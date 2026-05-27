HEATH MUCHENA | Why zero bitcoin is now an active investment bet

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The writer says a zero bitcoin asset allocation is no longer a passive default. Picture:

For decades investors were taught a familiar story. Stocks build wealth, gold protects wealth, real estate creates generational wealth. Bitcoin is speculation. The past 10 years made that story harder to defend.

Bitcoin was not the smoothest asset. It was not the safest. It was not the easiest to hold. But by absolute return it changed the lives of investors who understood it early, held through brutal crashes and avoided the temptation to overtrade. That is the uncomfortable truth traditional finance now has to face.

A fair comparison between bitcoin, gold, real estate and the S&P 500 cannot begin with cherry-picked dates. A gold investor can start the chart during a crisis. A stock investor can start after a crash. A bitcoin sceptic can start at the 2021 top. A bitcoin bull can start at the bear-market bottom.

That is not analysis. That is marketing with a spreadsheet. The better question is simple: over multiple timeframes, which asset did its job best?

The return race

Over the past decade bitcoin was the clear winner by total return. The S&P 500 remained the most reliable traditional compounder. Gold remained crisis insurance. Real estate remained powerful, but only when leverage, location, rates, taxes and liquidity were properly understood.

That distinction matters. Bitcoin did not win because it was stable. It won despite repeated crashes, regulatory pressure, exchange failures, panic cycles and endless declarations that it was dead. For long-term holders volatility was the price of admission. For leveraged traders, impatient investors and forced sellers it was often fatal.

This is why the bitcoin story should not be reduced to “buy bitcoin and ignore everything else”. The better conclusion is that bitcoin rewarded investors who had time, conviction, custody discipline and emotional tolerance.

By contrast, the S&P 500 did what great equity markets do. It compounded through earnings, dividends, buybacks and institutional ownership. For most ordinary investors it was easier to hold.

Gold did not behave like bitcoin because gold is not trying to behave like bitcoin. It is monetary insurance. It matters most when trust breaks, currencies weaken, geopolitical risk rises or central banks lose credibility.

Real estate is different again. It can build wealth through leverage and income, but many comparisons ignore maintenance, taxes, transaction costs, vacancies and that property is not instantly liquid.

Adoption curve

A three-year investor and a 10-year investor do not live in the same market. Over shorter periods bitcoin can be brutal. Someone who buys near a euphoric top may wait years just to recover. Over longer periods though, bitcoin’s adoption curve and fixed supply have historically overwhelmed that volatility.

That is the lesson. Bitcoin is not a normal asset; it is a test of time horizon. Stocks reward patience. Real estate rewards discipline and financing. Gold rewards caution. Bitcoin rewards conviction but punishes arrogance.

The smartest investors do not pretend these assets are interchangeable. Bitcoin is digital scarcity. The S&P 500 is productive capitalism. Gold is crisis insurance. Real estate is utility, leverage and income. Each has a job.

Passive default

The most important conclusion is not that every investor should go all in on bitcoin. That would be reckless. The real conclusion is more subtle: a zero bitcoin allocation is no longer a passive default; it is an active bet.

It is a bet that digital scarcity will not matter. It is a bet that institutional adoption has peaked. It is a bet that gold will remain the only serious monetary hedge. It is a bet that weak-currency savers will not keep searching for alternatives.

Maybe that bet is right. But after the past decade it has to be defended. Bitcoin did not become the safest asset. It became the hardest asset to ignore.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.