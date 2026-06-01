MARC LUBNER | Youth unemployment crisis starts in the cradle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer says that to make a dent in youth unemployment SA has to start altering future outcomes when children are only four years old. Picture:

Today marks International Children’s Day, which in South Africa aptly kicks off Youth Month.

Here a celebration of our children cannot happen without deep reflection on what their futures hold. We can’t ignore our youth unemployment rate of more than 60% weighs heavily on their chance at a future in which they are financially and socially autonomous. If our youth are not working the burden of providing for them falls to their families and government.

According to Stats SA, in the first quarter of this year only 10,1% of youths aged 15 to 24 were absorbed into the labour market. These statistics reveal while the national unemployment rate was about 33% in the first quarter, those aged 15 to 24 face the highest unemployment rate, followed by those aged 25 to 34 at 41%.

To avoid perpetuating this legacy of despair, something has to shift. I see the proof with the children and young adults we work with every day. Sustainable change happens when children are supported holistically, from early childhood, through school, through skills training, right up until they find work.

We have to start altering the future outcomes when children are only four years old. Childhood deprivation often predicts later unemployment, so intervention needs to start from early childhood — it’s the only way to radically change outcomes.

Contrary to what too many believe, creating employability is not the sole responsibility of high school teachers, or guidance counsellors at schools that are lucky enough to have them. That is too little, too late.

Holistic, 360-degree support for successful job placement must begin at the early childhood development (ECD) phase, continue throughout schooling and extend until our youth find work. Their future depends on it.

To improve the prospects of today’s pre-schoolers we have to act now. This isn’t government’s problem alone, but government cannot toss the blame or burden entirely on the private sector either.

Youth unemployment is a systemic crisis that can only be tackled through partnerships and collaboration. NGOs, business, philanthropists, government — everyone has a critical role to play. And everyone needs to show up.

The only way this can work is by holistically developing our children and youth, nurturing talent, teaching discipline and instilling good values and a sound work ethic from an early age. Providing wraparound, ongoing support from pre-school all the way to career creates possibilities for the youth to thrive and ultimately give back. Think of what this would do for our economy.

It starts with upskilling ECD educators and properly equipping centres in impoverished communities. School-goers need additional academic support and help with their socio-emotional development. We must teach practical life skills relevant to their particular context.

A child from an impoverished school must learn to work on a computer, play sports and hold their own in a conversation with a CEO. Confidence grows incrementally as they do. Then career development programmes must guide them practically toward the path they’ve chosen.

Here’s why all this matters. At a macro level, widespread financial exclusion stunts our country’s growth, fuels crime and drains government resources. On a personal level, every young person who can’t find work faces shame, worthlessness and social isolation. And while they wait, whatever skills they have fade or become obsolete.

At the most fundamental level, every child deserves a good education, nutritious food, access to quality healthcare and protection from abuse and crime. They deserve the freedom to choose their future and realise their potential

There’s a common thread that runs through our country. Ubuntu binds us. But ubuntu can’t be a word reserved only for Mandela Day or Children’s Day when organisations want a corporate social investment (CSI) project foregrounded for publicity purposes. It must be part of our daily lexicon. And having spoken the word we need to live it.

We need real partnerships that make a meaningful difference; a necessary social pact that we can’t shy away from, sidestep or hand to someone else. CSI initiatives need to be focused and sustained because last-minute box-ticking exercises aren’t enough.

Lubner is group CEO at Afrika Tikkun.