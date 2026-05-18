STEFAN SWANEPOEL | GLP-1 adoption may boost longevity, alter SA economy

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Research and early international data suggest GLP‑1 adoption could become a meaningful variable shaping consumption patterns, the writer says.

From a niche type-2 diabetes treatment, glucagon-like peptide-1s (GLP‑1s) have quickly become one of the most closely watched developments in global healthcare.

The medications, which suppress appetite and improve metabolic outcomes, are increasingly being used for weight management and anti-inflammatory benefits and, ultimately, in the pursuit of longevity. Beyond healthcare, what knock‑on effects could GLP‑1s have across consumer‑facing sectors?

It’s too early to draw firm conclusions, but research and early international data suggest GLP‑1 adoption could become a meaningful variable shaping consumption patterns. What is changing, where could it lead, and how might these shifts surface in the South African economy?

Globally, GLP‑1 use remains modest in percentage terms, but growth is notable as adoption has expanded beyond diabetes into off-label obesity use in more developed markets. South Africa appears to be on a similar path, though with unique local dynamics.

While official estimates point to a relatively contained user base, actual use may be materially higher given the presence of parallel and informal supply channels. The recently approved generic version of Ozempic (Semaglutide) entering formal channels at a substantially lower price could shift this dynamic and revolutionise obesity management across emerging markets.

Two factors could further accelerate adoption — pricing durability and regulation. While generics offer a path to lower costs, annual treatment remains expensive, limiting access for many consumers. In terms of regulation and reimbursement, international health authorities are beginning to approve GLP‑1s for obesity, which could materially broaden eligibility. In South Africa they are already approved for obesity, and benefits could extend further if use expands to individuals who are only mildly to moderately overweight.

The recent approval of an oral (pill) version of GLP‑1 is another potential catalyst for adoption. Injectable treatments require cold‑chain logistics, adding complexity and cost, particularly in developing markets. An oral formulation could materially simplify storage and distribution, improving accessibility. With the emergence of lower‑cost generics this may significantly accelerate adoption across emerging economies.

Recent international studies reveal striking shifts in household consumption, including a consistent decline in overall food spend. Some studies point to monthly reductions averaging about 10% but potentially rising to 25%-45% as dosing levels increase.

The sharpest contraction appears in categories associated with high sugar and high caloric density — snack foods, confectionery and certain fast‑food segments. Reduced appetite and altered cravings translate into lower volumes consumed.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a uniform decline in value. Research suggests some premiumisation, with users trading frequency for quality, consuming less but opting for higher‑quality products. The nuance matters as volume and value pressure are not the same, and the distinction could shape how different segments experience any eventual impact.

GLP‑1s represent a potential structural headwind to volume growth for food retailers and manufacturers, particularly in categories reliant on impulse consumption and sugar. Over time, even modest penetration could contribute to lower per‑capita food intake among higher‑income consumers, who typically drive premium grocery spend.

Shifts in dietary preference may also support adjacent categories. Higher protein intake and increased demand for yoghurt, fresh foods and nutrient‑dense options have been observed among GLP‑1 users in other markets. While this does not mechanically offset volume declines, it points to product mix evolution rather than a simple contraction story.

In South Africa these dynamics may play out unevenly. Food inflation, income inequality and population growth remain powerful counterforces. Lower‑income consumers are less likely to access GLP‑1 therapies near term, and calorie‑dense foods still serve an affordability function. Any impact is therefore likely to emerge in more premium segments first rather than across the mass market.

Early studies suggest relatively modest alcohol volume declines versus food categories, but this may be misleading. Mechanistically, GLP‑1s reduce desire for alcohol, and emerging medical side-effect guidance (pancreatitis risk, for example) could prompt future warning labels or behavioural caution.

International research points to a behavioural shift rather than abstinence: fewer drinks, but higher quality. If replicated locally this could imply pressure on volume‑driven categories while offering some resilience to premium producers.

A compelling international observation is that in some markets reduced food and alcohol spend associated with GLP‑1 use can offset a meaningful part of the treatment cost. For some consumers lifestyle savings help fund the medication.

As prices fall through generics and scale GLP‑1s may become more self‑sustaining in household budgets, particularly in higher‑income brackets. In South Africa, where medical aid coverage is uneven and out‑of‑pocket spending remains significant, it is a dynamic worth watching.

GLP‑1s sit within a broader health trend — younger people already drink less alcohol and show higher health consciousness. Gym culture, functional nutrition and preventative health behaviours predate GLP‑1s. The medications may be reinforcing existing trends rather than creating new ones.

Beyond weight management and metabolic health, research is exploring whether GLP‑1s may reduce the risk of dementia, for example, which is increasingly linked to insulin resistance in the brain. The possibility GLP‑1s could influence ageing‑related outcomes reinforces the emerging view that these drugs could evolve into a broader longevity‑adjacent therapy, with implications beyond traditional healthcare.

GLP‑1 adoption is still early, data is incomplete and South Africa’s structural realities differ meaningfully from developed markets. Still, the direction of change is becoming clearer: over time, GLP‑1s could influence parts of the consumer economy in subtle but persistent ways.

• Swanepoel is equity analyst at M&G Investments.