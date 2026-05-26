GHALEB CACHALIA | ANC is determined to mark its own homework

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South Africa deserves better than a 31-member impeachment committee designed to investigate a president while ensuring he is never actually held accountable, says the writer. File image.

South Africa’s most consequential parliamentary committee in a generation has been named. Thirty-one MPs will sit in judgment on a president’s impeachment over an unanswered foreign currency scandal. The cast is extraordinary; the outcome prewritten.

The biggest party in government, holding the largest bloc, has sent its parliamentary gatekeepers to guard the gate. Not backbenchers. Not independent thinkers. The very chairpersons of the committees that are supposed to provide oversight of the presidency, justice and the police. The ANC is marking its own homework here.

Doris Mpapane chairs the committee on the presidency. Xola Nqola chairs the justice committee. Soviet Lekganyane leads the police corruption inquiry committee. The conflict of interest isn’t incidental. It’s the point.

Then there’s Faith Muthambi, an admitted attorney, ANC national executive committee member and former Zuma cabinet minister. A woman who spent years serving the man Ramaphosa replaced, now deployed to protect his successor. The ANC machine is nothing if not consistent.

Cameron Dugmore is the sole voice of relative moderation in this cohort. He has three decades in ANC structures and is a former provincial education minister; a process man. But he will vote with the caucus when it counts. They all will.

The DA has fielded one genuinely formidable figure and four others of varying readiness — one lion, four cubs. Glynnis Breytenbach is the most legally formidable person on this entire committee. Decades as a senior state prosecutor, 12 years as parliament’s sharpest justice spokesperson, now chief whip and chair of the joint constitutional review committee, sitting on the Judicial Service Commission. She doesn’t do theatre; she does evidence. In any room that includes a disgraced former judge and a clutch of ANC loyalists, Breytenbach is the adult in the room.

To remove a president requires a two thirds majority in the full National Assembly. The ANC holds enough seats with its government of national unity partners to make that impossible. The committee knows it. The country knows it

DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis is capable, but this is his biggest test. Deputy chief whip Baxolile Nodada is bright but is better suited to education oversight than constitutional cross-examination. Karabo Khakhau makes good television — more noise than nous.

This committee needs something else. Nazley Sharif, civic society and other parliamentarians got a crooked minister fired; notable, but a thin credential for a hearing of this magnitude. The DA will punch above its weight because of Breytenbach. Full stop.

Legally, the MK Party brings the most firepower. Ethically, they bring the most baggage — they’re broken, brilliant and burning. John Hlophe, Cambridge-educated, 24 years as judge president of the Western Cape High Court, was impeached by this very parliament in February 2024 for trying to improperly influence Constitutional Court judges in cases involving Jacob Zuma. He now sits on a committee to impeach the president. This isn’t irony; it’s farce. He will be as sharp in legal argument and as transparent in motive. That is the MK Party’s greatest asset and their deepest credibility wound.

Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala fought in MK in exile, rose to rear admiral in the navy — the first woman to do so — before resigning after a military court’s fraud conviction. She has been in the EFF, the UDM, and is now in MK. An extraordinary life. A complicated record.

Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, the party’s chief whip, only entered parliament in February — here to follow Hlophe’s lead.

Julius Malema and the EFF won this argument in the ConCourt. They drove the legal battle for years. They have every right to be here and every reason to be angry. But a committee hearing is not a rally and Malema’s instinct is always for maximum combustion.

Omphile Maotwe, EFF treasurer-general, will be the more measured voice when he ignites. The EFF’s contribution will matter, just not always in the way it intends. It will be right on the law, wrong on the tone.

Nhlanhla Hadebe, IFP chief whip, is the kind of MP this committee needs more of: methodical, rule-of-law orientated and free of the factional noise.

Lerato Ngobeni of ActionSA, a summa cum laude political science graduate, Harvard centre programme manager and City of Johannesburg oversight veteran, is sharper than her brief time in parliament suggests.

The ANC sent administrators; the DA sent a prosecutor; MK a disgraced judge; and the EFF a demagogue. Somewhere in the middle a handful of smaller-party MPs will try to make this actually mean something

Athol Trollip, as alternate, brings decades of hard-won experience.

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa of the UDM is a quiet force: independent, analytically precise and morally grounded. This is where the real conscience lives.

Mmusi Maimane will be as articulate, credible and appealing as Makashule Gana will be eloquent, verbose and forgettable.

Vuyolwethu Zungula, who co-drove this legal challenge, receiving death threats for it, has genuine conviction.

And then there is Fadiel Adams of the NCC, currently on bail after arrest by the political killings task team on fraud and obstruction allegations linked to a political murder. His participation on a committee examining presidential integrity is, to put it gently, a live question.

To remove a president requires a two thirds majority in the full National Assembly. The ANC holds enough seats with its government of national unity partners to make that impossible. The committee knows it. The country knows it.

What this committee will produce is not impeachment. It will deliver instead a public record, a political battlefield and ammunition for the next election. The ANC sent administrators; the DA sent a prosecutor; MK a disgraced judge; and the EFF a demagogue. Somewhere in the middle a handful of smaller-party MPs will try to make this actually mean something.

South Africa deserves better than a 31-member committee designed to investigate a president while ensuring he is never actually held accountable. What it has instead is constitutionally mandated theatre — expensive and entirely predictable.

The jury has been selected. The verdict was written before they sat down.

• Cachalia, a businessperson and management consultant, is a former DA MP and public enterprises spokesperson, and chaired De Beers Namibia.