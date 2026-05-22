MATTHEW MARRIAN | Your money changes as you change

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We talk about money as if it exists in isolation, focusing on returns, asset allocation and tax efficiency as though the numbers operate independently from the person making the decisions. All those things matter, but none drives outcomes on its own. People do, and people change over time, often significantly.

What made sense at 25 can look naïve at 45 and cautious at 65, not because the maths has changed but because life has. Priorities shift, responsibilities increase and your tolerance for risk evolves. This is where a lot of financial planning falls short, because it assumes a consistency in human behaviour that simply does not exist.

Think back to your first salary and the feeling of independence that came with it. The instinct was probably to upgrade something, whether that was your car, your apartment or your lifestyle. That is understandable, but it is also where the foundation is set.

At that stage it is not really about what you do with the money but about the habits you build: putting aside cash for when things go wrong, starting to invest even if the amounts feel small, and learning not to rely on expensive debt. You are not yet building wealth; you are building behaviour. And behaviour compounds long before money does.

As income increases, a more subtle risk emerges. Promotions come through, bonuses grow and the bank is suddenly far more willing to lend. It feels like progress, but this is where things unravel for many capable people.

Fixed costs creep up, lifestyle becomes non-negotiable, and commitments expand to match earnings. From the outside everything looks solid, but the balance sheet is often more fragile than it appears. Income is not wealth; wealth is what remains if the income stops.

Money shifts again when you build a life with someone, because very few people arrive with the same money story. One person may see money as safety, the other as freedom. One may prioritise growth, the other stability. Those differences need to be understood, but most couples avoid these conversations because they are uncomfortable. The differences tend to surface later, under pressure, when they are far harder to navigate.

When children come along, decisions are no longer about optimisation but about protection. Risk cover, wills and education planning begin to carry real weight, and the focus shifts from proving something to the outside world towards providing stability within the home.

For business owners there is another layer of complexity, because a large portion of wealth often sits inside the business itself. On paper it may look significant, but in reality it is illiquid and exposed. Belief in the business is essential, but that same belief can make it difficult to see how concentrated things have become. Separating personal financial security from the business is not comfortable, but it is necessary.

During peak earning years momentum creates a false sense of permanence, and planning is delayed. When income eventually slows, the underlying weaknesses show. It becomes clear that testing assumptions when things are going well is easier than trying to fix them under pressure.

As retirement approaches, the shift is not only financial but psychological. For decades work has provided income and structure, and now the portfolio needs to take over that role. The adjustment is often underestimated, particularly the extent to which identity has been tied to earning.

Once in retirement behaviour becomes one of the most important factors. Markets will move, and those movements will test discipline. The portfolio is no longer something to monitor in the background. It is the source of income and needs to be treated with that level of importance.

Later, attention shifts towards what happens next. Structures and tax planning play a role, but the bigger risk is often a lack of communication. Money transferred without context can create tension, while money accompanied by conversation can have a quite different outcome.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.