imagined at the time ― projecting enormously ― that the theft would cause panic in the land.

The president now wishes to take the Ngcobo panel’s findings against him on review. Normally, reviews must be mounted within a reasonable time ― 180 days of delay is generally regarded as the upper limit. It is so that the president failed to persuade the apex court to sit as a court of first instance in his intended review, but after that opening gambit failed he did nothing (until now) about proceeding with the review in the high court as he should have done after the Constitutional Court refused to sit as a court of first instance for his review.

Somewhat misguidedly he regarded ― but now seemingly no longer regards ― the review as moot after the ATM and EFF (successfully as it turned in recent days) challenged the constitutionality of the vote in parliament on his removal from office as well as the validity of the formulation of its rules on the topic.

Whether the proposed review has any prospect of success or is just a stalling tactic is an open question. It will remain open until the stalled review is resuscitated and ruled on in the high court.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the speaker is gearing up to announce a panel of parliamentarians to adjudicate the president’s removal from office. The speaker is also faced with the task of processing motions of no confidence in the president from the ATM and MK opposition parties.

No removal from office is possible in law until the committee reports, after which at least two thirds of the National Assembly so votes. By contrast, 50% plus one in a National Assembly vote is all that is required for a motion of no confidence to succeed, in which event the president swiftly leaves office with all ministers and deputy ministers in his cabinet.

The ANC commands only 40% of the seats in parliament ― enough to block removal but not, on its own, a motion of no confidence. It remains to be seen whether the motions of no confidence will succeed. Review litigation, in which two appeals are possible, and the work of the removal from office committee will take far longer to finalise than the processing of the no confidence motions.

We live in interesting times and it looks like they are only going to get more interesting.

• Hoffman, an advocate, is director of the Institute for Accountability in South Africa, which campaigns as Accountability Now.