ROGER STEWART | What does stewardship look like in practice?

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The writer says enterprise stewardship is not defined by whether a particular outcome looks attractive in the moment, but by the quality of the judgment that frames the decision and the coherence it preserves over time.

Enterprise stewardship is often discussed in contrast to shareholder or stakeholder primacy. But unless it is recognisable in practice, it remains an idea rather than a discipline.

The difficulty is that stewardship does not present itself as a checklist or a set of prescribed behaviours. It is not a code to be complied with, nor a model to be implemented. It is expressed through judgment — situated, context-dependent and often visible only in the quality of decisions taken over time.

Stewardship therefore begins before the decision itself. It begins with the judgment that frames the decision: what kind of situation is this, what must be protected, what trade-offs are real, and what would count as value over time?

A decision may look commercially sound in isolation, but if it arises from the wrong judgment about the enterprise, its market or its obligations, even a “good” outcome may carry the enterprise further in the wrong direction. This makes it harder to describe, but not difficult to recognise.

Consider a familiar situation. A company faces declining margins and pressure from investors to improve short-term performance. The obvious response is to reduce costs — often through retrenchments or cutting investment in areas such as training or maintenance. These actions may be justified, but they may also erode capabilities that are essential for the company’s future.

A stewardship orientation does not reject cost reduction. It asks a different question: what must be preserved for the enterprise to remain profitable, viable and coherent over time? The answer may still involve difficult decisions, including job losses. But it resists actions that optimise the present at the expense of the enterprise’s integrity for future value generation.

Or take a second example. A business identifies an opportunity to increase profits by shifting production to a lower-cost environment. The financial case is clear. Yet the move may weaken relationships with employees, communities, or suppliers that have sustained the firm over time. It also introduces the complexity of operating in the new environment, and this might be more costly.

Here again, stewardship does not imply sentimentality or inertia. It requires a clearer view: what are the consequences of this decision for the enterprise as a whole? Does it strengthen or undermine the conditions that make the business profitable and enduringly viable? In some cases relocation will be the right decision. In others, the hidden costs may outweigh the apparent gains.

At its core, stewardship is an orientation of care — expressed not in sentiment but in disciplined attention to the enterprise as a whole.

A third example is more subtle. A company declares a commitment to sustainability or social impact. The language is compelling, the reporting sophisticated. Yet internally, the company remains unchanged. Employees quickly recognise the gap between what is said and what is done.

This is a failure of coherence. From a stewardship perspective, it is not a marginal issue but a central one. Trust — among employees, customers and society more broadly — is built on consistency between words and deeds. Once lost, it is difficult to regain.

Across these situations, stewardship is not defined by a particular outcome but by the quality of the judgment exercised and the ethos underpinning it. It is visible in how trade-offs are approached, how consequences are considered, and how decisions are integrated into a coherent whole.

It also explains why stewardship cannot be reduced to compliance with codes or adherence to best practices. Such frameworks can be useful. They provide guidance and, in some cases, necessary constraint. But they cannot substitute for judgment. What is appropriate in one context may be inappropriate in another. The appearance of good practice can even obscure poor judgment.

Nor is stewardship confined to the boardroom. Directors carry formal fiduciary responsibilities, but the quality of stewardship depends equally on shareholders and executives. Shareholders influence time horizons and expectations. Executives shape culture and operational reality. Stewardship is distributed, not concentrated.

At its core, stewardship is an orientation of care — expressed not in sentiment but in disciplined attention to the enterprise as a whole. To care well is to see clearly, decide cleanly and act coherently. This requires not only technical competence but also practical wisdom: the ability to navigate uncertainty without reducing it to simplistic rules.

It also requires a different understanding of performance. Profit remains essential. Without it, the enterprise cannot endure. But profit alone does not tell us whether an enterprise is being well stewarded. It may reflect favourable conditions, timing or even the depletion of underlying capabilities. Equally, sound stewardship may involve decisions that depress short-term results to sustain long-term return on investment and viability.

In practice, then, stewardship is not something that can be installed or audited in the conventional sense. It is revealed over time — in the pattern of decisions, the consistency of behaviour. And it is reflected in the enterprise’s resilience to shocks and adaptability to an evolving environment.

Stewardship is not defined by whether a particular outcome looks attractive in the moment but by the quality of the judgment that frames the decision and the coherence it preserves over time.

We will not find it in slogans or frameworks. We will recognise it in enterprises that endure with integrity, adapt without losing coherence, and generate value without eroding the conditions that make that value possible.

That is what stewardship looks like in practice.

• Stewart is a coach and adviser with business coaching and consultancy firm Grow, focusing on value growth, enterprise stewardship and long-term value creation.