NEMA RAMKHELAWAN-BHANA | Could AI break Africa’s risk premium trap?

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The writer says in Southern Africa, banks are utilising AI to slash false positives in transaction monitoring by 77%, allowing compliance teams to focus on genuine threats rather than bureaucratic ghosts.

The global appetite for data is insatiable and generative AI is redefining productivity at record speed. But for African markets the shift is more than a technological milestone; it is an existential one.

As Microsoft’s AI Economy Institute notes, by 2025 nearly a quarter of the Global North’s workforce and 11% of the Global South’s were already using generative AI. While this signals progress, it also exposes a widening “uncertainty wedge” that threatens to leave African markets behind in the global hunt for yield.

For the modern investor AI adoption is a direct gauge of institutional muscle — the ability to make risk visible, measurable and manageable. Where AI and analytics spread, information asymmetry dissolves and market surprises become less frequent. Conversely, where adoption lags, investors fall back on outdated narratives and headline risk, leading to the sharp, irrational swings in asset values that frequently plague the continent’s frontier economies.

In 2026, the stakes have never been higher. With commercial borrowing by African sovereigns set to reach $155bn this year, the risk premium — the extra return investors demand for the perceived danger of investing here — is no longer just a hurdle; it is a wall. Breaking it requires seeing AI not as speculative tech but as essential market infrastructure.

From narrative to number

Africa’s asset pricing gap is fundamentally an information problem. Investors lack the granular, real-time data required to price risk accurately, so they default to expensive methods. AI’s ability to ingest and synthesise unstructured data — from satellite imagery to social sentiment — allows for deeper, faster analysis. The result is tighter pricing and lower funding costs for governments and firms.

In Nigeria, for instance, advanced AI models such as XGBoost are now outperforming traditional assessment tools by integrating variables such as oil prices and real-time exchange rate volatility.

The pattern is continent-wide. In East Africa, CGIAR/AICCRA pilots provide rapid credit assessments for small businesses, reducing the risk premiums that previously choked local entrepreneurship.

In Southern Africa, banks are using AI to slash false positives in transaction monitoring by 77% allowing compliance teams to focus on genuine threats rather than bureaucratic ghosts. These aren’t just technical wins; they are trust-building exercises that reassure global capital.

Stress detection and volatility

What agitates investors most in Africa isn’t gradual change; it’s the sudden, unexpected shock. Traditional economic models often spot these too late. AI excels at picking up early warning signs by marrying real-time market data with event signals. High-frequency data from mobile money usage in Kenya, for example, has become a sharper early-warning toolkit than many official quarterly reports.

This early detection empowers investors to hedge risks or size positions before a crisis hits. Even marginal improvements here matter. Less dramatic price swings mean less forced selling and deeper liquidity in markets that are often dangerously thin. When risk becomes predictable, it becomes investable.

The R205bn opportunity

Liquidity, or the lack thereof, often amplifies risk. When markets dry up, prices plummet and spreads blow out. AI is changing the game by enabling issuers to manage funding more dynamically. Platforms such as the iBoxx LSF USD African Sovereigns Index now provide daily pricing that helps African sovereigns refine their refinancing strategies.

The potential savings are staggering. The Liquidity & Sustainability Facility (LSF) estimates that improved repo infrastructure — the “plumbing” of the bond market — could save African nations up to $11bn (about R205bn) in borrowing costs over five years.

For South Africa, which faces a steady maturity profile of nearly $6bn in 2026, AI-driven liquidity management could be the difference between a successful rollover and a fiscal crunch.

The discipline divide

However, AI only trims risk premiums if implemented with discipline. Africa faces unique hurdles: patchy infrastructure, a shortage of skilled data professionals and fragmented regulation. The AU’s Continental AI Strategy is a step toward unity, but the real work happens at the domestic level.

Nigeria’s 2026 National Digital Economy & E-Governance Bill, which requires high-risk AI systems to obtain licences, provides a template for balancing innovation with oversight. South Africa must follow suit by ensuring its regulatory frameworks are AI-ready without being stifling.

The optimal approach is a human-in-the-loop model: machines provide the speed and coverage, while humans provide the judgment and accountability. Overreliance on black box algorithms without local context could inadvertently create new vulnerabilities, leading to the capital flight we seek to avoid.

A new narrative

Africa’s greatest risk may be capital misallocation. There is a danger that global investors, blinded by AI exuberance in the West, will overlook productive sectors in emerging markets. To prevent this, Africa must position its AI journey not as a quest for tech status but as a rigorous effort to build the most transparent, liquid and dependable markets in the developing world.

AI in Africa is not a luxury; it is the fundamental tool for measurability. If we can use it to close the “uncertainty wedge” we can finally move from a narrative of potential to a reality of performance.

• Ramkhelawan-Bhana is senior client executive for global markets at RMB.